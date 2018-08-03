Conservatism is progressivism driving the speed limit." - Michael Malice

Today, we look at an interesting concern based outside the United States. This global commerce marketing technology company is down substantially from recent highs. The shares have seen some insider buying of late, and the company put a stock buyback program in place recently as well.

Company Overview:

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) is a Paris-based global commerce marketing technology company. It helps companies conducting e-commerce and brand manufacturers acquire, convert, and re-engage their customers, using shopping data, predictive technology, and large consumer reach. The company pioneered the cost-per-click digital marketing model in 2008 and currently has ~19,000 clients with campaigns in over 95 countries. Criteo was founded in 2005, and its American Depository Receipts went public in 2013 at $31 per share. It has a market cap of ~$1.6 billion and currently trades at $24.00 a share.

The internet ecosystem consists of users (i.e. potential shoppers), content providers, and digital advertisers. Criteo's endgame is to maximize the experience for all three. The company's advertising platform collects data on consumer transactions - $760+ billion worth by most recent count - which is then run through its AI engine. For each user, product recommendations are made, which results in an internal advertiser auction. Criteo's engine generates ~600K real-time bids per second that optimize post-click sales for advertisers while optimizing revenue for the content providers. Once a bid is selected, which occurs ~40K per second, a targeted advertising banner is created. Users react by clicking on the banner, and more information is fed into Criteo's AI engine. Rinse and repeat. This header bidding technology is deployed to ~2,600 large publishers worldwide. According to IDC, Criteo is the number one provider of advertising software in the world, commanding 7.4% of the $12.7 billion global market in 2017.

The company, until recently, had generated its revenue from four products (Dynamic Retargeting; Customer Acquisition; Audience Match; and Sponsored Products), all of which are priced on a cost per click basis with the ultimate goal of delivering post-click sales. Approximately 60% of the revenue is shared with the content provider with the balance accruing to Criteo. This is known as traffic acquisition costs (TAC). Management employs the non-GAAP metric of revenue ex-TAC as a basis for its other performance metrics.

New Approach:

In April 2018, Founder and Chairman of the Board JB Rudelle returned to the role of CEO, replacing Eric Eichmann, after some significant headwinds arose in 2H17 - more on those issues shortly. Rudelle is repositioning Criteo for its next phase of growth as the internet advertising landscape has changed over the past three years.

According to data provided by Nielsen, users now spend 50% of their internet time on Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) with the other half of the time dedicated (to what the Criteo euphemistically calls) the 'open internet'. However, Google and Facebook capture ~70% of the total ad spend. It is through this disconnect that Criteo sees opportunity.

Source: Earnings Slides

Part of the issue for most retailers trying to drive traffic to their sites is all the buying done at Amazon (AMZN). The data generated from this retail behemoth is highly valuable. In response, Criteo is pooling most of its retail partners' data in a platform called Criteo Shopper Graph, so they can better compete against Amazon. Criteo Shopper Graph is one of the world's largest and most open data sets focused on shoppers and a tool for clients to precisely track the effectiveness of their ad spends at no extra charge.

Also, in response to its clients' changing needs, the company is expanding its suite of offerings to include awareness and consideration models. The goal of these portfolio additions is not necessarily converting clicks into sales but rather getting the user to visit the client's website for the first time or install its app. The advertiser pays for this service not on clicks but rather on impressions, known as the CPM (cost per one thousand impressions) model.

Source: Earnings Slides

To play catch up with others CPM modeled offerings, Criteo announced on August 3rd, 2018, that it had purchased Storetail Marketing Services, a retail media technology platform that enables retailers to monetize native placements on their e-commerce sites on a CPM basis, for $47.9 million.

With the emergence and popularity of apps, Criteo purchased app in-store advertising solution provider Manage on October 29, 2018. This transaction will complement the company's already significant app conversion business and expands its client base as Manage is strong in the gaming, food delivery, and ride-sharing verticals, whereas Criteo is dominant in retail and travel. Terms were not disclosed other than that the company paid 5x's Manage's 2018E EBIDTA.

Recent History:

Part of this transformation to a more flexible and modular platform was brought about by headwinds to and hiccups in Criteo's business over the past two years. Apple's (AAPL) launch of mobile operating system iOS11 featured ITP on its default Safari browser, preventing platforms like Criteo's from retargeting customers effectively. [Retargeting in laymen's terms: if you browsed a hair product website that you had never been on before, the cookie on that site follows you over to your social media platform instantly, where an ad has been placed to remind you of your interest in that product.] This was a significant disruption to the advertising ecosystem, considering ~15% of internet users choose Safari as their browser. Criteo thought it would solve this issue with a simple workaround. When it could not, it had to re-update the market of the potential revenue impact in mid-December 2017, resulting in a one-day 23% repricing of its stock.

Another headwind was added by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implementation in the EU. Although not easily quantifiable, many think this regulation, which became enforceable on May 25, 2018, will challenge Criteo's first-party data collection practices. As an example of the potential minefields in these regulations, Google was recently charged with GDPR privacy violations by consumer groups in seven countries on November 27, 2018. If upheld, the complaints could mean a hefty fine for the search giant.

In late 2017, Criteo was also accused by investment firm Gotham City Research and Harvard professor Ben Edelman of linking to and placing ads on publisher sites that have millions of non-human visits; thus overcharging advertisers.

These negative events caused the shares of CRTO to crater from the mid-50s in 2Q17 to the low-to-mid 20s by YE17, leading to the return of Rudelle to CEO. Rudelle used the 2Q18 earnings release to lower guidance for the balance of the year, stating that the company's transition to a true multi-product platform was going to take time and internal reorganization, resulting in sub-double-digit growth until 2H19. Given that Criteo had grown revenue ex-TAC at a CAGR of ~41% since 2012, investors ran to the sidelines, tanking the stock 19% on August 1, 2018.

An all-time low was realized in the shares in early September when Criteo's July removal from Facebook's partner list became known. A source of 9% of the company's revenue in 2015, it has now dropped to 3%. As a result of the social network's move, Criteo will not have access to beta testing new features on Facebook's platform. Although the stock dropped 16% intraday, this move shouldn't have a major impact on Criteo. From a technical perspective, Criteo's sync with Facebook has become less efficient versus other web properties, meaning that its supply agnostic platform is going to allocate less ads to Facebook versus other sources of inventory; thus, the decline in Facebook's contribution to Criteo's top line. Management indicated that it expects to shift to Facebook's standard application program interface.

In other news, it recently came to light that the world's largest advertising group WPP (WPP) considered purchasing Criteo in early 2017 but walked away from discussions over a difference of opinion concerning Criteo's valuation. With its stock more than halved since those talks, there has been some speculation that Criteo may be back in play. However, it should be noted that WPP's long-time CEO Martin Sorrell has since left, and his replacement (Mark Read) has indicated that acquisitions are not part of WPP's growth strategy going forward. That doesn't necessarily mean there isn't interest in this space as AT&T (T) purchased online advertising platform provider AppNexus in June 2018. In addition, Criteo recently made it on to Aegis Capital's potential acquisitions in 2019 list.

3Q18 Results and 4Q18 Guidance:

Criteo's 3Q18 results, released on October 31st, 2018, reflected a slowdown attributed to ITP, GDPR, and its repositioning. Adj. EPS decreased 18% to $0.53 on revenue ex-TAC of $223 million, reflecting a 2% decrease on a constant currency basis. Overall revenue was down 4% on a constant currency basis to $529 million, while Adj. EBITDA dropped 11% to $70 million.

On the positive side of the ledger, revenue ex-TAC from its Customer Acquisition, Audience Match, Sponsored Products and Storetail products combined increased 82% year over year at constant currency, to over 7% of its total business. Customer retention remained at ~90%.

Source: Earnings Slides

Management guided 4Q18 revenue ex-TAC to $259 million and Adj. EBITDA to $89 million (based on range midpoints), reflecting 5% and 26% decreases over 4Q17, respectively. For FY18, this would translate into no revenue ex-TAC growth and a ~2% decline in Adj. EBITDA on a constant currency basis.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company declined to provide a 2019 outlook.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of September 30th, 2018, Criteo had $458.7 million of cash and no debt. The cash position will be reduced to reflect the Manage acquisition, the amount of which is still unknown. The company will be using $80 million to repurchase stock - an announcement it made concurrent to its earnings release.

Analysts are in a wait-and-see mode with ten hold ratings doubling the number of buys (2) and outperforms (3) amongst prognosticators offering an opinion during 2018. Their median twelve-month price target is $29.25 per share. Yesterday, Berenberg Bank maintained its Buy rating but did lower its price target on Criteo from $42 to $40 a share.

Founder and reinstated CEO Rudelle isn't waiting as he recently invested ~$515K into Criteo at $23.42 a share on November 29th.

Verdict:

Although the company has not provided guidance for 2019, Criteo stock is trading at approximately 10x's 2019E Adj. EPS, with no debt, has nearly $7 per share in cash (minus the Manage consideration), and a share buyback program in place. From the perspective of a board of directors whose revenue ex-TAC has grown at a 41% CAGR since 2012, it is easy to see why it think its shares are cheap.

Also, the stock has stopped going down on bad news - and the stock has a decent over the past three months - while Wall Street analysts (collectively) don't like it. If double-digit growth resumes in 2H19 under the stewardship of Rudelle, his recent purchase will look well-timed.

I think Criteo is a best a 'watch item' until there is greater clarity that a turnaround is gaining traction. After all, the company has had myriad hiccups and has destroyed shareholder value in the past. Hopefully, that changes under new management. I am also encouraged that there are no balance sheet issues with this company especially, given how the credit markets behaved in the fourth quarter.

