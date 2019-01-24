Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Canada

Bausch Health Companies: Key Investment Risks Are Now History

|
About: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)
by: Zhiyuan Sun
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Zhiyuan Sun
Long/Short Equity, healthcare, Biotech, ETF investing
Summary

Generic drug price erosion has stabilized after 2 years of continuous decline.

Bausch Health Companies Dermatology and US Diversified revenue segments have hit their nadir.

New specialty launches in core product portfolio are gaining momentum.

Key investment risks listed above have been resolved and will help deleverage BHC going forward.

Introduction

Bausch Health Companies (BHC), once a titan of the pharmaceutical industry (as Valeant), has seen its share price decline over 90% in value over since Q42015. Once plagued by drug price controversies,