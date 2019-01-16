It has been a rough couple years for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX), and the share price has taken the brunt of it. The company has been struggling for years to get their once-weekly contraceptive patch, Twirla, approved by the FDA. Twirla has received two CRLs from FDA, with the most recent occurring back in December of 2017. However, the company has complied with every FDA request and is quickly approaching another attempt at approval. Recently, the company announced that it received final meeting minutes from its December meeting with the FDA's Division of Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Products "DBRUP". Agile met with DBRUP to talk over the design of the comparative wear study matching Twirla and Xulane; which the company expects to complete in the first quarter of 2019. Once the study is complete, Agile expects to submit their NDA at some point in the first half of 2019, which could provide Twirla a potential FDA Advisory Committee "AdCom" date and PDUFA date in 2019.

Summarizing the potential 2019 catalysts above, we have:

Completion of Comparative Wear Study

Filing Twirla NDA

Potential FDA AdCom Meeting

FDA PDUFA Date

Of course, none of these events is certain, and the outcomes are binary events that could decimate the share price. However, there really isn't too much left of the stock's market value. In fact, AGRX's market cap is about ~$26M and the share price is trading around $0.80 a share. In view of the potential upcoming catalysts, I would suggest potential investors consider sooner, rather than later.

Source: AGRX

Company Overview

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company committed to achieving the unaddressed needs of modern women. The company's flagship product candidate, Twirla, is designed to provide women with an alternative contraceptive that potentially offers greater convenience and compliance.

Source: AGRX

Twirla

Twirla (AG200-15) is a combined hormonal "CHC", contraceptive patch. Twirla contains a low-dose combination of ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, after that, a week without the patch.

Source: AGRX

CRL and Volatile 2018

On December 21, 2017, the FDA issued a CRL, indicating that Agile's resubmitted NDA for Twirla could not be approved in its present form. The CRL noted deficiencies relating to quality control adhesion test methods and descriptions that are part of the manufacturing process for Twirla. The CRL also cited "objectionable" conditions identified during an inspection for Twirla's third-party manufacturer, (Corium International Inc.) facility. Unfortunately, preceding the CRL, Agile submitted an amendment to its NDA on December 1st, 2017, in reply to an information request from the FDA. The FDA was requesting information on the issues related to the "quality control adhesion test methods" which were one of the causes of the CRL. Even though FDA acknowledged the receipt of the amendment, it was not reviewed by the FDA before to the action date. Furthermore, Corium provided the FDA with response to their concerns made during the facility inspection on November 20th and December 1st. Yet, it was too little too late, and the FDA issued the CRL.

In April 2018, Agile had a Type A meeting met with the FDA to deliberate on the deficiencies cited CLR and Twirla's NDA. In addition, they mapped out a regulatory path for approval of Twirla. In May, the company announced the content of the meeting, which caused the share price to plummet from ~$2.65 to $0.65 per share.

Back in June, the company publicized they had submitted a formal dispute resolution request "FDRR", with the FDA for Twirla. The dispute relates to the determination from the DBRUP, that concerns surrounding the adhesion properties of Twirla prevent the approval of the NDA. This submission goes above the division that issued the CRL, but the FDRR was denied in July, causing the share price to bottom out at $0.23 per share.

Ultimately, these events together produced a 95% reduction in share price… all stemming from the December 2017 CRL. Although a CRL does justify a significant drop in share price, however, AGRX essentially experienced the equivalent of 3 CRLs in less than 10 months. The company's disputes and denials with the FDA have provided potential investors with an opportunity to buy into a potentially commercial pharmaceutical at a bargain price.

Finances

Since its origin in 1997, Agile Therapeutics has dedicated an extensive amount of resources to developing Twirla, constructing its intellectual property portfolio, business strategy, fundraising and providing administrative support for these actions. At the moment, all of Agile's resources are currently concentrated on achieving FDA approval for Twirla. Agile believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the second quarter of 2019. Agile will require additional capital in order to fund its operations and facilitate it commercialization of Twirla.

At the end of 2018, Agile had about $7.8 in cash on hand and no debt (Figure 1). The company does have a $100M shelf registration that investors must expect to be tapped throughout 2019 and will provide the company with some funding for commercial launch. Obviously, dilution is not a positive event for current shareholders, but the shelf offering is a known element and will be vital for commercialization.

Figure 1: AGRX Financial Overview (Source AGRX)

Downside Risks

Agile Therapeutics has some ongoing downside risks that potential investors should be aware before initiating a position. The primary risk comes from the potential for another rejection from the FDA. The company has had multiple regulatory disappointments for Twirla, and it is still a risk going forward. Even if the company has complied with all the FDA requests, the agency has its prerogative to approve or deny Twirla.

Assuming the company can get Twirla approved, the next big step is commercialization, which is a massive undertaking, especially since Twirla would be the company's only product. Organizing a sales force and working with payers requires a specific set of skills. Twirla could be wasted if management cannot execute on the subsequent steps in commercialization, and weak sales numbers could cripple the share price.

The other ongoing issue is the company's cash position and their history of tapping the market for funds with secondary offerings. According to their Q3 earnings report, the company expects to experience increased expenses and increasing operating losses for the predictable future. Management believes they currently have the funds to survive into the second quarter of 2019. The company will require additional capital to fund operations for the remainder of 2019 and beyond. Where will it come from? Well, the company has a $100M shelf offering they can start to tap when they need the cash. Investors should keep a close eye on the number of shares outstanding in upcoming quarterly reports.

Is AGRX a Buy?

Starting in August, the stock began its ascent out of the abyss and nearly tripled in price coming out of 2018. The share price is starting to move above critical moving averages on the daily chart. Even with its rise of the bottom, the share price has a long way to go before it reaches pre-CRL price above $5.00 per share.

Source: AGRX

What is the value of AGRX? For the foreseeable future, I believe the value of Agile is completely dependent on the potential of Twirla in the market. According to the company, Twirla's addressable market is ~$3.8B in the U.S. In addition, Twirla is expected to have a 6-9% market penetration of the CHC market, which is about 68% of the contraceptive market. Based on the numbers provided by Coherent Market Insights, I calculated the 2019 U.S. contraceptive market to be ~$8B and will be about $11.6B by 2026. If Twirla was able to get 6-9% of the 2026 market, Agile would rake in ~$473-710M in Twirla sales. At the moment, all the potential Twirla sales would go to Agile. Estimated 2026 sales are significant because that would be about 6 years after Twirla's potential launch, which is the typical time for time-to-peak sales.

Source: AGRX

What would be the share price? I will assume Agile would be able to achieve the $473M in Twirla sales; using a 5x multiplier for the price/sales (biotech sector is currently around 8x), I get ~$2.4B valuation for the company... considering the current market cap is about $30M, I would brand AGRX is a speculative buy.

What would the share price be? That $2.4B would equal about $70 per share. Now, I know this share price is very rosy, but the company will most likely have to dilute the number of shares substantially before getting to that point and that would lower the price per share.

Charts Breaking Trends

The weekly chart (Figure 2) has started to heat up, and the stock recently busted out of the long-term downtrend generated from previous CRLs and negative regulatory events.

Figure 2: AGRX Weekly (Source Trendspider)

The daily chart (Figure 3) has also kicked up, with the share price rising above major moving averages as the share price starts to approach $1.00.

Figure 3: AGRX Daily (Source Trendspider)

In fact, the hourly chart (Figure 4) is indicating the stock is looking to attempt a run at $1.00 sooner rather than later. Overall, the charts appear to be communicating that some investors are starting to develop a position and accumulate shares.

Figure 4: AGRX Hourly (Source Trendspider)

These recent moves are starting to pressure me into making a decision sooner rather than later. I wouldn't categorize it as FOMO, but maybe it's more of a fear of being caught chasing. Remember, Twirla has about 4 potential Twirla-related catalysts with a possible PDUFA this year. Each one of these catalysts could rapidly increase the share price. Investors looking to enter AGRX need to remain vigilant on the timing and the outcomes of these catalysts.

Conclusion

It has been a long road for Agile Therapeutics and Twirla. However, they have a few more big obstacles before the FDA gives a thumbs up or thumbs down. If the company can navigate them with favorable outcomes, we can anticipate the stock to accumulate value quickly.

I intend on starting a pilot position in near term and will accumulate shares as the company passes regulatory checkpoints and moves its way towards another PDUFA date for Twirla. Despite the very high probability of dilution, I intend to hold AGRX as the long-term potential upside could lead to substantial share value appreciation. If Agile cannot achieve regulatory approval for Twirla, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that AGRX is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of AGRX is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.