Trade Tariffs Could Take A Toll On Gladstone Investment's Portfolio

GAIN reports results in less than two weeks, and this article discusses some of the items that investors should be watching.

However, GAIN has recently announced large amounts of portfolio exits that will likely result in over $1.80/share of realized gains, as well as the reduction of equity investments by 25% to 30%.

One of my concerns for GAIN's upcoming dividend coverage is the amount of non-income producing equity investments at over 38% of the overall portfolio.

GAIN's non-accruals now have a cost basis of $73.5 million, or 12.4% of the portfolio at cost, and fair value of $45.9 million, or 6.9% of the portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple higher-quality Business Development Companies ("BDCs") with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown, including TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) for the reasons discussed in "I Just Bought More TCG BDC, Which Is About To Rally With A Safe 13% Yield." As investors jump back into financial stocks, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019 but still have an average dividend yield of almost 11%:

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

GAIN Risk Profile Update

Equity participation is primarily responsible for growing GAIN's net asset value ("NAV") per share as well as 'recurring non-recurring' dividend income and realized gains, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income and gains used to support continued semiannual dividends.

Source: September 30, 2018, Investor Presentation

GAIN's target portfolio is around 25% equity investments, similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN), but is currently 38% and partially due to continued appreciation, including the most recent quarter with NAV per share growth of 6.3%:

Source: September 30, 2018, Investor Presentation

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, there was another decline in portfolio credit quality mostly due to SOG Specialty Knives & Tools ("SOG") being added to non-accrual status. The trade war with China has started to impact the outdoor industry, which now faces billions of dollars in tariffs on certain products and materials. The statement following is from "Brands weigh options in light of Chinese import tariffs":

We understand why the administration is working to protect American intellectual property and address Chinese industrial policy, but we felt there was a compelling case as to why knives and tools should be excluded from these tariffs," SOG Knives & Tools COO Darren Dunn said. We believe there should be opportunity for further review, given the serious impacts of the decision will be felt deepest by U.S. consumers.

The following is a discussion with SOG management and "the outdoor industry is fighting $200 billion in tariffs":

The Administration's motivations are understandable, but, respectfully, we must wonder if this process is beginning to spin out of control," said Darren Dunn, Chief Operation Officer of SOG Specialty Knives & Tools. Dunn, of SOG, said the company's duty costs could increase nearly $1 million - a large amount of money for them. He said knives are primarily imported and then sold in specialty stores and mass chains, such as Walmart and Home Depot. The target customers are tradesmen, contractors, farmers, construction workers, police officers, and other first responders.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, PSI Molded Plastics, Inc., The Mountain Corporation, and B-Dry, LLC were added to non-accrual status, and only The Mountain was marked down an additional $2.8 million. Total non-accruals now have a cost basis of $73.5 million, or 12.4% of the portfolio at cost, and fair value of $45.9 million, or 6.9% of the fair value of the portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

If these non-accruals were completely written off, it would impact NAV per share by around $1.40 (or 11.4%) reducing it to around $10.90 per share. One of my concerns is PSI Molded Plastics that is still one of its larger investments, marked at 100% of cost and was discussed on the call (see below).

It should be noted that the equity positions in all of these companies have been marked down to zero fair value.

Q. You mentioned PSI I think. I did want to follow up on that because the predecessor Precision Southeast was on non-accrual and you merged it a year ago with G.I. Plastic and they were performing. But now the new company, the merged company PSI has been on non-accrual for a couple of quarters, but again, like SOG it's valued at par. So, has something changed dramatically in that business the last few months that you didn't anticipate when you merged the companies? A. Well, when we merged them, a couple of things did happen. We did have some incremental expenses after merger, for instance, some things we had to do getting more detail and we need we can talk about this offline if you want. But ERP systems, we had some incremental CapEx we had to put in et cetera, do some things. The company is performing actually from an EBITDA perspective. We are - it's actually producing enough operating cash flow frankly to essentially cover its interest both to the bank, we have a senior lender there and also our debt. But we again felt like it was important to give it an opportunity over the next few months to get back to a point where it could. So, as we look at it also having the significant debt and the equity, we don't see an impairment in that regard because we would believe given an enterprise value, we would exit if we were going to exit which we're not obviously right now, where we'd come out pretty much whole in that regard. So, again it's a temporary we believe situation as we look forward to actually the end of its fiscal year. We think we're going to - or end of this which is this calendar year. We think we'll be certainly at a positive cash flow over and above the interest cost and the other costs that we have associated with it. So, again it's managing the business to a point where some time hopefully in the next calendar year we're going to be back on accrual. So, the combination made sense, it still makes sense operationally. We just have to work through some things that we needed to fix with it.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) CEO David Gladstone on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Management seems confident that these companies will be back on accrual status over the next six months:

With SOG specifically, the company continues to perform reasonably well. We've got the leverages a bit higher than we'd like it to be. So, we're frankly just putting it down where it is. That same thing is true with a couple of the other companies that are on non-accrual there. PSI which is still producing really good cap gains amount. And so, we've got as we said, we have to work with these companies, do the right thing. And so, our expectation is that we'll find a way to get back to accrual as we work through them, as we historically have done. So, I would say in the cases of those that are on non-accrual came on this quarter, it's a function of working with the management teams, temporary decline in the business from a cash flow perspective and working with our senior lenders so that we can gracefully move the company forward, do the right things to get us where we need to be. So, again, I look at this as it might take six months, but it's not something that we are panicked about or particularly technology concerned about.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN) CEO David Gladstone on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For calendar Q3 2018, NAV per share increased by another 6.3% (from $11.57 to $12.30) and was impacted by multiple drivers during the quarter, including unrealized appreciation. Some of the largest markups during the quarter were the previously discussed Cambridge Sound Management, Inc. (marked up another $13 million) and Nth Degree, Inc. (marked up another $9 million). See the following table for the recent changes but keep in mind that it included the last six months. In July 2018, GAIN exited its investment in NDLI, Inc. and recorded a realized loss of $3.6 million.

Source: SEC Filing

The increase in net unrealized appreciation was offset by $4.5 million, or $0.14 per common share, of realized losses, primarily due to the exit of NDLI, Inc. and the loss on extinguishment of debt, the accrual of $7.2 million, or $0.22 per share, of capital gains-based incentive fees, and distributions paid to common shareholders of $6.6 million, or $0.20 per common share. In October 2018, GAIN exited its equity investment in Country Club Enterprises, LLC, which resulted in an additional realized loss of $7.7 million. However, GAIN received success fee income of $1.0 million, reduced its existing guaranty to $1.0 million, and amended the $4.0 million secured second lien term loan to have a stated interest rate of LIBOR + 8.0% and mature in February 2022. As discussed earlier, GAIN sold its investment in Logo Sportswear, Inc., which had a cost basis and fair value of $10.3 million and $22.2 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2018, driving "significant realized gain on equity".

We exited Drew Foam in June 2018 generating a gain of about $13.8 million. We exit Logo Sportswear in this past week in November with a significant gain. And we sold the equity investment as I mentioned in CCE at a small loss, while retaining again in that case a performing an income producing debt investment.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) CEO David Gladstone on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Dividend Coverage Update

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, GAIN reported below my worst-case projections with only $0.12 per share of net investment income (after excluding $0.7 million of tax expenses) compared to my base case of $0.20 per share due to:

$0.04 per share higher 'Other G&A' (see below)

$0.04 per share lower interest income from additional non-accrual and an exit of another investment (see below)

As shown in the following table, 'Other G&A' (net of credits) is inconsistent and has a meaningful impact on dividend coverage. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to $1.1 million of bad debt expense (mainly due to placing SOG Specialty Knives & Tools on non-accrual), and $0.7 million of tax expense that I have excluded. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in income was due to a $1.4 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to SOG being placed on non-accrual during the current quarter and the exit of NDLI, Inc. towards the end of the prior quarter, and a $1.0 million decrease in other income.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

One of my concerns for GAIN's upcoming dividend coverage is the amount of non-income producing equity investments as a percentage of the overall portfolio. The amount of preferred and common equity continues to increase and now accounts for over 38% of the portfolio due to continued markups (discussed later).

Source: SEC Filing

However, the upcoming realizations from these equity investments will continue to support semiannual dividends. As discussed in previous articles, GAIN's monthly dividends are mostly supported by interest and fee income from debt investments, while semiannual dividends are generally supported by capital gains and dividend income from equity investments.

In November 2018, GAIN sold its investment in Logo Sportswear, Inc., which had a cost basis and fair value of $10.3 million and $22.2 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2018. In connection with the sale, GAIN received cash proceeds of $22.7 million, including "significant realized gain on equity" and the repayment of its debt investment of $9.2 million at par. However, these gains will be partially offset by around $6.7 million in realized losses from the exit of its investments in Country Club Enterprises:

Subsequent to the quarter end, we announced that we successfully exited our investment in Logo Sportswear which resulted in a significant realized gain on equity. We sold the equity investment in CCE which is one of our investments we've had for a while. And even though this resulted in a small realized loss, we did generate income through the payment of $1 million of success fees and we did retain a performing Jet investment in the company.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. CEO David Gladstone on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

More importantly, on December 20, 2018, GAIN announced the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Cambridge Sound Management, Inc. ("Cambridge") to Biamp Systems. As a result of this transaction, GAIN realized a significant gain on its equity investment.

Source: GAIN Press Release

It should be noted that Cambridge was its largest investment and accounted for around 10.2% of the portfolio fair value and will likely generate over $1.40 per share of realized gains, which will easily cover its current semiannual dividend of only $0.06 per share. However, this will also be used to cover the previous and upcoming shortfalls for the regular dividend.

Source: SEC Filing

On January 2, 2019, GAIN announced the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Star Seed, Inc. ("Star Seed") to Sequel Holdings, L.P on December 21, 2018. As a result of this transaction, GAIN realized a gain on its equity investment.

With the sale of Star Seed and from inception in 2005, Gladstone Investment has exited 16 of its management supported buy-outs, generating significant net realized gains on these investments, said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment. Our strategy and capability as a buyout fund and our investment approach of realizing gains on equity, while generating strong current income during the investment period provides meaningful value to shareholders.

Source: GAIN Press Release

So, what do all of these sales and prepayments imply for the upcoming reported results for the three months ended December 31, 2018? The following table uses the September 30, 2018, reported values to estimate realized gains of over $1.80 per share as well as the reduction of equity investments likely by over $70 million or 25% to 30%.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

However, it is important to note that some of these equity valuations could have changed especially given the market volatility near the end of the year. Clearly, the company will benefit from upcoming realized gains and the ability to eventually reinvest the proceeds into income producing assets but will likely be underleveraged going into 2019.

As mentioned in previous articles, the Board approved the modified asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, effective April 10, 2019. Historically, the company has consistently maintained its leverage over the last two years with a debt-to-equity ratio between 0.60 and 0.71. The company has recently reduced its borrowing costs and started to position the company for the reduced coverage ratio, including the recently issued preferred stock (GAINL) and its amended credit facility that I have taken into account with the updated projections.

On August 22, 2018, GAIN announced the closing of its offering of 3 million shares of 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $72.1 million. The company is required to maintain an asset coverage ratio of 150% effective 4/10/2019. The company used the proceeds, plus borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem all outstanding shares of its 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock and its 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock and for other general corporate purposes.

On August 23, 2018, GAIN announced the amendment and extension of its credit facility including an increase in facility size, extension of the maturity date, and reduction in pricing:

Reduces the interest rate margin by 30 basis points from 3.15% to 2.85% during the revolving period (ending August 21, 2021), after which the margin increases to 3.10% for a one-year period, and to 3.35% for the remaining term of the Credit Facility thereafter

As shown below, the company will likely earn at least $0.215 per share each quarter (assuming stable portfolio yield) which is basically 'math' driven by an annual hurdle rate of 7% on equity before paying management incentive fees.

This calculation is based on "net assets" per share which has continued to grow driving a higher amount of "pre-incentive fee net investment income" per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the analysis below, the company continues to increase the dividend as NAV grows and increases the "Minimum Dividend Coverage":

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

GAIN has consistently raised regular monthly distributions to shareholders, having never missed a monthly distribution since its IPO in 2005. The regular distribution was increased to $0.82/share annual run rate in October 2018. In addition to regular distributions, GAIN also seeks to pay supplemental distributions to shareholders, consisting of realized capital gains from portfolio company exits and other income.

Expect supplemental distributions to continue being a contributor of shareholder returns, subject to board approval

In June 2018, paid a $0.06 supplemental distribution; in October 2018, declared a $0.06 supplemental distribution to be paid in December 2018

Source: September 30, 2018, Investor Presentation

GAIN Insider Ownership & Purchases

Insiders were recently purchased additional shares at prices between $9.90 and $9.98.

Source: GuruFocus

Items to Watch For When GAIN Reports Results:

Improvement in non-accruals including SOG Specialty Knives & Tools

Increased undistributed gains related to the exits of Cambridge Sound Management, Inc., Logo Sportswear, Inc. and Star Seed, Inc. that will likely be used for additional semiannual dividends.

and that will likely be used for additional semiannual dividends. Portfolio mix of equity versus debt investments and the potential impact to dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are around 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.