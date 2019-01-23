XBiotech: Strong Upside Potential In Atopic Dermatitis And Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Summary

XBIT anti-IL-1a antibody (Xilonix®, bermekimab, previously MABp1) failed to gain marketing approval in cancer but proves highly efficient in dermatology.

The safety of bermekimab has already been established in the phase III cancer program.

XBiotech runs an approved state of the art production facility.

Recent phase II data in atopic dermatitis (AD) suggest that subcutaneous bermekimab formulation sets new standard in management of AD. Bermekimab beats dupilumab (Dupixent®), significantly reduces itch in twice as many patients.

Intravenous administration of bermekimab showed compelling phase II data in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Bermekimab beat adalimumab (Humira®). Phase II study testing subcutaneous formulation under way, patient recruitment finished.