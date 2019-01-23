Tesla: End Of Customer Referral Program Weakens Bull Case

One of the key planks in the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull case is that the company enjoys limitless demand for its products. Being "production-constrained" instead of "demand-constrained" is bullish because it implies that once temporary production bottlenecks are solved, revenues will explode upwards for many years to come. Of course, if this narrative were true, then the company certainly should enjoy a valuation far in excess of other conventional automakers (see, for instance, analysts' current price targets ranging from $284 to $465 per share, implying at the $375/share midpoint a market cap of $64 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $75 billion for Tesla). If, however, the "no paid advertising" assertion were proven false, Tesla just might need to be valued more in line with traditional automakers, which sport valuations of approximately 6X to 10X forward earnings, versus 45X for Tesla. Even a price-to-earnings valuation of double that assigned to traditional automakers (or around 15X) would imply approximately 67% downside for Tesla shares (without even considering whether analysts, who traditionally have been wildly optimistic regarding the company, might be too aggressive with their 2019 Tesla earnings estimates), a sobering fact staring bulls in the face.

Bull Case - Tesla Pays Nothing To Advertise

To "prove" that Tesla is not demand-constrained, bulls claim that the company does not rely on advertising. Thus, the theory goes that if they don't even need to advertise, Tesla is only just beginning to tap the latent demand for its products. Moreover, this fact gives Tesla a serious competitive edge over traditional OEMs, which spend billions on product advertising. We have seen this narrative pushed in various news headlines, for example, the following from Ad Age, the SF Chronicle and Teslarati (links here, here, and here):

In the Teslarati article, the author claims as follows:

Tesla does not spend millions of dollars in a traditional ad campaign. They let you and I discuss it, rave about it, hate on it, or rejoice in the spirit of going electric in a Tesla, be the catalyst to a viral and brilliant marketing campaign. At the end of the day, Tesla advertising is free.

In the Ad Age article, we find the following bullish analyst assertions on the topic:

"I don't expect that Tesla will have to spend a dime on advertising anytime soon," said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for AutoTrader, citing the reservations for the Model 3. "It will take Tesla a good amount of time to fulfill those orders even if they are successful with their ambitious launch plan. Tesla, indeed, has built a strong brand that requires little or no promotion for now. Tesla has taken on a life of its own."

So, there you have it - all of Tesla's advertising is "free" to the company, and their products require virtually no promotion (they "sell themselves"). Demand, consequently, should remain strong for many years, meaning the only thing holding back a massive jump in profits is (temporary) production constraints. Hence, the uber-bullish analyst valuations for the company currently.

Tesla's "$0 Advertising Budget" Claim is False

Unfortunately, for bulls, the claims regarding Tesla's "$0 Advertising Budget" are demonstrably false. While Tesla indeed does not spend money on traditional advertising (Super Bowl ads and the like), they devote significant resources to non-traditional advertising. CEO Elon Musk let the cat out of the bag with the following tweet from January 16th:

Wait, doesn't this refer to a customer referral program, not advertising? Actually, the referral program IS advertising. Anytime a company exchanges something of value in return for the promotion of its products, this constitutes advertising. Under the Tesla referral program, Tesla owners can choose from various categories of swag based on the number of "qualifying referrals" they achieve. For example, a person with three qualifying vehicle referrals can choose to receive "Forged Performance Wheels for Model 3, 21" Arachnid Wheels for Model S or 22" Turbine Wheels for Model X" as a reward. A person with 1 to 5 solar referrals gets $250 cash or credit per each installed referral. And so on. The referral prizes represent substantial costs to the company, as Musk indicated in this follow-up exchange regarding the tweet above:

Now, readers (especially Tesla bulls) might be forgiven if they complain that this is merely nitpicking, since how much money could a few thousand (or even tens of thousands of) sets of performance wheels or $250 credits really add up to? Well, first, consider Musk's statement that "it's adding too much cost" - it certainly doesn't get much clearer than that, right? But, wait, there's more. As one Clean Technica author explained recently (perhaps not realizing Tesla might not want this info out in the open), there are actually secret referral prizes that could potentially add up to billions in subsidies for referrers (i.e., advertisers):

This particular pro-Tesla author concluded that these secret referral codes could potentially cost Tesla as much as "$1.2 billion in Roadster discounts". Note also the following coverage from The Drive regarding this same issue:

Thus, if the claims regarding secret referral rewards are to be believed, Tesla is effectively paying high-level referrers a massive $5,000 per referral. In essence, Tesla has been outsourcing its advertising (via its referral program) to such "super referrers", who regularly churn out hyper-bullish Tesla "news coverage" under monikers such as Teslarati, Electrek and Clean Technica, as well certain Tesla YouTube proselytizers who rack up millions of page views for their videos. Any way you slice it, the foregoing constitutes some serious advertising costs.

Will "Super Referrers" Really Soldier On Promoting Tesla Products For Free?

Now, consider whether such Tesla super referrers will be quite as eager to burnish Tesla's public image with their coverage when they are no longer being compensated for it by the company with free Roadsters. As the Twitter commentator above exclaimed, Elon may have just "killed 3/4 of Tesla YouTube". Tesla may well have also killed off (or at least seriously financially maimed) its largest journalistic boosters as well. Somehow one doubts that any rational individual will be quite as enthusiastic in producing pro-Tesla news coverage when doing so for free, rather than being paid $5,000 per referral.

Thus, we think Tesla investors, whether long or short, should seriously consider what effect the cessation of Tesla's referral program will have on end demand. On the one hand, we have Musk's admission that it was costing Tesla far too much, so the referral program must have been driving a meaningful amount of sales. On the other hand, one could argue that Tesla will devote the cost savings to other forms of advertising, perhaps traditional, which might make up for a drop in referral sales. Moreover, Musk himself will no doubt continue to generate reams of free press due to his larger-than-life personality, and "true believers" will continue to promote the brand in order to combat climate change, etc.

Investors should be especially wary of the change in Tesla's advertising strategy and spend in light of Musk's recent admission that "[in the current quarter the] shipment of higher priced Model 3 variants (this time to Europe and Asia) will hopefully allow us, with great difficulty, effort and some luck, to target a tiny profit", but that, ominously, "the road ahead is very difficult". Even if referrals were responsible for just 5% of Tesla's aggregate revenues in the third quarter of 2018 (i.e., sales that would not have occurred absent the referrers' efforts to promote the Tesla brand), their absence would have cost Tesla over $340 million in lost sales in the quarter and resulted in a much lower GAAP operating profit. Musk now seems to be setting Tesla longs up for bad news in the coming quarters, at least with respect to profitability, and the lack of lead generation via the referral program likely will not help things in this respect.

Conclusion

One of the main rationales supporting Tesla's massive market valuation has consistently been that the company is production-constrained, not demand-constrained. A proof-point of this thesis is that Tesla does not spend a dime to advertise its products. While this is true with respect to traditional advertising, it totally ignores the apparently significant amounts that Tesla has been spending on non-traditional advertising, such as through its owner referral program (note we have not even touched on the amounts Tesla spends on showrooms, which are obviously an additional form of advertising). Now that Tesla's referral program is ending at the end of this month - apparently due to budget constraints, per Elon Musk's own admission via Twitter - it remains to be seen what the effect will be on end demand. But it doesn't appear bullish, especially given the fact that Tesla's EV subsidies in the US are also ending soon. Tesla longs should brace for the bad news in coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.