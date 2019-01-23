eBay: Elliott Thesis Makes Sense, But Looks Aggressive

I understand the rationale for the activist campaign, but believe Elliot is too aggressive in its assumptions.

eBay (EBAY) has attracted the interest of activist investor Elliott Management, probably creating quite some nerves among its management as Elliott has a reputation of being among the most ruthless activist investors out there.

The activist investor has laid out a play for eBay which more or less looks in line with what one could expect, yet I find the assumptions of Elliott optimistic, too optimistic to jump aboard as Elliott has seen some painful losses as of recent, despite still a truly impressive long-term reputation.

The Letter

Following the spin-off of PayPal (PYPL), which has been a brilliant acquisition of eBay in the past, the core marketplace business which remained after the spin-off has seen some tough times as of recent, and this underperformance has attracted the interest of Elliott, despite the fact that the spin-off was aimed to create a more focused business.

Elliott has set-up a dedicated website called "Enhancing eBay" which contains a letter which it has sent to the board. In that letter, Elliott starts with the announcement that it holds $1.4 billion worth of shares in eBay, equal to roughly 4% of the outstanding share base.

Elliott starts by praising the company, with eBay having become a dominant global platform within 20 years after being formed, facilitating over a $100 billion worth of transactions between 25 million sellers and 180 million users, as it has thrived in all environments. While many still associate eBay with auctions and used goods, merely 10% of transactions take place in an auction form, and only 20% are used goods.

Despite the great platform, Elliott goes on to say that the company has unperformed its peer group and valuations have compressed as the power of the platform and lower multiples have attracted Elliott. That does not mean that the investor does not have criticism, as it has real issues with some parts of the business. Elliott believes that eBay has engaged in execution missteps and has an unclear focus. Elliott furthermore believes that besides the core platform, the company has very valuable subsidiaries like StubHub and eBay Classifieds.

About The Subsidiaries

eBay Classifieds is the gathering name for all the local eBay franchises/varieties which include mobile.de, eBay in Germany, the Dutch Marktplaats franchise as well as similar businesses in the UK, Canada and Australia.

With revenues seen around a billion in 2018, and showing double-digit sales growth, while EBITDA margins are estimated around 50%, these are very valuable properties. With the peer group trading around 15 times and comparable trades/M&A taking place at even higher EBITDA multiples, Elliott pegs the value of these businesses at $8-12 billion, or 8-12 times sales. That seems a bit rich if you ask me, even as the business shows solid growth and sky high margins. Hence, I am valuing these assets at the lower end of the range, at $8 billion.

The other prominent subsidiary is StubHub, an online secondary ticket sales website. The business was acquired by eBay in 2007 for a mere $310 million and has seen continued growth ever since. Gross merchandise volume has risen to an estimated $4.8 billion in 2018, despite a lot of controversy among all stakeholders (artists, venues and consumers) which in general dislike some pricing and supply practices of these platforms in general. Sales are expected to top over a billion, for a very steep "cut" in comparison to revenues, more than 20% of gross merchandise value.

Elliott pegs the value of StubHub at $3.5-$4.5 billion which in terms of sales multiples looks fairly reasonable. Using again the lower end of the valuation range, I peg the combined value of StubHub and eBay Classifieds at $11.5 billion.

The basic promise of Elliott is that with a $31.2 billion enterprise valuation, the value of the core franchise is very low based on its valuation of the subsidiaries. Based on the $11.5 billion combined value of the non-core assets under my assumptions, the core marketplace trades at 6.6 times EBITDA based on a $3.0 billion EBITDA contribution from the core marketplace business.

Part of this is self-inflicted as revenue compounded annual growth rate of the platform for the period 2015-2017 totals just 5% while the e-commerce market across a range of eBay's core countries is growing by 20% per year, or more. Besides a prominent password hack and change in Google search algorithm, the platform has been hit by technical issues and a poor app experience as well. The slower revenue growth has been "achieved" despite higher spending on advertising, R&D and stock-based compensation expenses, as this has hurt operating margins. These margins have fallen from 30% in 2013 to levels in the low-twenties currently.

The Potential

Trading at $30 per share currently, Elliott has a 2020 target for a valuation of $62 per share. Seeing further growth for Classified and StubHub between now and 2020, Elliott sees value of $11.5 billion and $5.6 billion for both subsidiaries, respectively, at that point in time. In comparison, using the lower end of the current valuation estimate by Elliott, we end up with $11.5 billion combined for these two businesses.

With an implied valuation of $20 billion for the core marketplace business currently, Elliott has plans to grow EBITDA from $3.0 billion to $4.1 billion as improved performance (thanks to rationalisation of costs in particular) could result in a 9 times multiple according to the investor. That could lead to $61 per share valuation according to Elliott, based on a $54 billion enterprise valuation.

That looks good on paper, although I have two forms of criticism on the approach of Elliott. For starters is the observation that I observe the same underperformance of the business, as a spin-off of non-core assets could indeed unleash value. Criticising eBay for some failed deals is shortsighted as well, as the $310 million deal for StubHub has certainly paid off with Elliott itself attaching a $5.6 billion value to that business in 2020.

Nonetheless, I feel that Elliott is a bit optimistic in its valuation. Sticking with an $11.5 billion 2020 valuation for the non-core assets, and perhaps $30 billion valuation for the core marketplace (up from $20 billion implied currently, but less than $37 billion potential value in the plans of Elliott), I see potential enterprise value of $41.5 billion. Using the same calculations as Elliott, I peg the share price potential at $46 per share, leaving some 50% upside in a time frame of 24 months, still good enough by all means.

Not Buying It

While the thesis of Elliott makes sense on paper and value can be created if management is open for a split of the business, reality is that I have concerns with the thesis. I believe that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is taking business away from eBay, as it has the opportunity to integrate not just a marketplace but also combine it with its own logistics force as well. Thus, I believe that the giant from Seattle can eat a significant portion of eBay's lunch. Especially, if the company is cutting costs on R&D that makes the business potentially more vulnerable for further secular market share losses (to Amazon).

While the overall valuation is cheap, eBay is not demonstrating a sustainable growth and has in general been quite cheap in the past. To really gain traction, Elliott has to convince other investors to engage as well and get management on board as it might be a long fight. While I will not rule out a successful campaign, the normal recipe of cutting costs and selling promising assets at a higher multiple is not enough for me, as some of Elliott's assumptions look quite aggressive, outright optimistic at some points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.