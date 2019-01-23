Berkshire Hathaway: Underappreciated And Undervalued

All things considered, Berkshire Hathaway looks like a remarkably attractive investment proposition in terms of risk vs. potential reward.

Succession risk and growth limitations due to its large size are some of the most important risk factors.

Everybody knows that Berkshire is a unique business, but many investors underestimate the true degree to with the company is one of a kind.

Everybody knows what Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) does, but the company is not fairly appreciated by the market.

Berkshire has access to abundant capital at exceptionally low cost for long periods of time, and this cheap leverage is a real game-changer for the company in terms of its ability to produce attractive returns on shareholder capital over the long term.

Such as important, current valuation levels are offering a buying opportunity for long-term investors in Berkshire Hathaway stock.

Berkshire Is Underappreciated

Berkshire Hathaway is a unique business, everybody knows that. However, the true degree to which the company is exceptional is many times missed or underappreciated by the market.

Berkshire is a diversified collection of high-quality businesses handpicked by Warren Buffett himself over the years. The company's businesses are remarkably solid, and Berkshire has operations across different markets and sectors. This provides stability and diversification to the company as a whole. This is widely understood by the market.

But many investors seem to be missing the fact that the whole is worth more than the sum of the parts when it comes to Berkshire Hathaway.

Insurance companies receive the premiums upfront and pay claims later. Sometimes, these payments can stretch out over several years, and even multiple decades. Warren Buffett refers to this money as "the float."

Even if the float is not owned by Berkshire, the company can use it to invest for its own benefit over the long term, and this makes all the difference in the world when it comes to increasing returns.

Berkshire Hathaway has long-term access to big sums of money for an exceptionally low cost of capital. The company then puts that capital to work in value opportunities with a favorable risk and reward trade-off. This access to low-cost leverage is a huge strategic advantage.

In a research paper entitled Buffett’s Alpha, Andrea Frazzini, David Kabiller, and Lasse Heje Pedersen analyze Berkshire's outstanding returns over the long term based on the key return drivers from a quantitative point of view.

The authors highlight some well-known facts about Warren Buffett's criteria for picking stocks. Buffett focuses on companies that are high quality, meaning profitable and predictable businesses with solid track records over the long term. Buffett also likes to buy stocks that are attractively valued by different metrics and that generally carry below-average beta and low volatility.

This strategy generally produces sold risk-adjusted returns, but what really has created massive wealth for Berkshire investors over the years is the company's access to low-cost leverage. From the paper:

If his Sharpe ratio is very good but not super-human, then how did Buffett become among the richest in the world? The answer is that Buffett has boosted his returns by using leverage, and that he has stuck to a good strategy for a very long time period, surviving rough periods where others might have been forced into a fire sale or a career shift. We estimate that Buffett applies a leverage of about 1.7-to-1, boosting both his risk and excess return in that proportion. Thus, his many accomplishments include having the conviction, wherewithal, and skill to operate with leverage and significant risk over a number of decades.

In essence, Berkshire Hathaway has access to the float money in the long term, and this allows Warren Buffett to magnify the returns from his investments. Business quality, portfolio diversification, and access to cheap leverage make of Berkshire Hathaway a truly unique business in terms of its ability to generate attractive returns on shareholder capital over the years and decades.

Berkshire Looks Undervalued

The chart below shows the evolution of Berkshire Hathaway's price to book value ratio over the years. With the ratio currently standing at 1.35, Berkshire Hathaway is quite attractively valued by historical standards.

BRK.B Price to Book Value data by YCharts

From a comparative perspective, valuation levels look even more compelling. The average stock in the US stock market is currently trading at a price to book value ratio of 2.66, while companies in the Financial Services industry are carrying an average price to book value ratio of 1.86.

Berkshire Hathaway stock has barely traded at a price to book value ratio below 1.2 for brief periods of time in the past several years. Buffett said in the past that a ratio below 1.2 was too low for Berkshire, and the company should repurchase stock if valuation falls below such level. This has obviously created some strong support for Berkshire stock above 1.2 times book value.

More interestingly, even at a price to book value ratio moderately above such levels, Berkshire has been repurchasing stock recently. Buffett has very clear rules for repurchasing stock: The company needs to have more than enough cash, and the stock has to be substantially undervalued at market prices.

In Warren Buffett's own words:

Charlie and I favor repurchases when two conditions are met: first, a company has ample funds to take care of the operational and liquidity needs of its business; second, its stock is selling at a material discount to the company’s intrinsic business value, conservatively calculated.

The main takeaway is quite clear, the only reason why Buffett would consider repurchasing stock is that such stock is considered to be materially undervalued.

Interestingly, Berkshire's vice chairman and head of insurance operations, Ajit Jain, has recently purchased nearly $20 million in Berkshire stock for his personal portfolio. Ajit Jain has been seen as a possible successor to Buffett, and he clearly knows a lot about the overall health and underlying fundamental strength of the company's businesses.

It makes sense to think that the fundamental value of Berkshire Hathaway should outperform the company's accounting book value over time. Berkshire is a diversified collection of high-quality business with rock-solid competitive strengths and increasing earnings power over the years.

When it comes to high-quality businesses, the economic value of the businesses generally increases at a faster rate than its accounting book value, so these companies should arguably trade at increasing multiples over book value as they become stronger over time.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns and vice versa. Besides, stocks with relatively high PowerFactors rankings tend to materially outperform the market.

Berkshire is in the top segment, with a PowerFactors ranking of 90.7 as of the time of this writing. Berkshire is a very particular company, and the numbers alone don't really tell you everything that matters from a qualitative perspective for the company.

Nevertheless, it's good to know that the quantitative indicators are indicating that Berkshire stock could be an attractive purchase at current levels.

Key Risks To Consider

There are many risk factors to consider in Berkshire Hathaway stock. The most relevant one is perhaps that Buffett is 88 years of age and Charlie Munger is 95. Both are in excellent health for their age, but the sad reality is that Buffett and Munger won't be around forever to run Berkshire Hathaway.

However, Buffett and Munger have been working on the succession plans for several years now. Berkshire's private companies have been managed in a decentralized way since the beginning, and Ted Weschler and Todd Combs have accumulated several years of experience in managing Berkshire's portfolio of listed investments.

Buffett and Munger are irreplaceable, of course. But Berkshire is built to last, and the company is strong enough to continue thriving over the years and decades ahead.

With a market capitalization value of more than $503 billion, Berkshire Hathaway has reached a gargantuan size, and it's not easy to produce outsized returns from such a big base. Size can be a limitation in terms of growth, but that won't stop Berkshire from growing its intrinsic value at an annual rate in the low to mid double digits over the long term.

It doesn't make much sense to expect explosive growth from Berkshire Hathaway nowadays, but the good news is that market valuation is reflecting some fairly modest growth expectations for the company.

The Bottom Line

In simple terms, we can say that shareholder returns in Berkshire Hathaway will ultimately depend on two main variables: how the company's intrinsic value evolves over time and what kind of valuation the market assigns to such intrinsic value.

Book value is significantly underestimating Berkshire's true intrinsic value, but we can use book value as a rough proxy for the company's economic value.

The stock is currently trading at a price to book value ratio of 1.3, and it's hard to envision a scenario in which Berkshire trades at less than 1.2 times book value for long periods of time. This means that downside potential is quite limited at current valuation levels.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway annual report

Since 1965, Berkshire has delivered a compounded growth rate in book value of 19.1% per year. From 2007 to 2017, the company's book value has increased at 11% per year, and this includes a decline of 9.6% in 2008, which was the worst year for the company in its history.

Since fundamental value should grow at a faster rate than book value, it sounds reasonable to say that Berkshire can easily increase its fundamental value by 10% to 15% per year in the long term. In addition to this, valuation has far more room to rise than downside risk at current levels.

All things considered, Berkshire Hathaway looks like an attractive investment in terms of risk and potential return over the years ahead.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.