Investment Strategy Statement - Bang For The Buck

Value-focused equity investor that primarily looks for long opportunities but is also open to short opportunities given the current valuation environment.

Overview

I am generally a value investor. Downside protection is something I prioritize, which means I am happy to pass on the vast majority of stocks. My investments can be classified into the following categories. While I strive to find investments in all categories, I have recently been finding more attractive natural resource investments.

Deep value

Value with growth

Natural resource investments

Occasional short investments

I have a long time horizon, 3-5 years normally, which is required when being focused on depressed stocks or markets. Having said that, the time horizon differs dependent on the type of investment. The 3-5-year time horizon primarily applies to natural resource investments and value with growth. Short investments and deep value are normally shorter, approximately 1-3 years. It is important to keep in mind one of Warren Buffett's quotes, not to get stuck in deep value for too long.

Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.

Deep Value

This bucket refers to extremely undervalued investments, often with flat or declining earnings. I rely on standard valuation ratios like P/E, EV/EBIT, EV/FCF or DCF analysis. Positive cash flow is often a prerequisite. These companies are sometimes driven down to extremely low levels, where at least I view the downside to be very limited.

Value with Growth

I find it presently somewhat difficult to find attractive investments in this category. The market is, in my view, overpricing growth, extrapolating like we will never again have another recession. So, I would like to increase my allocation to this category outside of natural resources, but I am not willing to compromise on value and downside protection.

Standard valuation ratios are of interest. I also like to see earnings growth, profit margins, and return on capital above 10%.

Natural Resource Investments

Value is naturally a priority here as well, and I look for industries that are or have been in a bear market. I am presently more focused in less cyclical commodities. Most commodities go through boom and bust cycles. Once commodities go through a bear market, we see capital expenditures and exploration dry up. This leads to an undersupply once the market recovers. The more pronounced the bear market is, the more extreme the undersupply can be, we consequently often see an overshoot to the upside, which can be extremely beneficial for producers.

I primarily look for low-cost producers that can sustain a prolonged bear market. More marginal producers can have extremely good returns if timed correctly, the downside is, on the other hand, very significant if a turnaround takes longer to materialize.

Occasional Short Investments

As the header indicates, this is not my primary focus. However, I do sometimes short companies with steep valuations together with negative cash flows. I find it a useful way to decrease the risk of the overall portfolio when the macro situation or technical indicators start to look concerning.

The credit market and central banks have been extremely accommodating in the most recent cycle. However, companies that expect credit conditions to remain like this for the foreseeable future might be in for a rude awakening with a treasury supply at all-time high and wall of corporate maturities in the next few years.

Figure 1

Leverage

I don't rely on leverage in my accounts and prefer companies with low leverage. Debt to equity below 0.5 and net debt to EBITDA below 1.5, even though there are certainly exceptions.

Portfolio Composition

My portfolio is more concentrated today than what I would like in the long run. However, that is a consequence of how expensive the market has become, which is nicely illustrated by the below chart. We have record valuations, record margins and record leverage in some segments of the market today.

Figure 2

Not only are many commodities extremely cheap by historical standards, it is also much easier to find value in individual companies there. I simply go where I can find value.

The majority of my portfolio is invested in stocks globally. I also hold cash, gold, and silver. While gold and silver are more volatile compared to fixed income in nominal terms, I think they offer more long-term real safety than most fixed income investments. The minor real yield which is offered on government bonds is simply too low for me to invest, and the same is true for credit spreads almost everywhere.

I do monitor my country and industry allocation not to go to extremes, but I am primarily focused on value. In consequence of the market extremes, I have a significant exposure to the precious metals, oil, natural gas, and uranium markets. I am normally invested in 10-20 stocks with some differences in weighting, but I try to avoid one investment taking up more than 15% of the total portfolio.

Investment Screening

I run several stock screens based on; valuation, leverage, profitability, returns, and growth numbers. However, many of my investments would not fit neatly into a stock screen but become attractive first after a much closer look. I find new investments in a number of ways.

Researching an entire industry and narrowing down some of the stocks with the most attractive characteristics.

Companies mentioned by friends, podcasts, or comments on Seeking Alpha. I then start to investigate more closely.

Return Target

An investment should have the potential to generate 26% in one year, 60% in two years, or 100% in three years. Some investments are unsuccessful, and I also hold cash, gold, and silver for safety. Which means the total portfolio return target is lower.

I don't view risk as volatility but try to minimize the downside in each investment. Everything is naturally not a success, and it, sometimes, take 5 years or even longer for the idea to materialize. I am extremely patient with my investments. While a dividend isn't a pre-requisite, it is preferable, as I find it much easier to hold a stock for a long time if I get at least some reward in the interim.

Transparency

Apart from my stock-specific articles, I also write macro articles on some of the themes I find relevant. I want to offer full transparency for my followers. I only write long or short articles where I myself am invested, "put your money where your mouth is". If I exit a position, I will make a comment on the article in question and put out a short blog post with some reasoning behind the decision.

I allocate at least 20 hours a week for my investments, where writing articles is only one aspect. Apart from screening new investment opportunities, reading quarterly and annual reports, conference calls, and reading up on macro. I also try to read a lot of books, either directly related to finance or something I find interesting and useful as economic history or psychology.

