IBM (NYSE:IBM), for once, managed to surprise investors in a good manner, as the narrative has been dismal for years. While the company was long focused on internal developments to halt revenue declines, IBM's management made a large deal last year with the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) in an effort to rejuvenate the business.

This deal, of course, still has to close, as results remain challenged in the meantime, while the 2019 guidance brought comfort to investors but looks ambitious at the same time.

Soft End To 2018

IBM ended 2018 on a softer note with revenues down 3.5% to $21.76 billion, while full year sales were still up 0.6% to $79.59 billion. With flattish sales in the cognitive solutions business and modest growth in global business services unit looking reasonable, IBM has seen real softness in the other two segments.

Revenues in the core Technology Service business fell 3% to $8.93 billion as revenues in the Systems business more or less collapsed by 21% to $2.62 billion following the "IBM Z product cycle dynamics". Of course, currency effects had a real impact, but even adjusted for that, total sales were down a percent in the final quarter, which is not too impressive, to say the last. While gross margins were steady, another disappointment is that intellectual property income fell to little over a billion for 2018, down from $1.5 billion in 2017. This is despite the large portfolio of IP, including thousands of patent applications each year.

For the year and quarter, IBM reported flattish earnings, with full year earnings before taxes coming in at $11.34 billion. Adding back the $723 million interest bill, annual EBIT number came in at $12.0 billion. Adding back $4.5 billion in annualised D&A expenses, I peg EBITDA at $16.5 billion.

On a GAAP basis, IBM earned $9.57 per share with adjusted earnings running as high as $13.81 per share. Roughly half of the difference stems from tax reform, with acquisition and post-retirement charges combined making up the remainder.

In terms of the balance sheet, IBM is preparing for the closure of the Red Hat deal, of course. Cash, equivalents and similar holdings total $12.2 billion, offset by $45.8 billion in regular debt, for a net debt load of $33.6 billion. This essentially evaporates if we include $31.5 billion in financing receivables, for an adjusted net debt load of roughly $2 billion. It must be said that net debt rises towards $15 billion again if we account for net pension liabilities being apparent on the balance sheet.

About That Deal

At the end of October, I looked at the $34 billion deal for Red Hat which IBM announced at the time. I acknowledged the bold move being made, yet observed that the deal looked expensive, while it did little on the top line, the organic growth profile hardly improved, and the deal would be dilutive on the bottom line (at first). The deal was expensive enough as it was, as the transaction took place at a 63% premium to the prevailing market valuation of Red Hat ahead of the deal, for a $13 billion premium in actual dollar terms.

At the time, I pegged net debt at $51 billion, as this now comes in at $49 billion following the announcement of the fourth quarter results and, of course, assuming closure of the Red Hat deal. With EBITDA seen at $16.5 billion (on a GAAP basis in 2018), these numbers hardly change if we include the contribution of Red Hat.

After all, Red Hat adds just about $3.2 billion in annual sales (4% of overall IBM) and $600 million in GAAP operating profits, which is less than the additional interest expenses incurred alongside deal. With GAAP EBITDA probably around $17-18 billion, leverage is high at nearly 3 times but still seems manageable. This is certainly the case after IBM announced late 2018 the $1.8 billion divestiture of some software products to HCL Technologies (OTCPK:HCTHY).

Red Hat, of course, reported its third quarter results in December, with 15% constant currency growth and a run rate of $3.4 billion in sales. This growth and 4% contribution to IBM revenues mean that pro forma organic growth rates for all of IBM increase by about 60 basis points, a very modest contribution.

Now, The Guidance

For the current year, IBM has laid out a guidance which calls for adjusted earnings of $13.90 per share at least, marking a modest increase compared to the adjusted numbers posted in 2018. GAAP earnings are seen north of $12.45 per share with free cash flow seen at roughly $12 billion. Note that closure of the Red Hat deal is still seen in the second half of the year.

This is quite comforting. After all, the net impact of the Red Hat deal involves dilution at first (with interest expenses being larger than earnings contribution of Red Hat). With total adjusted earnings seen flat to up slightly in 2019 and Red Hat being dilutive, it implies that the core IBM franchise sees modest earnings growth this year, which is the reason why investors are comfortable with the guidance and hence the stock.

Final Thoughts

Having averaged down to $123 ahead of the Red Hat deal, when share fell to $115, shares of IBM have rebounded to the low $130s upon the release of the 2019 guidance. Despite the solid guidance, I am happy to cut a part of my long position as I am not convinced that the company can deliver on the 2019 guidance, especially given the soft end to 2018 and the fact that Red Hat will be dilutive at first.

Furthermore, the business is quite leveraged, and the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is quite large, and some of the reconciliation items really involve cash outflows and are structural in terms of their occurrence.

Furthermore, markets trade at much lower levels now than in October, as I see opportunities to pick up a few attractively priced shares in other regions of the market, making that I am happy to cut my modest long position by a third in the low $130s.