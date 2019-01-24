Aurora's $300M Convertible Notes And Its Disguised Dilution

Aurora (NYSE:ACB) surprised its investors last week by pricing US$300 million convertible notes. Investors reacted fiercely to the announcement sending the stock down 12% in two days. Investors worried about the potential dilution as a result of the conversion feature. Earlier last week, Aurora also announced an all-stock acquisition of a small craft producer for C$175 million which comes with more than 20 million of shares to be added to Aurora's share count, which is approaching 1 billion at this point. Management tried to claim that these notes are non-dilutive because they can be settled in cash. However, we will show you why, we believe, that's not exactly true.

US$300 Million Convertible Notes

Aurora announced on Wednesday that it is seeking to sell US$250 million of convertible notes, and it intends to use the proceeds for its Canadian and international expansions, acquisitions, and other general purposes. Investors reacted negatively to the news, and the stock dropped 10.5% on Thursday followed by another 2.0% loss on Friday. On Friday, Aurora priced the issuance and upsized the issuance to US$300 million.

(Source: TSX)

Below is a summary of what we know about the convertible notes:

US$300 million and another US$45 million for over-allotment

The notes will mature in February 2024

5.5% cash interest paid semi-annually (US$16.5 million annually)

Conversion price at US$7.23 per share

Conversion can be settled in cash, shares or both by Aurora's choice

Aurora could redeem at face value after February 2020

The key item for investors is the conversion feature because Aurora shareholders have long been worrying about dilutions. People are wondering why did Aurora issue convertible debentures instead of straight up debt. The reason is likely that cannabis companies do not have access to the traditional banking sector and lenders. For other institutional investors, they require sweeteners from Aurora such as the conversion feature.

Management Tried to Hide Dilution

Wednesday's share price drop clearly caught the attention of Aurora management. Aurora CCO Cam Battley appeared on an interview on Friday and tried to calm investors by reiterating two points:

Aurora intends to settle conversion in cash

Aurora is happy to see institutional investors in this deal

While we appreciate management's efforts to calm investors, we think people might be confusing the concepts of dilution with the form of settlement. The form of settlement means how the convertible notes will be paid out, either in the form of cash or Aurora stocks. The settlement form will influence the dilutive effect of these convertible notes, but it won't change the fact that shareholders are diluted either way. The key thing to understand is that share price reflects the market value of Aurora which includes the amount of cash that is available at the company. If Aurora chooses to pay the noteholders in cash, it would reduce the market value of the company which in turn would reduce share price for all Aurora shareholders.

The table below shows what would happen to Aurora's share price when it decides to pay the noteholders either in cash or in common shares. When Aurora pays in stock, the shareholders will be diluted, and share price will theoretically drop as share count increases and the market value stays the same. However, if Aurora decides to pay cash, the result is actually worse for shareholders because the cash that is paid out will reduce the market value thus share price for all shareholders. Due to the difference between denominator and numerator, cash payment actually represents a worse outcome for shareholders compared to share settlement. Note that we have used an illustrative share price of US$7.23 which equals the conversion price (noteholders won't convert if the share price is below conversion price).

(Prices in USD, Based on CAD/USD FX of 1.30)

Looking Ahead

We think investors deserve to know the truth about this convertible notes deal and why the conversion feature will be dilutive no matter how the conversion is settled. Ultimately, we think management needs to show more confidence and candidness when communicating with investors as we believe convertible debt does represent an attractive source of capital. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) also issued US$400 million of convertible debt in October 2018 which speaks to the usefulness of this capital source. Dilution is not a bad thing by itself as long as capital is spent on productive uses such as accretive acquisitions and organic growth. We think investors should focus on making sure Aurora management focuses on deploying capital accretively in order to create shareholder value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.