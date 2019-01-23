Reasons To Avoid J&J Now Relate To Other Safe Havens

If JNJ plans to grow several points slower than global GDP, why is it at a premium valuation, even without taking the many lawsuits it is fighting into account?

Background - JNJ as a high-P/E, overvalued name

J&J (JNJ) reported Q4 and full-year numbers Monday. I ignore its attempts to adjust out amortization of such costly deals as the $30 B Actelion acquisition and focus on GAAP. Other relevant and recurring adjustments also get counted in GAAP. J&J reported EPS of $5.61 for 2018 and $1.12 for Q4. Completed in mid-2017, the high-P/E acquisition of Actelion is not looking too hot, with worldwide sales of $667 MM in Q4 only up 10.9% yoy. JNJ no longer has a pristine balance sheet; as of Q3, it had a tangible book value of -$14 B. A lot of the intangibles relate to Actelion, which is beginning to look to me like an overpriced gamble on jump-starting growth. Of course, that deal has years to play out, and it may begin looking better, but so far it's at least a yellow (caution) flag, because when big pharma companies feel forced to spend so much for so few products, it is often a sign that the company knows that organic growth has peaked and needs a recharge. And the entire pharma industry has been acknowledging since 2015 that valuations on takeovers are high.

Moving to bigger picture topics, my view of JNJ has been that it is three almost separate companies with no synergies between them - and therefore a good candidate for a split-up - with those companies comprised of:

a great pharma/biotech company (50% of revenues, a much higher percent of profits)

a mediocre though once-great consumer products company

a weak medical devices company.

In addition, all three segments have been hit with major lawsuits for defective products or inappropriate promotion. How much these will hurt JNJ's finances or image, and how much the publicity may already have affected business results, is not publicly known.

My point of view on buying the JNJ dip was expressed last month, after JNJ tumbled from the $140s to $130 and below on a Reuters report on the alleged baby powder-asbestos product liability suits. That point of view was that JNJ was an average blue chip apart from the lawsuits, but that taken as a whole, it made JNJ a below-average blue chip choice. Since I'm normally bullish on blue chips on some time frame even if the Fed is creating headwinds to valuations as it is now, that translated to a neutral or, for my investing, an "avoid" stance on JNJ.

For me, the major news Monday came from JNJ's updated forecast for 2019 with the earnings report, which may validate another period where JNJ could underperform its health care peers, a field I am again think is set to provide alpha versus the S&P 500 (SPY).

The latest fly in the ointment

After trying to make the case that the company was performing well, JNJ guided in the press release as follows:

The Company announced its 2019 full-year guidance for sales of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 0.0% to 1.0% and expected adjusted operational growth in the range of 2.0% to 3.0%.

There was also guidance on adjusted EPS, which because they exclude generally accepted costs is not a topic I will discuss. I'll wait to see the GAAP numbers as they are reported.

Nearly zero sales growth in a growing world economy and growing health care sector? JNJ explained in the conference call that it expects net divestitures, explaining its concomitant projection of 2-3% adjusted sales growth. That's still weak, and in any case, companies that shrink are not growth stocks. Rather, given the harm to JNJ's balance sheet from the Actelion and other deals, taking it away from a strongly positive net cash position, shrinking the company may be a way to replenish the coffers. I do not have the specific conference call quote from perhaps two years ago, but I recall that JNJ confirmed that if necessary, it would shrink the company via asset sales as needed to maintain dividend growth.

But JNJ is priced like a growth stock at 23X TTM EPS at Tuesday's closing price of $128.80. Thus the problem remains: JNJ has been a global company operating in many dozens of countries for many years. Given healthcare as positively leveraged to growth in emerging countries and leveraged to relative growth in aging societies such as the industrialized countries, if JNJ were overall doing a good job, it would grow faster than global GDP.

At Tuesday's closing price of $128.80, JNJ is trading at 23X trailing 12-month EPS, has little growth and an aging though successful pharma product line. It is also bedeviled by the lawsuits that are hurting its reputation and taking up management time. But this EPS came with an 11% tax rate, which over time should normalize to more like 21%. And 21% is only courtesy of the recent tax reform, and may rise. If one is conservative and imputes a 21% tax rate to JNJ's 2018 earnings, the adjusted P/E would be 25-26X. (JNJ makes its adjustments; I make mine - though mine are tentative and conditional.)

Cash flows for multinationals such as JNJ are generally, following tax reform, worse than EPS would suggest. In the 4th quarter of 2017, JNJ booked a $13.6 B tax liability related to tax reform, causing a huge GAAP loss. No one worried about that assessment for what amounted to back taxes, but the government gave companies years to pay it back. So I assume that JNJ is doing that, which would be a use of cash flow that is not reflected in a hit to earnings. I phrase this paragraph this way because I do not know this for certain with regard to JNJ; I remember Amgen (AMGN) announcing its pay-back schedule a year or so ago. (I would think this would be a general practice.) If any reader has specific information on JNJ and other multinationals, a comment would be appreciated.

Why is JNJ so highly valued? Maybe some defensive stocks have run too far

Perhaps JNJ and many other blue chips have been the recipient of undue investor love due to negative momentum in cyclical stocks, which include techs and financials. JNJ looks fully priced to me and then some. But other defensive stocks have extreme multiples versus their growth rate. What about Pepsi (PEP), which has chalked up these revenue numbers (using consensus 2018 projections)?

2014: $66.7 B

2015: $63.1 B

2016: $62.8 B

2017: $63.5 B

2018: $64.7 B

When PEP reports, and its Q4 2017 charges drop out, we will see what its TTM P/E is, but I do not think that the GAAP P/E will reflect the above dismal performance.

PEP is far from alone, though its revenue performance is weaker than average.

There are numerous "safe" stocks out there selling for premium P/E's. For PEP, one challenge is that we are in the age of e-commerce, and shelf space means less than it did. Another is that except for a few brands, its core products are out of favor as being not good for you, i.e. salty snacks and fizzy beverages. PEP has a -$17 B tangible net worth. I propose considering that PEP and Coke (KO), among many other names, may appear safe and to have "juicy" dividends right now, but may prove - years down the road - to have been sources of negative alpha for investors trading into these names at today's prices.

Amongst companies that do make stuff that is good for you (gets you clean), look at Colgate-Palmolive (CL). This used to be a reliable grower, with modest but consistent volume growth and clear price flexibility. Yet revenues went from $17.4 B in 2013 to $16.0 B in 2015 to $15.4 B in 2017. All the while, the global economy grew solidly from 2013-7 in USD terms. I know CL is not trading strongly, but its P/E remains premium and the dividend yield is only 2.7%. CL has close to a $5 B negative tangible net worth.

The theme I see is that many companies with seemingly predictable cash flows and a prior history of pricing power have been stressing their balance sheets to return their cash flows to investors. In so doing, they may have been overpaying for acquisitions, meaning that negative tangible net worth could be another yellow flag.

A look back at the pre-Great Recession period

All the above stocks, and many other defensive stocks, generated positive alpha in late 2007. But when the recession came, they fell with the market (SPY) and then generally rebounded less than the average stock. People who were (rightly) nervous about the economy and the market in Q3-4 2007 were better off in cash or bonds.

But there have been other corrections or bear markets that did not lead to recessions or meltdowns. In that case, buying defensive names because they were 'safe' was often followed by negative alpha, as fear dissipated and cyclicals rose again. That's what could have been happening now, whether the name is an recent under-performer such as JNJ or CL or an outperformer over the past year or two such as Pfizer (PFE) or Clorox (CLX).

Back to JNJ. I'm more neutral than anything about it given its stock price is back to the level it first reached in March 2017, making it somewhat of a relative value play. And it might improve. In the conference call, JNJ repeated its perennial promise that "our Medical Devices segment will continue to improve." It could happen! (For now, the improvement is small.)

However, for JNJ and other consumer product companies including pharma and biotech, these defensive names would be hurt, perhaps badly, by a return of inflation as in the '70s, that lowered their profit margins and would also shrink their P/E's. On the other hand, they are also subject to deflationary pressures, as seen in Xarelto's yoy sales decline despite volume growth in Q4, and deflationary pressures in many global consumer products.

I am a long-only investor, and have the perspective in this and other articles of thinking not of long term investors with a low basis in JNJ or other stocks but rather of new money considering where to go. That said, the points made above lead me to propose that investors may wish to consider whether companies they think are safe, and which have generally non-volatile income streams, have their common stock trading at attractive valuations. Sometimes it may be better to wait out the turbulent periods in cash, bonds or even volatile stocks that have already sold off sharply than buy into slow-growth or worse names trading at a premium to the market.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted pre-market Wednesday; JNJ about $129.15.

