Headwinds Looming For Natural Gas After A Volatile Week As Cold Weather May Not Be Able To Sustain Itself

Polar vortex is re-organizing and retreating north amid stratospheric cooling event, while impacts from its early Jan. split are simultaneously impacting the central and eastern U.S. with cold and snow.

Investment thesis - time to start increasing the short positions

After a volatile week, investors should carry both long and short positions of the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) but increasing more on the short positions such as the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Long Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD). Long UNG, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) in the short term or over the next 10 days as cold, wintry weather continues to impact the central and eastern US. Short UNG, DGAZ, and KOLD in the 11-15 day and possibly beyond as warmer model solutions, El Nino, tropical forcing, and a strengthening, northward retreating polar vortex (PV) raises the potential to the downside in favor of the bears. Finally, due to increased risks, I would encourage investors beyond 15 days not to go heavy long the leveraged high beta 3x or 2x ETFs (UGAZ or BOIL) due to leveraged decay risk. Buy or short larger shares 1x UNG instead.

Bears execute revenge on the bulls amid forecast model volatility and increasingly milder forecast solutions

Last week was a volatile, wild, roller coaster week with day-to-day swings (up and down) amid fluctuating forecast models.

Natural gas prices soared nearly 16% (15.9% to be exact) last Monday to $3.59, making it the single largest daily gain in 2 months (since Nov. 14, 2018) when prices climbed 18%. November 14th's 18% rally was the largest in 14 years or since Sept. 2004 and was part of the 65% rally that took prices to nearly $5.00. At one point, during last Monday's session (~2:45pm EST), the price broke the $3.60 mark getting to $3.61. Friday (Jan. 11) +4% rally plus last Monday's (Jan. 14) 15.9% rally made it a +20% rally between the two trading sessions. Last Monday's sharp rally came on expectations of a stronger cold pattern coming late Jan. extending into early February as weather model data trended even colder last weekend. Natural gas prices continued to increase afterhours, breaking the $3.70 mark.

Since then, forecast models flipped back and forth from mild to cold solutions causing volatility and uncertainty in the markets. This ultimately led to a 4% consolidation to $3.44 last Tuesday as investors took profits, and the bears (those shorting DGAZ and KOLD) were able to capitalize. Last Wednesday, model fluctuations led to another down day erasing all of last Tuesday's after-hour gains ultimately settling at $3.38. Last Thursday, markets finished up about 1% or just 3 cents at $3.41. At one point last Thursday, prices were the same from last Monday's close (basically indicating no movement) due to all of the swings. Finally, on Friday (Jan. 11), natural gas prices finished at $3.42 down 17 cents from last Monday's close of $3.59, but ultimately higher 10% from the previous week. Figure 1 below is a depiction of the front-month February 2019 natural gas futures contract price trend highlighting last week's key events.

Figure 1: February 2019 Nat Gas Futures Contract Price Trend and Highlights from last week

Source: Investing.com

After a 3-day holiday weekend, strong selling ensued on Tuesday with the February contract falling 12.5% or 38 cents to settle at $3.04, making it the second largest single day slide of the 2010s or since 2010 and the 17th largest single day slide of all-time. November 15, 2018, was only worst with a 16.60% single day slump. Figure 2 is a table showing the top 5 largest single-day declines since 2010.

Figure 2: Top 5 largest single day declines since 2010.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 3 is a depiction of the front-month February 2019 natural gas contract capturing the price trend since last Friday's close.

Figure 3: February 2019 Nat Gas Futures Contract Price Trend and Highlights from Friday's close to Wednesday morning.

Source: Investing.com

The March 2019 contract, which will become the new front-month contract next week, fell 6.3% or 20 cents to fall below $3.00 at $2.97. As of this writing (Wednesday AM), natural gas prices for the February contract is up over 3% to $3.13.

Tuesday's accelerated, momentum based sell-off is an example that natural gas investors are forward-looking. Despite the fact that we still have Arctic air to deal with over the next 10 days, the milder outlook in the 11-15 day and possibly beyond took over as the leading driver. As a result, the near-term Arctic cold got overlooked. Because of that, I feel that the near-term cold is still in play and has not been fully priced in yet, meaning there's potential for some short-cover rallying and thus an opportunity for the long position. From a technical standpoint, Tuesday's deep selling certainly makes the undervalued commodity a more attractive buy.

As we prepare to transition from the front-month February contract to the March 2019 contract, I think it's worth mentioning the term backwardation. Currently, we are in a period of backwardation. Backwardation is a market condition where the contract futures price is lower than the spot price. To reach equilibrium before expiration of the contract, the contract futures price rises towards the spot price as the contract gets closer to expiration. It's essentially when the need for a commodity outweighs the cost of carry. It's the downward slope of a commodity's monthly futures contract prices. Contango is the exact opposite of backwardation.

The March 2019 Natural Gas Futures Contract as of last Friday's close sat at $3.18, an impressive 24-cent backwardation to the front-month contract of $3.42. It's also worth noting that the leveraged (high beta) 3X ETFs (UGAZ and DGAZ) have already rolled its funds into the March 2019 contract (15-20 days before the expiration of the front-month contract). The unleveraged 1X UNG is in process of rolling over funds and should be complete by the end of this week (10 days before the expiration of the front-month contract). April and May's (also known as shoulder months) 2019 spring contracts have an even greater degree of backwardation compared to the front-month. That's largely due to the fact that these months have not really responded to the Arctic cold outbreak headlines. April's contract of $2.87 is a 55-cent backwardation.

From a technical standpoint, backwardation ultimately favors the bulls or those with a net long position. So, there's potential should the cold decide to come back in February and/or March. However, the market is driven by fundamentals with weather by far being the primary driver as seen in last week's reaction. Figure 4 below is an illustration of the Natural Gas Futures Contract over 7 months pointing out the periods of backwardation vs. contango.

Figure 4: Natural Gas Futures Contract over 7 months (as of last Friday's close).

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Natural gas under pressure as the cold over the Lower 48 seems to be on borrowed time lending support to the bears

Warmer weather is a major threat to any hope of natural gas prices going up. As I mentioned earlier, there are headwinds showing up in the medium range (particularly the 11-15 day time frame). These headwinds include the flip to warmer model solutions, the presence of an El Nino, tropical forcing, the re-organization/retreating of the stratospheric polar vortex (PV), and concerns of oversupply.

Over the past week, we have seen wild back and forth fluctuations amongst forecast models between warm and cold solutions ultimately leaning warmer in the 11-15 day time period. We still have an El Nino in place, though weak and non-canonical. Today, I will introduce a new term called the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO).

The MJO is a large scale traveling pattern consisting of large regions of enhanced and suppressed rainfall activity over the tropical region (mainly over the Indian and Pacific Ocean). This traveling pattern propagates eastward around the global tropics with a cycle of 30-60 days. The MJO is categorized in different phases based off of its position in the tropics with each phase having various temperature and precipitation impacts over various parts of the globe including the U.S. Forecast models both the GFS and ECMWF are indicating a phase 6 and 7 during the 11-15 day period. The MJO with a phase 6-7 during this time of year January-February-March (JFM) suggest a mild pattern over the central and eastern U.S. vs. a cold pattern over the western U.S. Figure 5 below shows the forecast (green line) from the GEFS and ECMWF of the MJO's phase during the next 15 days.

Figure 5: MJO's forecasted phase over the next 15 days.

Source: UAlbany

Figure 6 is an image showing the temperature pattern across the Lower 48 as it relates to an MJO in Phases 5-7 during the JFM period.

Figure 6: Lower 48 temperature pattern relationship with MJO in phases 5-7 during JFM.

Source: NOAA

Lastly, the PV is located or positioned farther north than in previous days with apparent reorganization. Figures 7 and 8 below are snapshot mages of the polar vortex from Jan. 17 and Jan. 22.

Figure 7: Snapshot image of the polar vortex from Jan. 17.

Source: InstantWeatherMaps

Figure 8: Snapshot image of the polar vortex from Jan. 22.

Source: InstantWeatherMaps

Forecast models suggest in the days ahead that the PV will continue to reorganize even more. History says that Sudden Stratospheric Cooling Events (SSCE) takes place right after a Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event (SSWE) in the polar caps or the stratosphere where the PV resides. While the SSCE is taking place in the stratosphere, impacts in the form of cold wintry weather (a result of downward propagation from the SSWE) are simultaneously taking place at the surface here in the mid-latitudes (a process known as "paint dripping"). So, while the cold is being felt here in the central and eastern states, the PV is undergoing snapback cooling and thus strengthening (not good news for cold weather lovers). Figure 9 below illustrates this description from 2013.

Figure 9: Cross-section from the Stratosphere to the surface showing sharp stratospheric cooling (SSCE) and the vortex repairing itself while simultaneously impacts from the SSWE is being felt at the surface in the form of Arctic outbreaks (Example illustration from 2013).

Source: NOAA

A weaker/weakened PV signals cold weather risk for us. A stronger PV signals mild weather for us. In order for us to have higher probability of cold risk here in the U.S., we have to have continuous disruptions of the polar vortex.

In the near term or over the next 5 days (Jan. 22-27), a major cold pattern change is realized. The Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event and resultant Polar Vortex Split from late Dec./early Jan. manifest itself in the form of a full-blown Arctic invasion. The floodgates of the Arctic open up with a cross-polar flow (air flow coming directly from the Arctic) yielding reinforcing shots of colder than normal temperatures and high impact weather systems with snow and ice across the central and eastern U.S.

The medium range period (5-10 days or Jan. 27-Feb. 1) will feature another week of reinforcing Arctic cold shots and waves of snow and ice producing weather systems across the central and eastern U.S. Figure 10 below is a Northern Hemispheric view of the 12z ECMWF EPS 850 mb temperature anomalies in the 5-10 day time frame or from Jan. 26-31.

Figure 10: 12z ECMWF EPS depicting cross-polar flow pattern (a long fetch of Arctic air traveling from the Arctic down into the central and eastern U.S.)

Source: WeatherBell

Uncertainty increases but is leaning towards a milder pattern in the longer range (11-15 days out or Feb. 1-5). The GFS, ECMWF ENS, and GEM are all indicating a milder pattern with the Arctic cold retreating to the north-northwest. Figure 11 below is a depiction from the 0z ECMWF EPS showing a pattern by February 5th that flattens out (becomes semi-zonal east-west flow) which shuts out an Arctic air from flowing into the eastern U.S.

Figure 11: 0z ECMWF EPS pattern by February 5.

Source: WeatherBell

The CFSv2 is the only model really indicating a continuation of this cold pattern regime. That said plus the headwinds that I mentioned above supports confidence in a milder pattern or reprieve from the cold early February.

Final trading thoughts - hold long position with near term cold but begin increasing on the short positions

Investors should be holding onto positions both long and short but increasing exposure to the short position and decreasing in the long positions. Due to increased volatility and uncertainty with the models, I will advise investors not to carry a large amount of money on either position beyond 15 days, though I am growing more and more optimistic on the short position. Overall, I am net short between the two. I favor the long positions UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL in the near term (over the next 10 days) as cold wintry weather will be in play during this time frame. The short positions (UNG, DGAZ, and KOLD) are favored in the longer term (11-15 days and possibly longer) due to the potential for milder weather across the Lower 48. The one glimmer of hope for the bullish speculators is that the longer-range computer models continue to suggest cold coming back mid Feb. through early March (Weeks 4-6). It's very possible that colder weather could come back after a reprieve from this current cold outbreak. But, for that to happen, forecast models would need to start showing that and there's needs to be more disruptions from the PV to raise confidence. That said, I would take a week-by-week approach (trading the short term) with positions on both sides. I would limit my risk from the 2x and 3x ETFs/ETNs (especially beyond 15 days out) and go with the unleveraged 1x UNG. If you have the risk tolerance, then take larger shares of the 1x UNG.

As I mentioned early in my article about Tuesday's deep selling, I feel that this cold outbreak has not yet been fully priced in. Because of that, the February 2019 contract should finish above $3.00, and the soon-to-be front-month March 2019 contract should come in above $3.00. The March contract should trade between the range of $2.75 and $3.25 over the next two weeks. The intensity of the cold shots between now and February 5 and the duration of the warm-up longer range will be key. If the March 2019 contract were to fall under $3.00, it will certainly make the commodity more attractive to buy (even to a greater degree should forecast outlook turn colder). For UNG, I am placing a price target range between of $23.00 and 28.00.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report last Thursday morning at 10:30 AM EST for the week of Jan. 5-11 (or week ending Jan. 11). The report came out slightly bullish with a draw of -81 Bcf beating the consensus of -73. This brought the storage levels down to 2,533, which is 77 Bcf less than last year (2,610) and 327 below the 5-year average of 2,860. The lower withdrawal compared the 5-year average helped further narrow the storage deficit gap and brought this year's storage levels into the 5-year average historical range. This report likely will not have much of an impact on the market as the focus at this time is on the temperature trends. Figures 12 and 13 below are both depictions of Thursday's EIA's natural gas storage report for the week of Jan. 5-11.

Figure 12: Thursday's (Jan. 17, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Table Format) for week of Jan. 5-11, 2019.

Source: EIA

Figure 13: Thursday's (Jan. 17, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Graph Format) for week of Jan. 5-11, 2019.

Source: EIA

That said, the storage gap should widen in the weeks ahead with colder weather coming in. In fact, we should have at least one week in Jan. with withdrawals of -200 Bcf.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.