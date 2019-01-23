Microsoft Is Becoming A Netflix Of Video Games, And That's Good News
The video games industry is rapidly shifting toward the game-as-a-service business model, as development costs are growing.
Although Microsoft has lost the current platform war to Sony, the company may reclaim its position in the near future with the game streaming and subscription models.
Cloud gaming is being actively developed by Microsoft in alliance with AMD, which was presented during the latest CES.
Microsoft is aggressively acquiring big game studios to enhance its portfolio of exclusive games for a future streaming service.
The gaming business may become an even more substantial source of revenue for the corporation in the coming years.
The shifts in the gaming industry force video games companies to evolve
The video games business has been growing rapidly ever since the beginning of the industry. Accelerating over the last few years, the growth