Our Update And Sell Call On Barings Corporate Investors
About: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI), Includes: BGH, EAD, ISD, PEX
by: Alpha Gen Capital
Summary
High yield debt fell hard in the fourth quarter, which is likely to be the case when MCI reports its December 31st NAV print.
Prices have recovered so far in January - probably at least half of the decline of the fourth quarter.
It remains to be seen how investors will react: Will it be based on the MCI print or will they look ahead at the recovery.
This article was originally published January 14.
Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
With the quarterly NAV release coming up in a couple of weeks, we wanted to review this popular fund. We've owned this