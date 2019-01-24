The Medicines Company: Impact Of Inclisiran Pricing On Stock Value

Valuing a pharmaceutical company stock like The Medicine Company (MDCO) requires knowledge of clinical trial stages, success rates within peer groups, drug substitutes, patent expiration timeframes, and ideally a medical background that allows analysis of the ongoing clinical trials involved. That comes on top of estimating addressable market, sales, expenses, debt structure, cash flow, growth rate, and more. To break down the vast scope of fundamental analysis of the Medicines Company into several parts, in this article, I’d like to focus on the projected company revenue and profitability and implications of pricing their drug Inclisiran on the company stock price.

Background

The Medicines Company is a pharmaceutical company with only one drug in the pipeline. It’s Inclisiran, an LDL-cholesterol (low-density cholesterol, or ‘bad’ cholesterol)-reducing drug, currently in Stage 3 trials. Unique feature of the drug is that it is administered just twice a year and is expected to deliver durable results, and that it can be stored at room temperature, without refrigeration. The drug is currently schedule to go into production in the US in 2020 and is showing efficacy in line with peers Repatha and Praluent, which were approved in the US in 2015.

The stock is currently trading around $19.70, significantly below its target price of about $36 and on the low end of its past 52-week range of $16.69 - $41.57. That may look like a good buying opportunity. A good question is why the stock hasn’t moved much in the last quarter and if it has a chance to get close to its price target range.

On the surface, we have negative operating cash flow (-$368.3 M), negative net income (-$608 M), and sales numbers that are a fraction of what they used to be every year of the last 10 years ($45 Mm vs $625 Mm in 2013). But that is understandable because the company has divested its assets to focus on the flagship drug Inclisiran, and, as is typical with a pharmaceutical company in stage 3 trials, it isn’t making money yet. Will it, in the future?

Market opportunity

In the US, 67.5 million individuals are estimated to need lipid-lowering therapy, with 15.1 million currently treated with lipid-lowering therapies, but only one out of five (or 2.4 million) is successfully reaching LDL-C targets with current therapies. This implies a population of at least 12.7 million Americans who could benefit from Inclisiran (according to company presentation available from corporate website).

Power of the payers

The pricing of Inclisiran presents a problem. At the time when the trials started, the two main competitors Repatha (Amgen’s product), or Praluent (Sanofi and Regeneron’s product), were priced at $14,000 annual cost, with rather high out-of-pocket patient costs which cause 75% of patients to abandon the prescription after a while. In October 2018, Repatha lowered the cost of the drug by about 60%, to $5850 a year, so that patients, especially those covered by Medicare, would see their payments lowered from $280 - $370 a month in out-of-pocket costs, to $25 - $150 a month. At the time of writing this article, Repatha is offered at a reduced $2,300-3,400 annual cost online. Praluent is currently priced at $4,000-$8,000 annually. To be competitive, Inclisiran needs to be priced in that range as well. Additionally, it will be a while before Inclisiran is filed and approved by FDA, by which time, Praluent and Repatha will have gained a higher market share and to compete with them, The Medicines Company will need to adjust price even more, which would put downward pressure on its future earnings.,

There is a risk that since the payers (insurance companies) often use their power to decline coverage of drugs, including those lowering cholesterol, as being unnecessary or too costly, they can limit financial prospects for the Medicines Company drastically. Insurers don’t particularly care about advantages in formulation of the drug, or convenience of administering it in two annual doses instead of 26, however they do care about the reimbursement price. Getting into pricing tensions with a party that can easily limit the market opportunity for MDCO, is a huge risk considering Inclisiran is the only drug in the company’s pipeline, particularly a drug that is only marginally better, a so-called ‘me too’ drug, not a revolutionary way to raise the standard of care of patients with high cholesterol.

The Medicines Company management, in their last Q4 2018 earning call, mentioned rebates and special pricing to secure payers’ participation, which increases the likelihood that the company will have a positive net income at least for a few years starting in 2020, but puts a downward pressure on Inclisiran pricing.

Single asset concern

Another concern is the fact that company’s implied long-term growth rate built into valuation models is set at 0%, as Inclisiran is the single drug in the pipeline of the company.

Having one key revenue-producing asset in the pipeline is a serious risk for a business (they receive a small amount in royalties from generic analogue of Angiomax). Even with existing drugs in the pipeline, it’s a miracle that any one of them is going to work (a common industry statistic is 1 in 20 drugs have turned out to work on average in the last 15 years, per Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan interview to Andreessen Horowitz, that is an even smaller likelihood of success than in notoriously risky venture capital business), so not having any potential prospects puts serious limits of company’s prospects. (It also raises speculations about The Medicines Company preparing to position itself as a buyout target).

The analysts listed on the company website unanimously rate the stock as ‘buy’ (see list below), however we should bear in mind that risk of failure of a business model which only has plan A is higher than that with multiple courses of action.

Compiling available sales projections from online brokerages into one story, I find plausible a peak-sales number of half a million patients at about $4500 of revenue per annual doze per patient from insurers. That gives us a sales target of $2.25Bn in the peak year (let’s assume it takes 6 years to peak sales, which is not uncommon). That is a reasonably conservative assumption, considering that it would only include 3.9% of the addressable market, described in paragraph 5 of the story. Let’s say the first year the drug is approved, in 2020 in the US (since the company has announced its plans to file NDA in the US in late 2019), the company will sell $40 Mm worth of Inclisiran at $4,500, to 8,800 patients. It’s impossible to predict growing expenses, rebates, possibly new interest expense on debt, but the consensus at the moment is the stock fair value, using discounted cash flow model and 11% WACC, is in the range of $30-$42. However, the path for the market price to align with fair value will likely be quite volatile, as it has been in the past and as is typical of clinical-trial stage pharmaceutical companies.

Conclusion

Bearing in mind the two concerns mentioned above, payers and Inclisiran being a single asset, we can appreciate the recent price trajectory of the stock.

The next material factor to cause a price move will likely come from a company announcement that would signal pricing agreement with insurance companies rather than news about successful completion of another round of clinical trials.

