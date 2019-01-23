Goodyear Tire: No Room To Run
About: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)
by: Zac Thompson
Summary
Goodyear will experience negative growth in 2019 as international demand for their products declines.
Material costs and overhead will remain significant burdens on the company's operations.
Goodyear has seen declining margins for several years in a row with no indication of a turnaround.
Image Source: fordprice.us
Founded at the turn of the century, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is an American corporation that manufactures tires for cars, trucks, motorcycles, airplane landing gear, industrial work vehicles,