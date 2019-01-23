Disney: Never-Ending Disruption

My investment prediction for years has been that Disney (DIS) would struggle to rally in the face of cord cutting and escalating rights fees at ESPN. The direct-to-consumer plan is only going to complicate the earnings story while the company is in the midst of the Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) merger making it still too early to buy the stock up above $110.

Image Source: Disney+ website

Streaming Wars Disruption

The problem with Disney is that the company still hasn't completed the transition away from the cord cutting error. The media giant provided the market with segment reporting last week, breaking out the DTC and International business, but Disney is still in the process of starting the DTC offering from the Disney properties.

The company plans to launch the Disney+ streaming service at the end of 2019 into a very crowded market. WarnerMedia (T) plans to launch a service at the same time with NBC Universal (CMCSA) launching in early 2020.

The DTC market already is crowded with Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu grabbing market share while these legacy media giants are still on the sidelines. The troubling part is that these new entrants are burning cash to gain market share, not to mention that Disney will now own 60% of Hulu after buying Fox.

In the case of Netflix, the company had $3 billion in negative free cash flow last year and expects to repeat the cash burn this year. Hulu is losing a lot of money, but the streaming service recently reported that the company added more subscribers in 2018 than Netflix, 8 million to 6 million.

The question is whether Disney+, WarnerMedia and NBC Universal are left fighting over scraps for the third or fourth DTC service offering. If so, the situation is troubling for Disney that reported the DTCI (direct-to-consumer and international) segment reporting a substantial loss in FY18.

Disney lost an incredible $738 million in the DTCI segment in the last year. The loss soared from $284 million in the prior year with higher operating costs and the investment in Hulu contributing to the increased loss.

Source: Disney Recast Business SEC filing

While ESPN+ has grown to over 1 million subscribers during the period, the media giant still hasn't started the key Disney+ offering, leaving an expanded transition period of cord cutting and lost revenue from pulling content from competitive services like Netflix to ramp up revenues on the new DTC platform.

The problem is that this move isn't necessarily a winning proposition because of the level of the competition and the willingness of established DTC offerings to lose money and burn cash wildly. The story gets further muddled when considering the rapid entry of tech giants into the video content space.

Source: Variety

Stalled Financials

The issue with the stock is the lack of earnings growth caused by losing premium customers to cord cutting for alternative services with higher costs and limited subscribers initially to absorb those costs. For this reason, Disney hasn't seen the stock rally in years since topping $115 back in mid 2015 and nothing appears set to cause a change to this story in 2019.

The media and entertainment giant earned $7.08 per share last year and analysts only forecast modest EPS increases in the next couple of years.

The premium paid for the Fox assets isn't going to help, especially considering that AT&T has struggled since closing their premium deal for the Time Warner media assets back last June.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Disney continues traveling through the disruptive transition of moving from cord cutting to starting up DTC offerings. The Fox deal closing and integration is another disruption for the stock while other aggressive DTC offerings are being expanded or launched to greatly add to the competition in the space.

The suggestion remains to avoid the stock until a better picture emerges on how Disney is going to return to growing earnings in this competitive space when the company is busy launching costly services and integrating a major deal.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.