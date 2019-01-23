Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Israel

Biotech Bargain Basement Buys: VBL Therapeutics

About: Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)
by: William Meyers
William Meyers
Long only, tech, biotech, research analyst
Summary

VBL Therapeutics had two strong Phase 2 trial results before 2018.

The Phase 3 trial in brain cancer had a surprise failure in 2018.

Positive results in the ongoing Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial would bring massive returns.

It could be a buy for a sophisticated investor.

VBL Therapeutics (VBLT), also known as Vascular Biogenics and still submitting SEC documents in that name, is a development-stage, micro-cap biotech pharmaceutical company developing cancer drugs.

VBL was flying fairly high back in