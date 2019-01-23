United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Timothy Esson - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Small - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Garrity - Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending and Credit

Scott Siefers - Sandler O'Neill and Partners

Michael Perito - KBW

Daniel Cardenas - Raymond James

Timothy Esson

Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. As always, before we begin, I would like to refer you to the Company's forward-looking statements and risk factors, that appear on the screen in front of you. Additionally, the risk factors can be found at our Investor Relations website, ir.ucfconline.com.

This statement provides the standard cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in today's call. In addition, a copy of the fourth quarter earnings release can be obtained at the same website.

With that said, I would now like to introduce Gary Small, President and CEO of both UCFC and Home Savings.

Gary Small

Thank you, Tim, and good morning to all on the call, thanks for joining us today. I’m pleased to report another strong quarter from Home Savings. Earnings for the quarter were $9.6 million or $19.1 per share and full year income was $37.2 million or $74.2 per share and each of those were meeting our expectations.

Loan growth for the quarter came in slightly stronger than expected, combination of good new business activity and a few delays on our CRE pay-offs made the difference. We do expect the pay downs will come in the first quarter per course and there is nothing unusual relative to that.

Loan growth continues to be a strength for the organization, commercial balances were up over 14% for the year and we drove exceptional growth in our C&I portfolio. We continue to see quality CRE opportunities in the market, but we do remain very selective.

The residential mortgage business is very strong in a very competitive environment, we outpaced the industry and origination growth over the course of the year and we did see pricing firming up in the second half of the year particularly in the fourth quarter.

2018 was a good year for customer deposit growth, year-over-year we were up 8.3%, the non-interest-bearing component of that growth was up 12%, which is fantastic from our perspective. Overall, we are very pleased with the combination of margin management during a very volatile rate and yield curve environment.

Investments made in the second half of 2017 to expand our treasury management and private banking teams really paid dividends in 2018, business deposit growth jumped 23% for the year and our private banking team delivered $40 million in new deposits in 2018.

Revenue from a trust investment management and insurance businesses was up 11% on a combined basis for the year and that's consistent with our continuing double-digit revenue growth expectations for these business units.

Normalized expenses came in at $64.1 million, which is on target and reflective of our focus on expense management. During the year, we did install a new consumer loan system and have initiated enhancements to our digital banking platform, each of these will improve our customer experience and efficiency.

Credit continue to be outstanding for the year, seven basis points of net charge-offs. Non-performing loans ratio dropped to 30 bips and every early warning indicators that we have around our portfolio continues to improve often already strong position.

While more economic uncertainty exists related to the equity market valuations, international trade, interest rates, the shape of the yield curve, et cetera, the underlying fundamentals for our clients remain strong by most any measure.

The fourth quarter did include a few unusual events, we exited and acquired impaired credit that generated a significant recovery, we also recognized income from the sale related to some of visa class II shares, these two positive outcomes afforded us the opportunity to undertake a balance sheet restructuring that involve repositioning of certain AFS security and termination of a long-term federal home loan bank borrowings commitment.

While the cumulative impact of these events had no financial impact in the fourth quarter on reported earnings, the balance sheet restructuring will improve the organization's net income and margin in the years 2019 and beyond.

Now I will turn it over to Matt Garrity, our Head of Commercial and Residential Mortgage business for more color.

Matthew Garrity

Thanks Gary. As Gary mentioned, we delivered another excellent quarter in our core lending businesses and another strong year overall. Total loan growth for 2018 was 8.9%, as our teams produced approximately $1 billion in loan originations across our commercial, residential mortgage and consumer lending businesses.

Consistent with our strategy, the majority of loan growth was centered in the commercial business, while we expect that the market environment will be challenged in 2019 as it was in 2018, we are optimistic about our team's ability to consistently perform and deliver strong results.

Our commercial business produced another solid quarter of loan production and better-than-expected loan growth, as we had mentioned on our last earnings call, our expectation for the fourth quarter was for portfolio balances to remain flat with the third quarter. As a result of heightened planned pay-off activity.

Through a combination of some pay-off delays and solid fourth quarter loan funding activity, the commercial portfolio was able to grow 4.8% on an annualized basis during the quarter, which was coming off of very strong third quarter growth. For the full-year, commercial portfolio growth came in at over 14.6%, which was at the upper end of the range we had communicated during the year.

We also remain very pleased with our origination mix as commercial and industrial production was approximately 50% of total originations for the quarter and for the full-year was in excess of 40%. Commercial deposit activity was also very strong during the fourth quarter and for 2018 overall, as we continue to see a benefit of our previous investment in building out our treasury management team.

We delivered a solid 10% growth in average commercial deposit balances during the fourth quarter and for the full-year commercial deposit growth was approximately 23%. Overall, we are very pleased with the performance of the commercial business and our momentum headed into 2019.

In our mortgage business, overall loan originations grew during 2018 by approximately 10% compared to the prior year and with the full-year of our new loan origination system, we were able to increase production while at the same time reducing operating expenses for the business.

Mortgage banking income experienced a 20.7% seasonal decline during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the prior quarter when comparing fourth quarter 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017 mortgage banking income declined by 18.7% and for the full-year fell by 21.7%.

As we have discussed previously, the reduction in 2018 is largely a result of the margin compression that has been going on across the industry. We expect the current margin environment to continue into 2019 and as such, we expect modest improvement in this area for the year.

Given the cyclical nature of this business, we believe conditions will eventually improve, so we remain committed to the business long-term as we focus on continuing to leverage technology to create greater efficiencies while improving the client experience.

Asset quality remains strong in the fourth quarter and reflect a disciplined and consistent credit culture. With significant reductions achieved in the fourth quarter, we have reduced our levels of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets to 0.30% and 0.27% respectively.

Commercial and non-performing loans total $715,000 on a portfolio of $938.411,000. Delinquent loans fell by approximately 37% for 2018 and are now down to one half of 1%. With respect to the recent announcement of the upcoming closure of the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown, we are monitoring the situation, but do not expect any meaningful impact to our consumer or commercial lending relationships as a result of the pending closure.

Charge-offs for the fourth quarter totaled 20 basis points, and for the full-year, totaled seven basis points. Majority of the fourth-quarter charge was associated with the resolution of the nonperforming loan that was part of the acquired portfolio, which was not a surprise and there were sufficient reserves relative to the resolution. Overall, the acquired portfolio continues to perform in-line with our expectations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Esson who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Timothy Esson

Thank you, Matt. Let me begin by reiterating Gary's opening comments that Q4 demonstrated solid performance numbers along with positive growth in loans in addition to outstanding credit performance and tight expense management.

Our quarterly result at $0.19 per share on a fully diluted basis are right in line with our expectations as was our year-to-date performance of $0.74.2 per share and looking at Q4, we did engage in a number of transactions at the end of the quarter the combination of which is intended to provide benefit in the New Year and beyond with minimal impact in 2018 performance because the transactions were offsetting in nature.

To summarize, 26 million of ESS securities were sold with a loss of 860,000. The proceeds of which were invested in other higher-yielding securities, this loss was partially offset with the sale of our visa class B shares, as a result of that of that particular transaction, a gain of 669,000 was recognized.

Furthermore, we terminated a $50 million Federal Home Loan Bank advances to reduce future funding cost. This action with the FHLB events carried a $937,000 termination fee. Finally, a purchased credit impaired loan from our most recent acquisition was brought to resolution which accelerated the recognition of the credit mark which aggregated 150,000. The net of these four transactions had a bottom-line impact of $78,000 on a pre-tax basis in 2018.

Looking at the net interest margin, Q4 was 3.58, which included a favorable recognition of the credit mark I just spoke of, that recognition totaled 16 basis points, on a normalized basis Q4 margin would be approximately 3.42% compared to the linked quarter of 3.33.

Margin improvement primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, which increased at a faster pace than the cost of funding. LIBOR we price more normally during the fourth quarter of 2018, resulted in higher yields on loans. LIBOR repricing lag during the third quarter of 2018.

Finally year-to-date margin, we ended at 3.43%. As we discussed earlier, asset quality remain strong. We did recognize a provision for loan losses of a 178,000 in the quarter, total provision for the year aggregated approximately 700,000.

Charge-offs for the year were right at the seven basis point level in dollar terms net charge off totaled 1.5 million for the year, of that total 676,000 related to one acquired impaired loan relationship. The allowance for loan losses as compared to total loans, our coverage ratio was just short of 1% at 0.93%. This percentage increases to 1.03 when combining the remaining fair value adjustments for loans acquired through acquisition last year.

Continuing on, non-interest income totaled 5.6 million in Q4 compared to 6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. But as I mentioned, there are one-time transactions that impact is compare specifically the securities transactions coupled with the visa sale generated a collective loss of 191,000. Additionally, Q4 of 2017 contained a gain of 595,000 from the sale of the bank’s own building.

Adjusting for these one-time items in both quarters, non-interest income would essentially be flat. As you will note, mortgage banking income did increase 257,000 comparing Q4 of 2018 to Q4 of 2017, but we were able to offset part of this decrease with increases in mortgage servicing fees. We will continue to manage pricing and mix of the originations to limit margin compression in this area.

Non-interest expense was 16.2 million for the quarter, backing out the FHLB termination fee of 937,000 that I just spoke of. This level aligns right with plan and meets our expectations. As I indicated, the last time we spoke we anticipated expenses for the quarter to approximate 16 million. Our efficiency ratio continues to improve and is now at 54.79% quarter-to-date and 56.85% year-to-date. One final comment regarding our effective tax rate, on an FTE basis for the quarter the rate is steady at 19.1%.

With that said, I would now like to return the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thank you Tim, lot to impact there. Looking to 2019, we expect to deliver steady growth combined with a much disciplined expense management, our model anticipates a single fed rate increase during the year. However, we can handle additional hikes from a margin perspective over a 12 month horizon we are relatively new - from our outcome position.

For 2019 modeling purposes, I will provide the following. We expect earning asset growth in the 6% to 7% range. Loan growth in the 8% to 10% range, commercial loan growth in 10% to 12% range. Customer deposit growth will be 7% to 8% you will see fluctuations in the broker deposits versus Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings depending on who has most advantageous rate, those are sale sources for us.

Margins would be in the 337 to 338 range for the full-year and that’s versus 333 or so when you exclude the remaining purchase accounting marks that are in our book. Betas were 36 basis points or 36% I should say for 2018, and there will be some additional repricing upward as we head into 2019, CDs repricing and so forth in all likelihood. The absolute calculation is still a bit uncertain, but we do see rates continuing to March.

Revenue growth 6% to 7%, coming off of a very strong net interest income growth year for the organization of 9.4%. Expenses will come in at less than 1% year-over-year against our reported expenses and if you normalize our reported for that early termination we would come in just under 2% and we would expect an efficiency ratio in at 55% range.

Pre-tax, pre-provision growth 2019 over 2018 will be 12%. Net charge-offs will be consistent with 2018 and the impact on our provision will be impacted somewhat by additional reserve releases out of the triple [indiscernible] account due to the excellent credit environment that we are all experiencing. So again a modest year for provision.

Effective tax rate, as Tim just mentioned GAAP18-7, FTE 19.2. As we look at the three year planning horizon as we do, we target annually EPS growth of 10% to 12% a year with the impact of the fourth quarter restructurings and the stock buyback activity that we incurred, we expect to fall in the mid to high point of that range for 2019.

Stock repurchase activity was at 800,000 shares for the quarter, the Board just authorized another million dollars available to be repurchased to [indiscernible] with some additional capital management and I think for planning purposes 49 million and outstanding shares on average for the year is a good place to start.

And with that, I will turn it over for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Scott Siefers from Sandler O'Neill and Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Scott Siefers

Good morning guys. I think the first question is just on the margins, so just given the balance sheet restructuring actions from the fourth quarter, can you spend just a second talking sort of specifics about how much you would anticipate that impacting the net interest margin rate and [NII] (Ph) dollars as we move throughout 2019.

And then I guess Gary, just in terms of the guide on the margins for 337 to 338, maybe some thoughts on how that trajects throughout the year, I guess we are starting with the fourth quarter margin on an adjusted basis of 342, so at some point that guide seems to anticipate some contracting. You know is that the kind of thing where we sort to take a step down in the 1Q and then steady out in the 337, 338 range or we are going to bleed down to like the low 330s throughout the course of the year such as the full-year margins in that kind of high 330s range.

Gary Small

Thanks Scott I will answers the question relative to the impact on our fourth quarter. About 2.5 to three basis points is the margin improvement that we would expect to see that works out to be in the neighborhood of $750,000 I think on pre-tax, as both the interest earned on the AFS securities will improve and we no longer have the amortization of that restructuring charge running through margin and that will bring us another 1.5% or so up on our EPS for the year.

With regard to the 337, 338 range, we would say it will be pretty even although the first quarter is always a bit tight, just the way the math works with days in the year. But there is not any perceived lumpiness in there. I would say there is a bit of an abundance of caution in that number.

For modeling purposes, we went with the low range. If you will on our expectations and made sure that we could get the results we are looking for by hitting that low range and as the year developed we may have some expanded notion relative to margins, but we will stick with 337 to 338 right now.

Scott Siefers

Okay that's perfect. Thank you. And then just as I look at the expense guide, you know I think when we were talking 90 days or so ago the call, I know this is sort of small change, but it looks like closer to I think you had said just under 3%, now just under 2%, just curious if there has been any change and to how you are approaching cost base into 2019 or if that's just hey we have another 90 days worth of evidence here and that’s the way the math works?

Gary Small

I appreciate the question, Scott. I think for most of the year, we were committed to $64 million in expense, and I recall we said a number of times we would be under 16 million in any given quarter from second, third and fourth, and I think on the fourth quarter if you normalized for the termination expense, we came in at 16 and change which brought us to 64.1.

So 64 would have been perfect, 64 acceptable range just fourth quarter clean up that sort of thing. No change in guidance we still see a 2% or less increase off of that 64 or a 1% or less off of the 65 number that we posted either way you want to look at it.

Scott Siefers

Okay. perfect, alright, thank you very much.

Gary Small

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Michael Perito from KBW. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Perito

HI good morning guys and how are you. A few questions I still had, one on the loan growth side, I was just curious if you guys are seeing - obviously the outlook still seems fairly healthy, but in some of the investor real estate stuff you guys are doing and some of the CRE. I’m just curious if you guys are seeing a dramatic impact from the non-bank lenders in any of your spaces where competition maybe increased more so than others?

Matthew Garrity

This is Matt, Mike morning. Defiantly seeing an impact in that CRE space from non-bank lenders, competition remains very strong there. We are very pleased with the activities that we got in 2018. I would tell you we looked at a lot more deals and completed on a lot more things to get what we got in 2018.

There was a lot of business we would have liked to have gotten that we could not get just because the terms and conditions just didn’t meet our credit metrics and we just couldn’t get comfortable with it.

So we are comfortable with what - we are certainly happy with what we did do in 2018 and we expected that that is going to continue into 2019 and I think that speaks a little bit also the amount of C&I production we got in 2018 at about 40% of our business overall for the year.

I expect that trend to continue with more business coming out of our regional markets as we head into 2019 and look at growth and just speaking at growth for a moment, we talked a little bit about some delayed pay-off activity, we expect them to be delayed and not eliminated, so we will see some of pay-off leak into the first quarter on top of what we would normally get in a quarter.

So as you are thinking about the year as Gary had mentioned, our 10% to 12% commercial growth for the year, I would expect first quarter to look more in line with fourth quarter as we can kind build out the constructive growth just based on the pay-off activity I see coming up in the quarter, but good momentum overall.

Michael Perito

Awful Matt, thank you. Gary, maybe a longer term high level question, we look back I think, total commercial loans are about 42% of the portfolio today, so obviously you guys have made tremendous progress over the over the last few years, as you guys kind laid out your plan to do so. As we think about where the Company is positioned today. You have made progress on the commercial front, I’m sure there is some more progress to be made there, it seems like near-term share repurchases, organic growth, but you know capital levels are still fairly heavy even with the mix of loans shifting more towards commercial. And I’m just curious you know how you kind of envision the next couple years strategically playing out and if you could provide us maybe with any thoughts about what some of the priorities are going to be for the next couple of years after having such success kind of growing the commercial portfolio from scratch basically.

Gary Small

Relative to that specific topic Mike, I kind of look at the inverse of that and that we still get about 41% of our loan portfolio that’s in one to four. And as we, we will have growth in that portfolio, but it will certainly be outpaced by the commercial and the consumer book growth. And I think percentage of our mix will fall 2% or 3% a year, not going to fall 10% if you will. So 41 become 38, become 35 and so forth. That would be the pacing of the portfolio change.

With regard to capital, which I would agree, we would probably carry depending on the math you know like a 8% to 10% more capital than our balance sheet would designated. The buyback is one of the tools we are using to manage our capital from just an absolute perspective as the best way to return capital to the shareholder and then have the longer term impact relative to EPS.

We do like the notion of sitting on a little bit of excess capital, not necessarily as much as we have now, to be dry powder for anything that might come unfavorably on the credit front, to be there for acquisitions, all the normal things that we have talked about in the past.

So it’s a high quality problems to have, but we in the near-term are kind of managing our exposure there a bit more through buybacks, we will continue to try to grow the balance sheet into that capital, another high quality problems our earnings growth keeps outpacing and the residual balance of capital [indiscernible] is outpacing our ability to get the capital deployed. So that continues to be a focus, I don’t know that the tools are going to change much over the next two years unless we strike - find the right opportunity to do in the market.

Michael Perito

Helpful. I mean is it fair to say that the post-tax reform that mean share repurchases might have to become a bit more regular occurrence. Just to manage, I mean not to build back north of 10% again, given how strong - obviously profitability in the fourth quarter was elevated given some the stuff that was going on, but I still doing quite strong ROA and ROE respectively. So is that starting to kind of become more of a thought process or is it still more just utilize it from the 12 next months and then kind of reevaluate at that point.

Gary Small

Two things, the fourth quarter really wasn't even though we did buyback 800,000 shares, the majority of that was laid in December. So on an average basis, it didn't have much impact on EPS that was reported from the quarter and so forth. Again it’s the best tool that we have to manager absolute capital dollar, we prefer that over a one off special dividend. We prefer that to an natural increase in the quarterly dividend and so forth.

So relative to the tools that we have to manage it, that's the one we prefer and I think the Board authorizing another million shares is being response to that by the - with that addition we will have a [indiscernible] authorized to repurchase and we will use them appropriately as we see the market being opportunistic.

Michael Perito

Got it. And then just to make sure I'm following you correctly, you said about 800,000 shares late in fourth quarter. So that would bring your pro forma average share count to about 49.1 million. So the 49 million for 2019 does that assume only modest additional repurchase activity or did I miss a piece of that somewhere.

Gary Small

I don’t know if 49.1 is our average it might be the [ending] but your point is correct that we will be taking we do anticipate taking down a few more shares as a part of the model. We also issued shares because of compensation plans and so forth over the course of any year. And so that movement to 49 is taking in additional netting out of those additional share that we will issue.

Michael Perito

So the expectation is for the full-year average diluted share count for next year in your budgeting the 49.

Gary Small

I don’t know. 49.1 is our average, it might be the ending, but your point is correct, we do anticipate talking down a few more shares out of the model. We also issue shares because of compensation plans and so forth over the course of any year and so that movement to 49 is taking in additional netting out of those additional shares that we will issue.

Michael Perito

Got it. So the expectation is for the full-year average – share count for next year and your budgeting would be 49 million.

Timothy Esson

Again that would be the place to start. We would adjust our guidance if we get more active or have more to say on that...

Michael Perito

Okay. great, thank you guys for taking my questions. I appreciate it.

Gary Small

Thank you Mike.

Our next question comes from Daniel Cardenas from Raymond James. Please go with your question.

Daniel Cardenas

Hey good morning guys. Just a couple of quick questions. A follow-up on the on stock repurchase during Q4. What was the average price on that 800,000 shares that your bought back.

Timothy Esson

$9.06

Daniel Cardenas

Okay, great. And then maybe just a little bit of color on M&A what is the environment like right now in your footprint, is there a lot of activity and what are seller expectations looking like.

Gary Small

Yes, it feels a little bit like the discussion we had in the third quarter. There is enough uncertainty in the market certainly with the equity prices falling and so forth that’s not a catalyst for getting close to the table.

The economic uncertainty is something that could generate as we see more conversation in 2019 and that certain organizations will struggle either with higher funding costs or less loan demand and think about their alternative.

The Ohio market in general, there is a pretty quiet 2018. We do expect 2019 to pick up a bit if for no other reason than 2018 was so low. I will say conversations continue and folks are engaged, but all the uncertainty that scrolls around folks got used to seeing higher prices, boards got use to seeing higher prices, they don't always think about share conversion rates being the same that sort of thing.

I think all that just take time to settle in, create a new norm and then you start to have more direct important conversations. We are still in the queue talking with folks, but I would not say it’s a robust discussion set right now.

Daniel Cardenas

Great. That sounds fair. Yes, all my other questions have been asked and answered. Thanks guys.

Gary Small

Thank you Dan.

Your question is a follow-up from Scott Siefers from Sandler O'Neill and Partners. Please go ahead with your follow-up.

Scott Siefers

Hey guys, thanks for taking the follow-up. Just wanted to go back to the margin for a second. Gary, do you have the amount by which purchase accounting benefited margin in the fourth quarter, in other words, I think we had about 375,000 or so back in the third quarter benefits and I think throughout 2018, somewhere in the neighborhood of call it seven basis points or so between what I would call like the reported and sort of core margin. Do you have those numbers for the fourth quarter and then what your expectations for the benefit would be throughout 2019?

Gary Small

Scott, I will start with that sort of basis point impact. It was a lumpy number in 2018. We started off Tim with six or seven basis points say in the first two quarters and then finish the year more for four basis point. So we are tracking down two basis points to three basis points depending on the quarter.

As we look at 2019 there is less lumpiness to it, there is less of a curve. So its four to three kind of contribution all through the year. So we are on the upfront quarter and then we will trial

down just a bit towards the end of the year based on the way the amortization is running right now.

Scott Siefers

Okay, good . Alright so - and the 342 adjusted margin we had in the fourth quarter that was a pretty good approximation within a couple basis points of what we would consider sort of core margin and then less of a benefit in 2019 than in 2018 it sounds like.

Gary Small

That's right.

Scott Siefers

Perfect. Okay, great. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, I’m showing no additional questions. I would like to turn the conference call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Gary Small

We appreciate you joining us today and again we will keep everyone updated as our year progresses and if you have any questions at all, never hesitate to call. Thank you so much.

Ladies and gentleman that does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.