Verizon Earnings Preview: Look For The Upward Trend To Continue

Mobile communications provider Verizon (VZ) is set to report earnings before the open on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.45 billion. Looking at the various analysis styles for the company, I see the stock moving higher after the earnings report.

Before I breakdown the data on Verizon, I would like to tell you about the process I use to select which companies to write about. Because I write mostly earnings previews, the first thing I do is look at the earnings calendar for the week ahead and make a list of widely held stocks that are reporting in the week ahead. I don't have a bullish or bearish opinion on the stock, I just see a list of stocks.

Once I have the list, I start gathering the fundamental, technical, and sentiment data. Then I form an opinion based on the findings. I find this to be the most objective way to write about companies. I also don't write about companies that I may own - I would automatically be bullish about the stock if I own it.

Now that we have addressed that, I was pleasantly surprised at what I found when I started gathering the data on Verizon. The company's earnings have been flat over the last three years, but they jumped by 24% in the third quarter. The current EPS estimate is 26.7% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 results. Analysts expect overall 2018 earnings to show growth of 25% over 2017.

Like the earnings, Verizon's sales haven't been growing in the last three years. In fact, they have declined by an average of 1% per year. Sales did increase by 3% in the third quarter on a year over year basis and analysts expect sales growth of 3.9% for 2018 as a whole.

Verizon's efficiency measurements are well above-average. The company boasts a return on equity of 46.6%, a profit margin of 18.6%, and an operating margin of 23.1%.

Verizon has been able to achieve these solid efficiency ratings because it has been able to reduce operating expenses in each of the last three years. The expenses have dropped in incremental amounts and 2018 could make it four straight years. Operating expenses were close to $107 billion in 2014 and were brought down to $96 billion in 2017.

Verizon Bucked the Downward Trend in October and Held Up Well in December

From a technical perspective, Verizon's stock has held up extremely well in 2018 - in fact, it was up 11.26% while the S&P lost 6.24%. If we look at the performance from the March low until the end of the year, the performance becomes even more impressive as Verizon gained over 25% while the S&P was down.

Looking at the weekly chart for the stock, there were a few things that stood out to me. I noticed the trend for the stock over the last year and a half and the channel pretty much appeared before I drew it. The stock dipped in December and got close to the lower rail, but never actually reached it.

Something else that stood out was how the stock found support in the $52 area in December and that same area had served as resistance back in January '18. We see this happen quite often - former resistance levels become support levels on pullbacks.

The mild selling in December brought the overbought/oversold indicators down out of overbought territory but didn't come close to oversold levels. The 10-week RSI hasn't been in oversold territory since July '17 while the weekly stochastic readings hit oversold territory last March.

The indicators have been moving higher in recent weeks but are from overbought territory at this time. As we saw in the third and fourth quarters, even if the stock hits overbought territory, it isn't necessarily a sign that the stock is going to turn lower.

Analysts Aren't Big Fans of Verizon

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, the results are somewhat mixed. Analysts are pretty skeptical toward the stock, but short sellers have shied away from the stock to some degree.

There are 32 analysts following Verizon and only eight of them rate the stock as a "buy". The other 24 all rate the stock as a "hold". It is highly unusual to see a stock as widely held as Verizon with three times the number of hold ratings as buy ratings. I have expressed before that stocks with solid fundamentals and an upward trajectory normally see buy ratings representing 70% of the total.

The short interest ratio is currently at 1.72 and that is a little on the low side. The number of shares sold short fell by over five million shares during the month of December and the average daily trading volume increased during that time period.

The put/call ratio for Verizon is the most optimistic of the sentiment indicators. The current reading is 0.56 and I consider that to be a sign of extreme optimism. When the company reported earnings back in October, the put/call ratio was at 0.87.

My Overall Take on Verizon

Looking at the total picture for Verizon, the fundamentals are good and improving based on earnings and sales growth. The stock is in an upward trend and it was able to maintain its upward trajectory during the fourth quarter selloff in the overall market.

The sentiment is somewhat mixed with analysts expressing pessimism, short sellers being somewhat neutral with a slight skew toward the bullish side, and option traders are expressing optimism.

With the positive angles from the fundamental and technical analysis, I look for Verizon to continue its upward trend after the earnings report.

The stock has moved higher after each of the last three earnings' reports and those reports came during very different periods in the overall market. The report in April came out when the market was moving sideways. The July report came as the market was trending higher, and the October report came out as the market was moving down.

As long as the fundamentals continue to improve and as long as the stock stays within the channel, I will maintain a bullish posture toward the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.