Gaming And Leisure Properties: A Brief Synopsis
by: Energy HC Investor
Summary
Gaming and Leisure Properties has maintained an strong portfolio of real estate assets and tenants.
GLPI is continually expanding its real estate portfolio by acquiring gaming properties from other firms.
GLPI's Tripe Net Lease REIT setup allows for the generation of stable cash flows while allowing for a focus on expansion.
Basic Financials
Share Price: $35.26
52 Week Range: $31.19 - $36.97
PE Ratio: 10.71
Market Cap: $7.55B
Company Overview
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust