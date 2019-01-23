Heavy insider buying up to $2 is the only reason the stock jumped so hard from $.87.

I predicted on SA that Searchlight would buy the stock if it dropped too low last year, which came to fruition.

Catalyst should hit by the next annual or quarterly report.

Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) had a similar financial situation last year. They had to raise capital from Searchlight on terms that caused a ~25% share price drop.

Short Global Eagle Entertainment - Near Term Cash Crunch

In this article I will identify a likely near term capital raise, briefly summarize the business and explain the wild price movements last year. I will conclude with my price target, assessments of risks and suggest shorting the stock both for the near term catalyst and as a cheap long term market hedge.

1. Financial situation

Free cash flow for the last two quarters averaged -$42m, implying that Global Eagle is now in roughly the same situation it was last year. They were forced to raise capital on harsh terms, causing a sharp ~25% price drop:

Source: Yahoo Finance

This year the company is in worse financial situation so the upcoming capital raise should be on similar or worse terms.

Big picture, the company has consistently lost money. Gross margin has decreased as revenues have climbed slightly, refuting a growth-into-profitability story. Net loss improved slightly due to savings in SGA, which seem unlikely to continue much further:

Source: Global SEC Filing

The balance sheet is as unhealthy as they get. Shareholder deficit of $120m includes $252m intangible assets that have already seen multiple write downs. $136m of equity method investments provide no return. $150m of the long term debt cost $18m this year, yet is not reflected in the cash flow as the interest is payment in kind. Long term debt doesn't come up until 2022 and is outside the scope of this short thesis. Finally, Searchlight controls 31m additional shares in the form of warrants not reflected in the company's market cap, a 30% increase in shares outstanding.Depreciation and amortization both use the straight line method and, except for buildings which are a small line item, are likely to reflect their real expense. Some assets might last longer than the expected life. But others like IFC are at risk of a new technology disrupting the business early.

2. Internet services

I covered satellite in flight connectivity (IFC) in depth in my previous SA article. Key points:

Satellite IFC costs airlines ~$35k for installation and ~$70k in increased fuel burn.

Gogo's (GOGO) antenna is more fuel efficient than Global's by ~30%. Global Eagle affirms that this is a key factor in airline IFC decisions. The key point here is that if Gogo is struggling why would Global's business do better with this disadvantage?

Phasor and Kymeta are two companies to be on the lookout for. They are are developing very efficient antennas that compete with Global's.

Global warns that satellite operators are at a competitive advantage due to their place in the supply chain - Global is really just a middle man with little leverage. Importantly, both Viasat and Inmarsat are satellite operators that already have large footholds in this business.

Satellite IFC accounts for ~20% of Global's revenue. Importantly, none of the biggest players are doing well in the IFC market including Viasat (VSAT), Gogo (GOGO) and Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF).Another subtle detail is that 70% of IFC revenue comes from Southwest (LUV) - whose entire fleet is made up of 737s. This explains why Global “specializes” in single aisle planes. The above mentioned fuel burn remains constant so there are fewer potential customers for the same fuel burn cost, another spot Global is less efficient than competition.

The land and maritime segment provide satellite internet on boats and from stations on land. This represents 30% of Global's revenue. They have never generated significant profit and margins are even lower than for IFC. I struggle to see how Global would have a competitive advantage in this business. Even if profitable, what prevents a competitor from offering the same service, sans debt load? This segment has seen large intangible write downs in the past.

3. Media and content

Global Eagle acquires film usage rights and offers them on airplane/boat built in screens. This segment represents half Global's revenue.

Revenue decreased 6% in 2017 as IFC became more common and tablet use increased:

Source: Tablet users worldwide 2013-2021 | Statistic

Offsetting this in the current year, the number of air travelers is increasing rapidly,

Source: ICAO

4. Price Movement Explanation

The first thing to notice is that the market was (correctly) pricing this company more like a stock option right after May earnings. The insider lockout period ended the day after and substantial buying - mostly by Searchlight - carried the price up to $2.4.

I correctly anticipated this, which is why I closed my initial short before it happened (I mentioned this at the bottom of my Intelsat article). My reasoning at the time was that there is no way Searchlight would let the stock sit below $1, in range of being delisted. They had just ponied up $150m and pouring in that extra $5m doesn't look like much by comparison.

5. Price Target

I'll use way too optimistic assumptions to make a point,

Connectivity: 10%/year revenue growth, against the recent trend or underlying inefficiency with their IFC antenna:

Year Gross Margin 2018 $58m 2019 $64m 2020 $70m 2021 $78m 2022 $86m 2023 $95m

Media and content: 10%/year revenue growth, 1.5 times the air travel increase, which ignores tablets/IFC competing:

Year Gross Margin 2018 $92m 2019 $101m 2020 $111m 2021 $122m 2022 $134m 2023* $148m

*Most long term debt due

With these assumptions, gross margin improves by $93m by 2023. Leaving overhead constant, another conservative assumption, then net loss would still be in the ~$80m range. One possibility I see is continued bailouts that could lead to unknown opportunities. Another possibility is that satellite data service prices drop dramatically and competition doesn’t come swooping in. I'll generously give Global a price target of $.40 based on these harder to forecast factors. Supporting this price target was May's $.87 price before Searchlight stepped in.

6. Risks and summary

The biggest risk to this short is that management and especially Searchlight believe in the business. Another problem is that insiders own 45% of the company. If they don't give up the price could stay elevated a long time. It is difficult to say why they believe so strongly. But the largest, who represents 30% of the insider ownership, has been holding since 2013 and they’ve been wrong thus far.

The fundamentals suggest a short position in both 1. The short run because of this catalyst and 2. The long run because the fundamentals are poor in combination to a very low borrow rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ENT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: When I wrote this article the share price was 2.40.

