Thanks to one of my favorite follows on Twitter, I recently devoured the book The Luxury Strategy, a marketing deep dive on the luxury from two experts, one of whom served as CEO of Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent Perfume, and Lancel. Reading the book rekindled my interest in the luxury goods industry, and as a result, I have decided to revisit Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF). I was unable to buy shares when the gift ban of 2013 took hold in China and created a buying opportunity. However, evaluating the company, and its long-term positioning, I cannot think of many companies better for long-term value creation, especially in a retail environment that is coming under pressure from a race to the bottom fueled by Amazon (AMZN). Let’s take a look at the luxury market, why Hermes has an excellent position for the long-term, and the incredible financial performance that will justify a premium valuation.

Definition of Luxury?

The Luxury Strategy provides a clear definition of luxury that is significantly better than the shorthand for “expensive” that I believe is pervasive.

Here are the authors’ six criteria:

A very qualitative hedonistic experience or product made to last Offered at a price that far exceeds what their mere functional value would command Tied to a heritage, unique know-how and culture attached to the brand Available in purposefully restricted and controlled distribution Offered with personalized or accompanying services Representing a social marker, making the owner or beneficiary feel special, with a sense of privilege

It may sound like marketing fluff, but I think the authors do a wonderful articulating what can separate Hermes from Coach (TPR).

Hermes is a globally recognized brand with over 180 years of heritage from its days as saddle maker in France. Let’s look at how Hermes embodies these attributes.

A very qualitative hedonistic experience or product made to last

Timelessness is a key attribute of any luxury product or experience. Because it is a qualitative attribute, it can be hard to define, but for the uninitiated, I believe there are two ways to experience this. Option one would be to enter a Hermes store that can be found in many of the major metropolitan cities of the world. The customer service is outstanding, even if one is only searching for an access product like the Hermes Clic H bracelet. The sales representatives will describe to you the value of the item in detail if you so desire, and there is a strong demonstration of value just in feeling the product. On top of this, the details that go into the packaging can be so iconic, like the Hermes orange, that it is tough to want to even dispose of the packaging.

While I recognize this sounds dreamy and mystical, that’s because it is. Luxury is selling a dream not a product, and Hermes is able to do this with the variety of excellent products ranging from high-end leather bags to unique perfumes and fragrances.

Offered at a price that far exceeds what their functional use value would command

This is an easy argument for Hermes. Let’s take a look at a Hermes bag versus a more affordable Coach bag.

Source: Hermes

Source: Coach

Undoubtedly, the quality of the Hermes bag is going to be higher than the Coach bag, and the design is better. However, use value in this instance is probably not 26x higher for the Hermes product. However, customers are willing to pay for these bags.

Tied to a unique know-how and culture attached to the brand

Every luxury brand starts with a narrow specialty and its gradually leverages its expertise elsewhere. Hermes is no different. The company started as a maker of high quality wrought harnesses and bridles for the carriage trade before moving into saddles. Obviously, this business was on the decline by the 1920’s, so the company naturally expanded this into leather goods, clothing, and accessories. New products are tied back to Hermes heritage with products bearing the iconic Hermes “H” and symbolism of the horse background. Even the loading screen on the website features the horse from the Hermes logo running.

In addition, the company has created iconic products like the “Kelly” bag made famous by former Hollywood star and princess of Monaco Grace Kelly and scarves worn by the likes of Kelly, Queen Elizabeth II, Audrey Hepburn, and Jackie Kennedy. In short, these products are never out of fashion and carry a genuine association with some of the most prominent names of the 20th century. When you wear Hermes, you channel Hollywood and British royalty.

An iconic “H” leather buckle

Horse Heritage Buckle

Available in a restricted and controlled distribution

With the exception of perfumes, which are a “mass luxury” product, Hermes is available ((new)) mostly at Hermes stores. Hermes stores are not found everywhere, and when you do find them, they are beautiful stores with an air of luxury. Even in North America, there is just one Hermes in most cities, and even some regions only have one or two stores (e.g. the Midwest only has a Chicago and a Cleveland location).

Online sales have somewhat changed the exclusivity dynamic, but not as much as other businesses. Given the price point and the fact that shopping is part of the luxury experience, most consumers still prefer making the purchase in person. Distribution is therefore often geographically restricted and purchasing is more likely to be done in-person. By selling exclusively in its own stores, Hermes has full control over the message, the price, and ultimately the supply of product released to the market. The company makes sure to grow, but it does not grow by dramatically increasing sales volumes or lowering prices.

Offered with personalized or accompanying services

This is a bit tougher, and it is best experienced as a customer at your nearest Hermes store. Sales representatives at Hermes provide you with their full attention, often remember your name if you are a frequent customer as well as your tastes and can bring you products you might like. Unfortunately, I am not a regular Hermes customer, so this is strictly a secondhand account.

Representing a social marker, making the owner or beneficiary feel special, with a sense of privilege

There are few social markers more prestigious than handbags that cost more than some cars. The Kelly bag is a sign of elegance associated with one of the greatest fashion icons of the 20th century. Hermes scarves signal royalty. A $10,000 handbag certainly stratifies the consumer and puts her into a different social status. Hermes is so exclusive that many lower-end customers may not find the brand as recognizable as the more widely Louis Vuitton or Gucci.

Hermes checks the luxury qualification boxes, what about the financials

With the combination of six factors, it is clear to me that Hermes qualifies as a luxury brand. It has built up a reputation that would nearly be impossible to replicate, and I believe its role as a social signaling tool demands a long-term valuation premium. Hermes’ financial performance supports this belief.

Source: Hermes Annual Report

Over the past five years, sales have grown at a CAGR of 8% while operating income has grown at a CAGR of nearly 10%. Operating margin has increased 220 basis points to 34.6% of sales – a tremendous margin on over $6 billion USD in sales. Importantly, this robust margin provides Hermes with plenty of capital to reinvest in the business, whether that is through higher COGS and operating expenses or through capital expenditures to open new stores and improve e-commerce.

According to The Luxury Strategy, the market consistently fails to recognize the value of operating expenses that build the brand value, as they may be expensed immediately in spite of providing a long-term return on investment.

In FY17, Hermes generated 1.6 billion euros in operating cash flow versus just 270 million euros in investment, generating 1.3 billion euros in free cash flow. This is up substantially from the 784 million euros in free cash flow in FY13.

Capital Allocation

Capital allocation across the luxury space is interesting. The Bernard Arnault-controlled LVMH has used capital as a way to acquire new businesses that leverage the luxury strategy or are complimentary strategies that the company can execute upon. As a result, LVMH, Kering, and Richemont are now luxury conglomerates.

Hermes, on the other hand, has eschewed acquisitions. Like many European conglomerates, Hermes is a family run and owned company, with the Hermes family collectively owning well over 50% of the company. After a failed takeover from LVMH that occurred over 10 years and involved lawsuits and lots of controversy, the Hermes family pooled their stake, with insiders barred from selling for 10 years. For the near-term, Hermes will have strong shareholder stability, but liquidity for family members will be limited. As a result, there was a huge jump in the dividend from 3.75 euro per share declared in FY16 to 9.10 euro per share declared in FY17, with 4.10 euro of that dividend expected to occur regularly. I anticipate dividend payments will continue to grow going forward, though Hermes keeps ample liquidity with 2.8 billion euro in net cash.

Because of the high insider ownership, I do not expect share repurchases to be a meaningful part of the capital allocation strategy. Over the next several years, I would expect the company to spend in the low hundreds of millions of Euros to open new stores in Asia, invest in e-commerce, and invest in the brand, with the balance accruing on the balance sheet or used to repurchase stock.

Valuation

The market current values Hermes at roughly 38-40x free cash flow. This seems like a high multiple that cannot be justified. On a P/E basis, shares have mostly traded between 30-40x for the last five years. However, there are a few drivers of the valuation.

For one, Hermes is a crown jewel asset, representing the last large freestanding luxury brand. If he had his chance, Arnault of LVMH would gladly acquire the company, and I am confident Kering feels the same way. There’s a scarcity value of luxury assets that reminds me of professional sports teams, particularly because their value never seems to decline.

Secondly, growth has been excellent over the past several years due in large part to steady growth from China, as well as broad-based growth across almost all geographies.

Over the next several years, I expect the company to plug along at a mid-single digits growth rate driven by its pricing power as a premier luxury brand as well as general growth in the amount of wealthy people able to purchase Hermes products. I do not expect much in terms of margin expansion, but I could see the company stabilized in the 32-35% range for pretax operating income.

As a result, it is hard to see luxury brands obey the laws of valuation gravity often applied to other companies, and Hermes frankly does deserve a premium valuation relative to other retail companies. Chinese economic growth has stalled in recent quarters, which could negatively impact Hermes, and potentially create a buying opportunity. Although slowing growth in China does not, in my view, imply a material decline, it could mean a mid-single digit growth rate in Asia-Pac, which would drag down the entire company's revenue growth rate. Perhaps the market will over-react and create a buying opportunity. It’s hard for me to advocate buying a company at 30x free cash flow, but in the event that shares get that cheap, I may take stab at a position.