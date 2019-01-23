How The American Consumer Is Worse Off Today Than In Previous Decades

But there are some important ways in which the average American consumer is worse off today than in previous decades.

There are many ways that Americans are better off today than in previous decades, such as house sizes, vehicle fuel efficiency, and access to the internet.

You may not realize it, but you are the engine of global economic growth. You have been for quite some time. Every time you, along with hundreds of millions of other Americans, shop at grocery stores or Walmart or Amazon, you are increasing the prosperity of countless others.

Think of the Argentinian blueberry farmer who shipped his berries to your grocery store for you to put in your smoothies. Think of the Indonesian textile worker who produced the shirt you're wearing - a shirt made of cotton from Azerbaijan. Think of the Chinese man or woman who works in the factory that assembled the screen upon which you read this article.

It is you, dear consumer, who has the money to buy the things that others are efficient at making. And as profound an effect as your almighty dollar has on the global economy, it has an even more profound effect on the domestic economy. Your spending, not on Argentinian blueberries or Indonesian shirts or Chinese screens but on American goods and services, is responsible for a little more than 70% of U.S. GDP.

Around two-thirds of that comes from services such as real estate, healthcare, banking, insurance, and investment management, and the other one-third from goods such as washing machines, cars, furniture, gasoline, groceries, and clothing. With this in mind, it seems only appropriate to check up on the average consumer's financial health. Especially given our conclusion in a prior article that the "big debt crisis" culminating the long-term debt cycle has not yet hit us here in the US.

Good News and Bad News

On the one hand, personal income growth has been impressive and, besides the Great Recession, unabated.

Median household income reached $61,372 in 2017, higher than its previous peak of $55,000 (in 2016 dollars) in 2004. Good news so far, right? Yes, but if there's a "one hand," there has to be an "other hand." So...

On the other hand, average hourly wages in real terms for non-management private-sector workers are around the same as they were in 1978 factoring in inflation. A huge swathe of American workers has gained little to no additional purchasing power in 40 years.

Source: Pew Research

A $2.38 raise in real terms since 1964 is pretty paltry. What about the impressive personal income per capita gain, you ask? That gain has not been distributed equally. While, from 1979 to 2014, the top 20% of income earners enjoyed an income gain of 95%, the middle three quintiles saw a much more modest 28% rise.

Source: Brookings Institute

Some reasonably object that, despite the stagnating real wages, life is better for middle income-earners today than it was decades ago for a variety of reasons. Though the middle class has been shrinking over the past 50 years, the upper class has actually poached almost twice as much of these former middle-classers than the lower class has. According to a study by the Urban Institute, the upper middle class grew from ~13% of the US population in 1979 to ~30% in 2014. Even the poor are better off than the raw data about market income suggests; average income after taxes and transfers shows a $20,000 rise since 1979.

And besides, part of the reason wages haven't increased much is that benefits (mainly health insurance) take up a progressively larger share of total compensation-rising from $8.81 per hour worked in 2008 to $11.60 per hour in 2018, a ~32% rise.

Another significant factor in stagnating wages, probably more important than any other, is correspondingly low productivity growth. As the Kansas City Fed notes, wage growth and productivity growth closely track each other, and productivity growth has been falling since the early 1970s. As such, post-recession GDP growth in the last three recessions (beginning in 1991, 2001, and 2008) has been much slower than in previous decades.

Source: Real Investment Advice

This is, paradoxically, partly because of technology. Though technology improves productivity in countless ways, it can also diminish productivity via countless hours of the workday lost to endless social media scrolling and iPhone games, as well as many hours not worked at all but rather devoted to leveling up in the latest video game.

The American Consumer, Then and Now

It's easy to think of ways that the average American consumer is better off today than in the 1960s or 1970s. For instance, I can't imagine how long it would take to research an article like this one without an internet search engine at my fingertips. Likewise, newly built houses today are roughly a thousand square feet bigger than they were in 1973. And our cars are twice as fuel efficient. With all the ostensible ways that we are better off, it's useful to highlight the important ways in which the American consumer is actually worse off today than in past decades.

The following are seven of those ways:

1. Participation in the Labor Force

After decades of bringing women into the workforce from the 1950s to the 1990s, participation in the employed population has dropped off without recovery.

From 1996 to 2016, the labor force participation rate fell significantly among younger workers (especially those under 25 but also those under 55) and rose among older workers (those older than 55 and especially those over 65) who have found themselves woefully unprepared for retirement.

Participation in the workforce has been especially weak for men, who have seen their employment rate trend lower for almost 70 years.

As of 2016, the number of prime-age men not even looking for work totaled seven million, and only about one-tenth of those were undergoing some form of education. Thirty-five percent of young men, aged 18-34, live with their parents, and the jobless ones are primarily filling their ample leisure time with video games.

The inactivity rate (neither working nor looking for work) among men was under 2% in 1930. It rose to 4% in 1970, then exploded to 11.5% in 2016. Only 3% of those are "discouraged workers" - those who drop out due to frustration with the job market. This group accounts for less than 10% of the rise in inactivity from 1968 to 2014. Why the steep rise, then? The primary culprit seems to be the rise of disability claims:

Source: NPR, "Unfit for Work"

For the average rural American whose town was hollowed out by the shuttering of a factory, going onto disability seemed a more attractive option than moving to a place with more employment opportunities.

Source: NPR, "Unfit for Work"

Applications for disability also rise and fall with the unemployment rate. For example, West Virginia, the only state where under half its civilians are employed (as of 2015), has an unemployment rate of 5.2% and a total labor force participation rate of 53% (as of 2017), and - surprise, surprise - the state also has the highest percentage of disability beneficiaries at 8.9% of prime-age workers. In the tropical paradise of Hawaii, however, the state's low 2.8% of prime-age citizens on disability corresponds with an ultra-low 2.1% unemployment rate.

What does falling labor force participation rate have to do with consumption? Well, in case it isn't obvious, working affords one a larger income to spend. Not working, even if one collects the average annual disability benefit of $14,808, results in far less spending power.

2. Rising Single-Parenthood

Single parenthood has climbed from under 10% in 1950 to over 30% today.

Source: Brookings Institute

Why is this a problem, financially speaking? It's a problem because two-earner households have kept stagnating middle-income wages from declining since the 1970s. Without that second earner, or at least someone to watch the kids while the other pursues full-time employment, single-parent households will continue to struggle. Struggling households cannot afford to spend as much as non-struggling households.

3. Debt-Financed Vehicles

Auto loan debt currently sits at $1.26 trillion and continues to grow.

US Auto Loan Debt data by YCharts

Much of this auto loan debt is subprime (about one-fourth, according to Matthew Frankel), which is unsettlingly high. Combine this with the fact that the average financing term for a new car is 65 months (over five and a half years). What happens to these consumers if and when their income is no longer able to service the debt on these vehicles? Less spending, certainly.

4. Student Loan Debt and Graduation Rates

It's well known how heavily burdened young people are with student loan debt today. Such debt would not be so bad if the job market made it feasible for most college grads to quickly pay down that debt. And, of course, the job market is less welcoming to those with only some college education.

Nationwide, the average 6-year graduation rate for bachelor's degree students is 60%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. But researchers at the centrist think tank, Third Way, believe the actual rate is lower than that - closer to 45%. Why would so many young people who are not that interested or capable of succeeding in college enroll anyway?

One explanation is that, in the wake of the Great Recession, a poor job market pushed many young people into college for degrees and certifications (that they may or may not later use) under the assumption that higher education would lead to better job prospects. For many, though, it resulted in jobs that pay roughly the same or only a little higher than what they might make without a degree/certification, all else being equal in the broader economy. As a result, 70% of college students graduate with at least $15k of student debt, and total national student loan debt is currently over $1.52 trillion versus $600 billion just ten years ago.

And while the job market has certainly improved since the Great Recession, it hasn't been able to absorb the huge number of newly minted degree-holders with gainful employment. Forty-three percent of college graduates are underemployed, which may be partially explained by the fact that 38% of them (381,000 in 2016) earned degrees in liberal arts, general studies, or humanities subjects. Now, these subjects are worthy of study, but are there 381,000 decent jobs added in their fields each year?

It should be no surprise, then, that about 2.6 million student loans are in forbearance, which will add roughly $5.7 billion to total debt per year.

Imagine if significantly more student loans went into forbearance. How would that affect consumer spending? Well, according to a study by the Brookings Institute, nearly 40% of student loans may default in the next five years. Unfortunately, those who are already the most financially vulnerable will likely bear the brunt of the damage. The study shows, for instance, that African American bachelor's degree graduates default at five times the rate of white bachelor's holders.

This bodes poorly for future consumer spending. And it helps explain the next point.

5. Millennials Falling Behind

It's understandable that younger people would not own homes at the same rate as older people, but as younger people age, we would expect to see their homeownership rate rise at more or less the same pace as their parents' generation. That has not happened with Millennials.

Only 35.8% of millennials who have reached age 30 are homeowners, whereas nearly half (48.3%) of baby boomers were homeowners at age 30. This relates to consumption because buying a home (especially a first home) correlates with increased spending on many things, from furniture like bigger TVs and couches to service providers like plumbers, electricians, landscapers, and snow removers.

Home prices have not made it easy for the younger generation to enter home ownership.

According to data from ATTOM Data Solutions, home prices are the least affordable that they've been since 2008. Thirty percent of the U.S. population live in markets that require a 6-figure income to obtain a mortgage. Demand for homes has been strong, but not widely dispersed. Hence the weak homeownership rate.

Source: Trading Economics

This is important because, as the national wealth increases and home prices rise, homeowners see large gains in their net worth. These gains then boost investment and consumption. But when a smaller percentage of the population can enjoy these gains (due to fewer homeowners), the growth in consumer spending is correspondingly smaller. Less consumer spending, less GDP.

6. Credit Card Debt Burdens

Almost half (estimated 48%) of US households carry credit card debt, with an average of $15,561 per household. Considering that the average interest rate for a credit card is ~16%, the average household adds around $200 per month to their balance just in interest.

This situation is exponentially worse than in previous decades, as credit card debt has grown much faster than personal income. Over the past five years, for instance, the average credit card debt has increased by 18.5%.

US Credit Card Debt data by YCharts

Please note that this information from YCharts is a bit behind; total credit card debt currently tops $1.02 trillion.

More American consumers rolling over balances to the next month and the month after that means that a day of reckoning will eventually come, and when it does, consumer spending will have to slow.

7. Meager Savings Accounts

Most Americans have very little in savings. Of the 57% of households that have an income of less than $75,000 per year, the highest earners in that group ($45,000 to $70,000) with savings accounts have a median account balance of $2,200. For those making $25,000 to $45,000, median savings are $1,500. And for those making less than $25,000, the median is $500. But that is just for households with savings accounts.

Over a third of U.S. adults (35%) have only a few hundred dollars in savings, and another 34% have nothing at all. Though the highest 1% of earners can stash away an impressive 38% of their income, and the top 10% save roughly 12%, the savings rate for the bottom 90% has hovered in the low single digits for decades.

Source: financialsamurai.com

The savings rate among the bottom 90% was at least edging up from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s, but since then, it has collapsed.

Perhaps this is why 40% of adults report that they would not have the cash to cover an unexpected $400 expense.

Conclusion

With all this in mind, it's no wonder that upwards of 40% of Americans report that they struggle to pay for at least one basic need. Nor should it be surprising that in a survey of Millennials, 45% don't believe they will ever achieve a financial status on par with their parents. Nor, again, should it surprise us that over half of children in America live in a household that receives at least one form of means-tested aid from the government, or that 42 million Americans are on food stamps - two and a half times more than the ~17 million on food stamps in 2000.

Putting these seven factors together paints a dreary picture for consumer spending growth in the future. To provide perspective, consider that a sustained 1% drop in consumer spending would require business investment or exports (or a combination of the two) to double immediately in order to keep GDP even.

Debt has kept the American consumer spending in the last few decades, but this can't last forever. The best kind of debt balances risk with increased income which can be used to reduce the debt. The worst kind of debt is taken out in order to remain solvent but does not increase income. This kind of debt eventually becomes unwieldy and unserviceable as it mounts up. Low interest rates can mask its true weight for a time, but not forever. Too many American consumers are caught in the snare of this worse form of debt, and too few are on the path toward gainful employment and robust household income, to sustain our present GDP growth rates.

The bottom line for investors isn't, in my opinion, that the U.S. economy is doomed, only that the average consumer is in for some financial pain in the near-ish future. That pain will lead to attractive buying opportunities, but for now, money markets and ultra-short term bond funds (such as SHV, GSY, NEAR, MINT, and VUBFX) are a good place to store any profits you might be taking as markets regain some of their lost ground.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMMXX, VUBFX, EDV, SHV, NEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.