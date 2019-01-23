Long Ideas

Equities Still Strong - That Is What Employment Numbers Are Telling Us

About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VOO
by: Daniel Joye
Daniel Joye
Summary

Currently, employment does not signal an imminent recession.

Employment is mainly a coincident indicator.

The main indicators for employment are Non-farm payrolls, Initial jobless claims and civilian unemployment rate.

You should not bet against another all-time high in the US equity markets.

Following up on my article concerning GDP growth and my article on the yield curve. I will go over the employment statistics in this article. Whether it be employment, GDP growth or the yield