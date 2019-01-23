Coca-Cola To Pour Up A 5% Dividend Hike

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is probably one of the more well-known dividend growth stocks out there. Still, it's not overly expensive at this level, presenting a decent entry point for conservative dividend growth investors.

Obviously, dividend growth investors want the dividend to grow at a pace that at least beats inflation. Coca-Cola has done that historically. What we will take a deeper look at in this article is whether it will do so this year as well.

KO data by YCharts

Considering we have been in a raging bull market, with the possible exception of Q4 2018, the stock price action of Coca-Cola over the last five years is not that impressive. The stock has climbed from $40 to $47.52 for a total rise of 19% or an average annual growth rate of your money of 3.5%. Adding in an approximate dividend yield of 3% over the period gives us a total return of 6.5%. Inflation beating, yes, but not stock market like returns.

Historical Dividend Growth

Not many companies in the world can beat Coca-Cola when it comes to its dividend-raising streak. That said, the rate of growth has slowed down in recent years, giving investors some reason for concern.

KO Dividend data by YCharts

As is confirmed by the chart above, the dividend keeps on increasing reliably year after year, having been hiked by a full 28% since the 2014 level.

In 2015, the quarterly dividend was at $0.33. Ever since, the Board has hiked the dividend by $0.02 every year. This has turned into a fairly reliable hint as to what the increase should be expected to be. It seems that the Board sees through short-term ups and downs and keeps the hikes relatively conservative.

What really concerns me is the sky-high payout ratio. It's been high for a while and the last year it has been exceptionally high. Of course, the main reason for this high ratio is that the earnings number is artificially low due to the one-time extra provision for income taxes as can be seen in the income statement. At the EBITDA level, the company is doing OK, though not really showing any signs of growth.

I would say the payout ratio is not a big concern at the moment due to the momentary issues. But it definitely has to be watched going forward. Coca-Cola has had a bit too many years of no or low EPS growth now. It really has to start working hard on that long-term sustainable EPS growth rate.

February Dividend Hike

Avid Coca-Cola dividend growth investors are always looking forward to February when the Board announces the year's dividend increase. Sure, as we've seen, they have not been mouth-watering lately, but it still is an event for these kinds of investors.

The company has worked hard to remodel the business in order to deploy capital more efficiently and thereby generate more earnings growth. In its latest earnings report, management says revenue declined somewhat due to this restructuring, but that adjusted earnings were growing fast at 14%. One other positive factor was that unit case volume actually increased by 2%. Historically, the company has often struggled with this. So the numbers look fine as long as this momentum can be sustained.

On page 9 of the report, the company guides for an EPS growth of 8-10% for the full year of 2018 as compared to EPS of $1.91 in 2017. Using the midpoint of 9% would give us an expected EPS of $2.08 for 2018. At the current annual dividend level of $1.56, we are talking about a payout ratio of 75%. This gives some room for a hike this February, but I would expect the Board to be cautious.

I think we can quite confidently rule out a no-hike, as there is clearly room to increase the dividend and the Board has a strong incentive to continue the company's impressive streak. On the low end, I would expect the Board to at least compensate investors for inflation, that would mean a hike of at least 2.5-3%. Such an increase would be markedly lower than before. It is therefore likely that they would reach above that.

On the high end, I do not see a real reason for the Board to go all out there and, say, go for a 10% hike. None of the investors expect this and it could possibly backfire as the payout ratio would then stay high. There is an argument to be made for a 10% hike on the back of the expected strong earnings growth of 8-10%, but given the conservative history of the Board, it's much more likely that they would use this earnings growth as a buffer for later years.

As the magnitude of the dividend hike has been very stable over the last couple of years, this $0.02 hike would be my expectation, with the slight possibility of a $0.03 hike. If the latter, this would be because the Board is very confident it can maintain this kind of level for the foreseeable future. A two cent hike would translate into 5.1% increase, whereas a three cent hike would entail a 7.7% increase. I think they will put off the three cent hike until next year or the year after. My prediction is therefore for a new quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Risk Factors

For a company like Coca-Cola, which still relies heavily on carbonated drinks, a clear risk factor is the steady long-term decline in the consumption of soda, at least in the developed world. A strengthening dollar is another risk, as the company sells in all kinds of currencies but reports back in U.S. dollars. Changing consumer habits, especially the tendency for more fragmented consumption, is a further risk. True, Coca-Cola keeps on acquiring adjacent businesses to keep up with new trends, but it still runs the risk of paying too much or missing a trend completely.

Current Valuation

Once you buy a dividend stock, your starting yield is locked in. All else equal, you would rather buy the same stock at a 4% yield rather than a 3% yield as this will give you a higher expected return. So what yield will you get from Coca-Cola now? Let's examine below. In addition to Coca-Cola, I have listed the peers PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP).

Coca-Cola PepsiCo Keurig Dr Pepper Price/Sales 6.3x 2.4x 1.1x Price/Earnings 65.2x 31.6x 4.5x Yield 3.3% 3.4% 2.3%

Source: Morningstar

Coca-Cola is considerably more expensive than the other two, both when it comes to Price/Sales and Price/Earnings, with ratios double or even more than the second most expensive company, PepsiCo. I will say that I suspect there to be something strange with the numbers for Keurig Dr Pepper. As this merged company is quite new, I suspect historical numbers are not yet in sync. Consensus forward Price/Earnings are at a more natural level of 22x. Any way you look at it, though, Keurig Dr Pepper is the cheapest on these two multiples. We should also keep in mind the one-off negative tax item in Coca-Cola's numbers. That means the ratios listed above are probably going to fall quite a bit when you look at forward numbers.

As for the dividend yield, PepsiCo is the winner here with 3.4% against Coca-Cola's 3.3% and Keurig Dr Pepper's 2.3%. These numbers would suggest that if you have to choose a company in the beverage sector, you should probably go for PepsiCo. That said, I think all of these companies can offer compelling long-term returns.

The Wall Street analysts expect Coca-Cola to deliver an average annual EPS growth over the next five years of 6.8%. Assuming no change to the multiple and adding in the dividend yield, investors can expect an annual total return of 10.1% over the next five years. This is in line with the historical average of the stock market and should be considered decent for such a defensive stock.

If you are a dividend growth investor looking for low risk, a nice current income and inflation beating growth of that income, Coca-Cola should certainly be in your portfolio. If you are either looking for a very high yield or a very high growth rate, look elsewhere.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola is a real Dividend King, rapidly closing in on 6 decades of continuous dividend growth. However, the good old days of low double-digit growth rates are over - probably for good. That said, conservative investors looking for inflation-beating dividend increases will be quite comfortable with this name. This February investors should expect the Board to hike the dividend by 5%, just like it did last year. Slow, steady and predictable is the name of the game here. If you're looking to double your money over the next couple of years, look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.