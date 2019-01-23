Gold: I Stick To My Guns Despite The Seeming End Of Market Turbulence

The macro backdrop should prove therefore friendlier for gold this year vs 2018.

Can the pace and magnitude of US monetary policy tightening be sustained this year? Probably not. Otherwise, market turbulence will come back with a vengeance.

Due to the resulting increase in Fed tightening, the dollar and US real rates have rebounded, thereby undermining the rally in gold prices.

The turbulence across the financial markets, which led to a substantial sell-off in US equities last December, seems to be over.

The turbulence across the financial markets, which resulted in a substantial sell-off in US equities and a spike in the VIX last December, seems to be over so far this year.

As the VIX moves further lower, the market feels more confident to re-price more Fed rate increases for 2019, in spite of a strong signal from the Fed that a pause in the hiking cycle could be appropriate.

As the chart above shows, the market probability of a 25 bp rate increase from the current level of the FFR by the end of the year has jumped from 0% at the start of the year to 20% now. Further, the probability of a 25 bp rate cut by the end of the year has tumbled from 30% at the start of the year to just 3% now.

In turn, the dollar and US real rates have resumed their uptrend since the start of 2019 after a sharp decline last December stemming from growing market expectations of a dovish Fed.

The combination of a stronger dollar and firmer US real rates has exerted some downward pressure on gold spot prices.

Although ETF investors have continued to boost their ETF holdings at a steady pace so far this year, I conjecture that the speculative community has reduced its net long exposure to Comex gold. Unfortunately, I cannot prove this hypothesis because the CFTC has stopped to release its weekly Commitment of Traders (COT) data due to the US government shutdown.

That said, I would like to highlight two important things to better assess the future direction of gold prices.

First, gold spot prices have proven somewhat resilient in the face of the rebound in the dollar and US real rates – Comex gold spot prices are about flat in the year to date. This seems to me that the ETF buying pressure is sufficient to offset the pressure from speculative selling. This is consistent with the fact that the speculative community has started to normalize its overstretched short position since Q4 2018.

Second, the return to market stability could prove temporary. We could argue that the current rebound in US equities could just be a brief rally in a broader bear market. Given the amplitude and the velocity of the US equity rally since the start of the year, I am inclined to think that we are dealing with a technical retracement rather than a sustainable rebound. The notable change in the global macro regime last year, from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the famous strategist at Nomura - Charlie McElligott - beautifully explained in a recent podcast, has produced a sustained negative risk asset impulse.

As a result, the Fed may be induced to alter the magnitude and the pace of its balance sheet’s unwinding in the course of 2019 in order prevent financial conditions from tightening too much and US equities from tumbling.

Consequently, it seems to me unlikely that the dollar and US real rates can rise sustainably in the course of 2019.

Putting it all together, I believe the macro backdrop for gold will prove friendlier in 2019 than last year because the degree of US monetary policy tightening seen last year is unlikely to be sustained . While the Fed has guided the market toward a pause in its hiking cycle, it has also stressed the importance of a flexible approach regarding the unwinding of its balance sheet. Therefore, the dollar and US real rates are likely to move lower in the coming months, prompting investors to lift their net long exposure to gold. Because gold’s positioning remains quite light, the upside potential for gold prices should not be overlooked.

To play a rally in gold prices, I propose the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM).

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.18%), according to GLDM's factsheet.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

According to the prospectus, stricto sensu, GLDM is:

Easily Accessible: listed on the NYSE Arca

Secure: The shares represent fractional, undivided interests in the Trust, the sole assets of which are physical gold bullion and, from time to time, cash.

Cost Effective: The ETF allows investors to buy gold at a much lower cost than if they had to purchase, store and insure their physical gold by themselves.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18 among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively.

GLDM’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.08%, which is very low and therefore, allows investors to move in and out of the market at a low cost.

