I want the stock market to continue appreciating in value, but I do like it to take a nasty spill now and then, which can create buying opportunities in high-quality names at big discounts to their intrinsic value. Therefore, I welcome bouts of volatility. As Warren Buffet once said –

“The true investor welcomes volatility.”

Of course, you must be positioned to take advantage of the volatility, which means you have cash on hand to invest when it arises. This requires a tactical approach to portfolio management. Yet it is difficult to maintain a large percentage of cash in a portfolio when it pays you a negative real rate of return, and you are inundated every day with investment ideas that look very attractive from the bottom up. As a result, most investors maintain very little liquidity in their portfolios until the volatility arrives and the market sells off meaningfully. Only then are investors compelled to increase their cash positions, but the damage has already been done. This was evidenced by the data from Lipper on December 20 showing that “investors fled U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, setting those investments up for their biggest month of withdrawals on record.” The market made its near-term bottom four days later.

I think the primary reason investors find themselves in the precarious position of having to sell into a market decline is that they choose not to see the forest for the trees - especially when the forest is smoldering. In other words, they allow themselves to be consumed with near-term events, outlooks and rhetoric that have a positive bias, which obfuscates their ability to see the bigger picture. There is a need to balance the two. Investors also typically focus too much attention on the merits of individual investment ideas, rather than couple individual security selection with a top-down investment strategy that focuses on risk management.

The Trees From A Fundamental Perspective

There have been some market-friendly developments since the beginning of the year. China announced new fiscal stimulus measures to battle a slowing rate of economic growth. The Federal Reserve struck a more dovish tone with respect to interest-rate policy in response to the market’s decline. Trump administration officials claim there have been positive developments in trade negotiations with China, although they look more like attempts to jawbone the stock market higher. Lastly, corporate earnings for the fourth quarter of last year have so far managed to exceed lowered expectations and appear to be on track for a 22% gain in 2018. This is the wave of news that has lifted the market approximately 11% from its recent lows.

Yet there are near-term concerns as well. The government is still shut down with no end in sight, and that is whittling away at the rate of economic growth in the first quarter. We have a deadline of March 1 for a trade deal with China, otherwise the tariff war will escalate. On the same day the U.S. will hit its debt ceiling, following the most recent suspension. One month later Brexit takes place with a lot of uncertainty about what happens next. A resolution to any of these issues could propel the market higher, but adverse outcomes could just as easily result in it retesting the lows.

And Now The Forest

A view of the forest is a lot more daunting. We are inarguably near the end of the second longest expansion on record dating back to 1900, and it will soon be the longest if we avert recession in 2019. This suggests we are going to continue to see a decline in the rate of economic growth, and eventually a downturn, unless recessions are a thing of the past. This is occurring despite years of unprecedented global monetary stimulus, which is now being slowly withdrawn in fits and starts. It is also occurring despite a $1.5 trillion tax cut that is now partially responsible for what will be more than a $1 trillion deficit. Understand that this means our economic growth is entirely debt-induced, which is far from a picture of economic health.

The greatest concern should be that earnings expectations have fallen off a cliff, which means that the stock market is not as reasonably valued after a near 20% decline as previously thought.

The Trees From A Technical Perspective

From the trees it appears that the technical backdrop has improved dramatically in a short period of time with a powerful rally off the recent low established on December 24. We are now above the 50-day moving average and rapidly closing in on the 200-day moving average. The recent all-time high can be seen on the chart below, and within striking distance above the 200-day.

And Now The Forest

It would be very unusual if we didn’t see a pullback of some kind, or a retest of the lows, before making a move to new all-time highs. That alone should give investors pause after the best start to a new year for the stock market since 1987. I believe there has only been one down day so far in 2019.

Additionally, if we step back and look at a longer-term chart, you will notice that a lot of damage has been done to the S&P 500 from a technical standpoint. We are now trading below the 200-day moving average (2,741), and the bulls really need to retake that level and hold it to reverse the downtrend. Huge rallies, like the one we have seen the past two weeks, more commonly occur after steep bear-market declines. They are relief rallies that happen before the next wave of selling occurs.

There is no way to tell if we will see another wave of selling, but what concerns me is that we are already getting overbought on a short-term basis, and the rally has been led by the same names that instigated the decline. The Nasdaq 100 bullish percent index, which measures the percent of companies on point-and-figure buy signals, has already risen to its previous highs before the market decline.

Another point of concern for me is that as the market has risen, volatility has subsided, but now the $VIX has pulled back to what could be construed as support. An increase in volatility portends lower market prices.

In Conclusion

I think it is important for investors to keep the forest, or big picture, in mind when weighing the significance of near-term events. Don’t lose sight of the forest because you are myopically focused on the trees. There have been some positive developments on both the fundamental and technical fronts, and there could be more that start to improve the longer-term view for the market. Yet at this stage there are significant headwinds on both fronts that suggest we have not yet seen the lows of this market decline. Therefore, the recent rally is more likely an opportunity to raise cash in preparation for lower prices ahead.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.