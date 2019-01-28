35% Downside For TripAdvisor Over The Next 6 Months With Earnings Catalyst

Summary

Web, mobile, and search data point to substantial deceleration which may cloud rosy 2019 EBITDA hopes and cast doubt on marketing efficiency.

TripAdvisor is the most expensive OTA on operating free cash flow and has ~35% downside just on multiple reversion to share gaining peers such as Booking or Expedia.

This multiple reversion is likely, given recent aggressive moves in Google reviews for hotel searches and strong mobile execution from hotels and airlines.

The government shutdown causing travel delays will potentially exacerbate TRIP's decline.

Airbnb, Uber, and Lyft's strong mobile stories on IPO roadshows will pour cold water on perceived TRIP mobile execution.