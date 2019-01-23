FNCL: How The Fed Could Support Banks Through Its Bond Portfolio
About: Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The FNCL ETF is still down 11.17% from its high in September 2018 as a flattening yield curve suppressed its performance over the past year.
The Fed is considering shortening the maturity profile of its bond portfolio.
If the Fed decides to start purchasing treasury bills, then this would be a positive for the financial sector and the economy.
The Fidelity MSCI Financials ETF (FNCL), which tracks the performance of the financial sector, has recovered by about 15.79% from its plunge in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, it is still down