Is The Government Shutdown Benefitting The U.S. Dollar?

On December 18th, 2018, the U.S. Dollar Index (UUP) formed a falling window which signalled to investors that the Greenback was all set for a speedy descent. This proved to be true as in the first few days of January 2019, the Greenback shed roughly 3.3% of its value. However, once the Greenback fell to the 94.635 mark, it commenced an ascent that resulted in it forming 8 bullish candles in 9 trading sessions. Thus, the question investors ought to ask themselves now is whether the currency will have a bullish continuation or a bearish reversal. I say this as the currency is trading at a key resistance level that can cause it to swing either way. Hence, to establish the likelihood of all scenarios, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the currency, whilst also analysing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news

The government shutdown:

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is turning out to be good news for the U.S. Dollar in the short run. I say this as the shutdown delays a number of economic reports from being released that would have otherwise had some sort of an impact on the Greenback. However, as highlighted by Pepperstone, the U.S. government shutdown could cause the growth level to fall by up to 0.5% as the government’s 800,000 employees are not receiving their remunerations. This in turn means that they are not spending as they usually would. Therefore, investors may thank President Trump for the short-term rally in the Greenback. However, in the long run, the shutdown will negatively impact the value of the U.S. Dollar. Nevertheless, the extent of the damage to the economy will not be known until the government reopens for business.

China’s growth slowdown:

The latest figures coming out of China have been soft which has affected investor sentiment in Asia. The reason I chose to highlight this is that a slowdown in China’s growth will bode well for the U.S. Dollar as it signals to investors that China will want to end the trade war negotiations on a positive note. China’s growth rate has hit its lowest level since 1990. In 2018, China's economy grew by 6.4% which is down from the prior value of 6.5%.

Foreign positions:

China is ranked as the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries despite it reducing its holdings substantially throughout the trade war fiasco. However, the bigger concern for American currency traders ought to be the $2 trillion worth of U.S. treasuries being held by Japan. Japan is currently unwinding its positions in U.S. treasuries as they are simply not profitable anymore. Investors will find it more profitable to stay away from the U.S. bond market up until interest rates are high enough to offset hedging costs. Thus, this is forcing the Bank of Japan to unwind its positions which will have a bearish impact on the value of the Greenback.

Technical analysis

Daily chart:

The currency’s daily chart indicates that the U.S. Dollar is at a critical crossroad. The index is trading at the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at 96.115. Moreover, the prior falling window’s lower and upper resistance lines are right above the current price level which places a great deal of bearish pressure on the currency. Furthermore, the Greenback is presently trading inside its Ichimoku Cloud pattern which creates further uncertainty about the bullish continuation.

The upside potential of the currency seems to be extremely limited. The U.S. Dollar is trading below its 50-day moving average and its falling window’s resistance lines. Moreover, the U.S. Dollar has had six consecutive days of higher highs. This indicates to investors that a sideways formation or a bearish reversal will be occurring soon. I say this as stocks and currencies tend to have seven to nine higher highs after which the rally normally ends.

On the price target front, if the Greenback were to have a bullish continuation, then I believe it would rise till the long-term resistance level at 97.469. However, I believe the probability of this occurring is rather low. On the other hand, if the Greenback were to have a bearish reversal, then I believe it would fall till the range between the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci support levels. The 38.2% Fibonacci support level is at 95.681, whilst the 50% Fibonacci support level is at 95.552. Additionally, if the Greenback were to conclude its descent at this level, then investors would be in for a very profitable upwards move as it would form a J-Hook pattern in the coming weeks.

The big picture

Overall, the U.S. Dollar is presently trading at a critical crossroad where I believe the currency can have an upside or downside price move. However, the probability of a downward move is higher as the currency is trading below its falling window’s resistance level. Nevertheless, whichever way you do decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.