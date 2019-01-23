Visa: A Decade Of Dominance

Visa (V), despite being in existence for over 50 years and being one of the biggest brand names in the world, completed their IPO just barely over a decade ago. At the time, it was the biggest IPO in US history. This article will review their performance in the 2009-2018 period and take a look at what needs to happen for them to maintain their dominance in the next decade.

Visa IPOed in March of 2008 and hit the ground running despite challenging macro conditions. In 2009, Visa had $6.9 billion in revenue and $2.35 billion in earnings. That was good for a split-adjusted EPS of 79 cents. Fast forward to 2018. Revenue and earnings increased to $20.6 billion and $10.3 billion, respectively. EPS came in at $4.50. That is almost 16% compounded annual earnings growth (statistics from Visa SEC filings). Pretty darn impressive growth over a 10-year period for any company, much less one as large as Visa.

They also averaged share reduction of 2.5% per year over that time. I have mixed feeling on Visa’s share buyback program. Normally, I would argue that there is a better use of funds than buying shares back at an elevated valuation - and because of its consistent outperformance, Visa's shares generally trade at a high valuation. But it has enabled Visa to continue growing EPS at an even higher rate than its earnings - 19% compounded annually. As long as Visa is able to continue growing earnings and their stock price, at the end of the day, the buyback will be accretive. However, I wouldn't hate to see them start to build up a large cash position now, which they could then use strategically during any potential downturn.

So, what were the major factors that enabled Visa to achieve such overperformance?

High Barriers to Entry

Building out a payment processing network costs a lot of money. It would be almost impossible for a competitor to come in tomorrow and build out a processing network with Visa's scale. High startup costs are a great barrier to entry.

Another barrier to entry is the maturity of the payments processing space and lack of interest or desire from retailers to have to deal with any newcomers. Visa, Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), and Discover (DFS) dominate the industry. And though retailers hate the percentage-based fee the processors take off the top, they put up with them because customers love the convenience and rewards they offer. The potential loss of customers creates a high switching cost for retailers.

Low Operating Cost

Despite high initial costs, once the network is actually deployed, there is not much in the ways of ongoing costs. You have to make sure your equipment can handle any and all transactions, pay attention to security, and in general, keep an eye on what your competitors are doing.

Operating Expenses for 2018 for Visa were $7.6 billion, which comprised mostly of personnel and SG&A expenses. Capex was only $718 million. That's compared to revenues of over $20 billion.

What that shows is Visa throws off a TON of cash and does not have to reinvest much in the business to achieve growth. A perfect situation to be in if you are an owner.

Compare that to other industries - like oil and gas, for example - where you need to be constantly investing a large percentage of your profits back into capex so you can continue to grow. I'd certainly choose the payment processing model.

Inflation Scaling

I think inflation is perhaps the most underrated and under-discussed positive for Visa. The ability to have profits - not just revenues - increase while not having to worry about loss of sales is hard to overstate. The reason inflation directly helps Visa's bottom line is there is no added cost for visa to process a transaction. It doesn’t matter if the transaction is $1,000 or $10. The cost to visa is the same. That kind of scalability is what every company strives for. More on inflation later in the article.

Strong Cash Flows

As noted above, Visa has incredibly strong cash flows. It does not pay much in the way of dividends, though it is does have the potential for rapid dividend growth in the future if they elect to do so. Visa has shown a strong preference for using their extra cash for buybacks and acquisitions. Visa Europe is the headliner, though they do make smaller acquisitions on occasion which they use to either improve the strength and security of their network or improve sales.

Because of strong cash flows, Visa has been able to mostly fund dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions without the need for debt. Due to the size of the Visa Europe deal, they did need to take out slightly over $16 billion in debt. However, unlike many other companies, Visa does not have to worry about rising rates as their net debt is almost zero with $15.7 billion in cash plus available for sale investment securities as of the end of their fiscal 2018.

Going Forward

Visa’s past 10 years have been impressive by any measure. But the important question for anyone interested in making an investment today is, what will the next 10 years look like?

Because of the impressive margins involved in payment processing, many competitors want a piece, including cryptocurrencies. However, the likelihood of large scale adoption is quite small. A large percentage of global transactions are still handled in cash. Over time, more and more of those cash transactions will shift to digital transactions, which benefits Visa. There just still aren’t any products that compete with the convenience and rewards offered by the major credit card players.

Just because alternative payment options arise, it doesn't mean that payment processors will go away. Many e-wallets such as Apple Pay just enable the use of the credit card via mobile. Another benefit of high cash flows, Visa can integrate into (or purchase) any potential disruptors.

Inflation will continue to march on. Global governmental policies will still favor inflationary environments. While inflation works against most companies, it is fantastic for Visa. It makes Visa a perfect complement to any stocks that have elastic demand models and are potentially hurt by inflation.

The fact that Visa has it inherently built into its business model is why it deserves to trade at a premium and why I think it will continue to overperform in the coming decade.

Price Target

Management project mid-teens EPS growth for 2019. I strongly prefer to not rely on using management estimates whenever possible, though considering Visa’s past performance and lack of major headwinds, I think using 15% growth over 2018 EPS of $4.50 is reasonable. That gives us a projected 2019 EPS of $5.17. Applying a 30x multiple - which I think is deserved for the reasons mentioned above - gets me to a fair value target price of $155 per share, or a 12% increase compared to the recent price of $138.

