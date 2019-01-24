The Cannabis Chronicles: Sales Cool Off In November, But Hexo And Aphria Stand Tall
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary
Canadian recreational cannabis sales were up in November, although down on a per-week basis.
Cannabis sales can be used to estimate market share for LPs that have reported post-recreational volume: Hexo and Aphria.
Based on reported sales, I estimate Hexo and Aphria to have market share by volume of approximately 8.4% and 9.2%, respectively.
Canadian Cannabis Sales Volume Rises in November
Last week, Stats Canada released new data on November cannabis sales in Canada. In raw form, that data is:
