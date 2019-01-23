Investment Strategy Statement - Lord Baltimore

I have more than 30 years of experience in the investment business primarily as a sell-side research analyst and investment banker and, more recently, as manager of a long/short investment fund focused on media and consumer sector equities. Most of my focus is on micro-cap and small-cap stocks that have a limited following on Wall Street, although I have invested in large-cap stocks where I believe I may have a research edge. Through grassroots, fundamental research, media and consumer industry contacts and rigorous financial modeling and valuation work, I look to identify significantly undervalued or overvalued companies in which to invest or to short, respectively. On the long side, my time horizon is three to five years, hopefully, even longer. On the short side, my time horizon is generally shorter as I require an identifiable, negative catalyst to exist, such as an impending earnings miss, in addition to simple overvaluation, although I am always looking for those elusive but lucrative terminal shorts.

How do I find my investment ideas? I generally start by identifying what I call tailwinds or headwinds in the media and consumer sectors. Examples of such a tailwind might include a shift in consumer preferences towards natural, craft and organic food and beverages, towards athleisure, or towards over-the-top (OTT) video consumption on emerging digital media networks, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Often, these tailwinds represent headwinds for incumbent players as in the case of the shift to OTT video consumption, which is likely to present challenges for traditional broadcasters and linear networks. From there, I try to identify select winners and losers with an eye towards finding those companies where I believe I can develop an information edge through my media and consumer industry relationships and/or which are perhaps not yet recognized as a beneficiary or victim of the trend. I then conduct rigorous fundamental analysis on the companies by reading original source material, including SEC filings such as 10-Ks and proxy statements, as well as industry trade publications. I look for ways to meet and engage with management such as through company visits, trade shows and investor conferences. I have found microcap stocks to be more open to investor engagement (due to a lack of attention from Wall Street) and have less efficiently priced equities, presenting more opportunity.

I place a high degree of emphasis on the integrity of management (or lack thereof in the case of a short sale candidate). I consider myself a disciple of the great growth stock investor, Phil Fisher, who wrote the must-read book, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, in which he advocated investors adopt the scuttlebutt method (talking to industry sources) and placed a premium on excellent, honest management teams. His 15 points, summarized below, are some of the criteria I use to identify an attractive long-term portfolio holding.

Fisher's 15 Points

Does the company have products or services with sufficient market potential to make a sizable increase in sales for at least several years? Does the management have a determination to continue to develop products or processes that will still further increase total sales potentials when the growth potentials of currently attractive product lines have largely been exploited? How effective are the company's research and development efforts in relation to its size? Does the company have an above-average sales organization? Does the company have a worthwhile profit margin? What is the company doing to maintain or improve profit margins? Does the company have outstanding labor relations? Does the company have outstanding executive relations? Does the company have depth of management? How good are the company's cost analysis and accounting controls? Are there other aspects of the business, somewhat peculiar to the industry involved, which will give the investor important clues as to how outstanding the company may be in relation to its competition? Does the company have a short-range or long-range outlook in regard to profits? In the foreseeable future, will the growth of the company require sufficient equity financing so that the larger number of shares then outstanding will largely cancel the existing stockholders' benefit from this anticipated growth? Does management talk freely to investors about its affairs when things are going well but "clam up" when troubles and disappointments occur? Does the company have management of unquestionable integrity?

Source: Philip A. Fisher, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits.

I don't believe Mr. Fisher shorted stocks, but if I find a company and management team lacking many, if not all, of the above characteristics, I often have found an excellent candidate to sell short. That said, shorting simply overvalued, bad companies can still be extremely painful for long periods of time if there is no catalyst in sight that might expose a company's shortcomings and overvaluation. Generally, company CEOs are great storytellers who can develop an investment narrative focused on meaningless or deceiving metrics which can intoxicate investors into overlooking overvaluation or impending challenges. These metrics might include "pro forma earnings" in which stock compensation, depreciation, offering charges, and "other items" are added back to GAAP earnings to make the company look less expensive (and, sometimes, to just barely beat earnings estimates). I believe stock compensation is a real expense, even if non-cash, as it is unlikely employees would work for a company without that compensation, and it is directly dilutive to existing shareholders. I happily add back what I consider to be one-time, non-recurring items to GAAP earnings, but only after thinking hard about them first. Other metrics might include "EBITDA," "traffic," "members" or "lifetime value", each of which might be meaningful, but which are often easily manipulated or used temporarily until more traditional metrics like earnings recover or emerge. I make a point of reading the footnotes and descriptions of these metrics as the definition sometimes changes at the convenience of management. You can see I am a bit of a cynic! A guest lecturer in one of my investment classes in business school told us to "be skeptical but not negative." I have taken that advice to heart when evaluating a company and its management.

I build dynamic quarterly earnings models for all of the companies in which I invest. This allows me to run various scenarios to see how fast a company may be able to grow and whether Wall Street's estimates and target prices for the companies are realistic, optimistic or pessimistic. If I conclude Wall Street is too optimistic, I may explore shorting a stock (but not before checking on the cost to borrow, valuation and other factors first). If I conclude Wall Street is too pessimistic, I may explore purchasing a stock. That said, I run a very concentrated portfolio of 12 to 15 positions, which allows me to focus only on my very best ideas. Ideally, I look for long candidates, which I believe can double their share price in three to five years. (Unfortunately, I am not always right, as you can see by reading this Seeking Alpha article.) Short sale candidates must have a negative catalyst ahead within the coming year and have at least twice the estimated profit potential as estimated loss potential. I am still learning the art of portfolio management and have immense respect for my former buy-side clients, now that I am on their side of the table.

My motivation for publishing on Seeking Alpha is to engage with what I believe to be a thoughtful, informed and generally civil investor base. I encourage my readers to do their own work, think for themselves, and challenge or support my investment thesis if compelled to do so in the comments section of my articles. I am an aggressive investor whose stomach for risk and so-called "margin of safety" might be wider than others, given the potential volatility among the microcap and small-cap stocks on which I focus. Keep that in mind when reading my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.