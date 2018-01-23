Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF) 2019 Guidance Conference Call January 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laurie Gaborit - Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Williams - Interim CEO

Frazer Bourchier - COO

James Mavor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Trevor Turnbull - Scotiabank

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Laurie Gaborit

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. For today's conference call and webcast, Bill Williams, Interim CEO will provide a few comments on behalf of the newly reconstituted Board and Frazer Bourchier, our COO and James Mavor, our CFO will review the 2019 guidance.

Today's presentation is available for download both on this webcast and on the company's Web site on the home page. Yesterday's news release is also posted on our Web site.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note in yesterday's news release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned in this call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Bill Williams, Interim CEO.

Bill Williams

Thank you, Laurie and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning to review Detour Gold's 2019 guidance. Before we start, I would like provide a few comments on behalf of the newly constituted board. Soon after the special meeting in mid-December, the Board quickly organized itself and formed the committee. In early January, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee hired Korn Ferry, an international recruiting firm to manage the search for a CEO. The Board has already met twice this year, including a first in-person meeting, at which all nine Board members were present. In addition, seven of the nine directors attended the two day sight visit of the Detour Lake mine.

Overall, we were impressed by the status of the operations and the quality that team assembled over the past eight months. We’re all very excited about the future as there are many opportunities to be realized in the near and medium term. The operational team led by COO, Frazer Bourchier and new VP General Manager, Dale Ekmark, have done a remarkable job in 2018 to stabilize the operation. The Board's view is that there is a quality leadership team in place and results are starting to unfold. Also noticeable at site is the great enthusiasm and optimism shown by the employees. The Board fully supports the leadership team that will lead the journey towards turning around this large scale long life Canadian operations into an efficient mine that will generate significant cash flow in the near-term.

I will now have Frazer review the operations.

Frazer Bourchier

Thank you, Bill. The company released its operational results last week, which were above street expectations. We had a strong fourth quarter with record gold production of 158,200 ounces per year yearly total to a record of over 621,000, and attaining the upper half of our annual guidance. Mining rates continued to improve quarter-over-quarter and averaged 305,000 tonnes per day in Q4 with December at 318,000 tonnes per day for that month. That resulted in 287,000 tonnes per day or about 105 million tonnes for the year 2018.

The mill performance also improved in the fourth quarter with 5.6 million tonnes of ore processed, that's just over 60,000 tonnes per day, and that resulted in 20.7 million tonnes of ore processed for the full year of 2018. The head grade averaged 0.98 grams per tonne in Q4 not too much dissimilar from Q3 and 1.04 grams per tonne for the full 2018 year due to the positive grade reconciliation. Recoveries also improved to 90.1% in Q4 as we start seeing the impact of the capital projects underway at the processing plant that I've spoken to in the past. As mentioned in last week's news release, total capital expenditures for 2018 are estimated to be below the guidance of 265 million to 285 million, mainly as a result of the delays in construction sale to of our tailing facility, the deferral of some discretionary capital and a weaker Canadian dollar than budgeted.

The guidance for 2019 is generally in line with the life of mine plan we issued in June 2018. The annual gold production guidance was unchanged at 570,000 to 605,000 ounces for this year. We expect all-in sustaining cost between $1,175 to $1, 250 per ounce sold with total cash cost projected between $790, $840 per ounce sold. As a note, the budget utilizes a gold price of $1,250 an ounce and an exchange rate of 1.28, somewhat different than the life of mine plan we issued at $1,300 gold and 1.25. We have a diesel price of CAD0.95 a liter and electricity at CAD35 per megawatt hour Canadian.

The mining rate is expected to attain the 115 million tonnes, that's an average of 315,000 tonnes per day ex pit. This will represent about 10 million tonne or 10% increase year-over-year, that's with essentially no additional equipment. The mill throughput is expected to range between 21.5 million to 22 million tonnes, slightly less than the life of mine plan as we continue with the ongoing capital projects to stabilize the mill. As you may recall, a number of capital projects were initiated in early Q2 2018 to improve operating performance in the process plant. Head grade is expected to range between 0.9 to 1 gram per tonne, slightly higher than that of the life of mine plan as we continue to do more work on the resource model and grade control and mainly due to upgrades in plant as well.

The work is ongoing with more work planned this year to further improve the resource model for future gains in both mining and processing. Our feed grade profile is projected to be the lowest in Q2 but quarter-to-quarter variations are not expected to be that significant. Pending the progress of the capital projects during the year to stabilize the plant, we have guided recoveries to range between 90.5% to 91.5%.

The 2019 capital expenditures for the Detour Lake mine are expected to total between $190 million to $210 million. Sustaining capital includes the following; $55 million for mining, mainly comprised of our major component replacements and our MARC contract with Toromont; $12 million for the processing plant capital projects I have spoken to you over the last year; and between $80 million to $90 million U.S. for the tailings construction and water management. The main focus is the advancement sell-through construction as it did not progress as quickly as we would have liked in 2018, as well as some of the capital that goes to the final lift we have planned for cell number 1; and finally, $8 million for infrastructure, ditching, et cetera and G&A.

Mining and processing are significantly less than life of mine plan as a result of the changes in the capitalized portion of the MARC contract, that’s an annual reassessment we do, as well as based on condition based maintenance needs and ongoing evaluation of planned capital. Capitalized shifting is estimated to remain between $35 million to $40 million this year. Additionally, the company is expected to incur non-sustaining CapEx of $3 million, primarily related to permitting of the West Detour project. And the expiration budget is assumed to be approximately $5 million.

In this next slide just wanted to share a lot of the operational improvement strategies. It's somewhat repetitive with what I've shared in the last two quarters where we are happy with the organizational restructuring of the team on site. We have completed all the various GAAP analysis I referred to in mine, mill, maintenance contracts and project management. The capital projects and the process plants are progressing well and we've implemented the condition based maintenance team as we start to bed that process down.

So in 2019, we will focus on contracts or on project management. We have developed a business improvement team to focus really on efficiencies and initiated both the automation projects and data analytics in addition to the condition based maintenance.

This next slide, this is the first time I have gone into a bit more detail of what some of these various projects consist of in 2019. There was a common theme when you look at some of these boxes. And really the basic is this is a volume driven operation, it is that simple. It is above volume and keeping that volume going that drives lower costs down, it increases productivity. It does not mean that we are not interested or focused on recovery grade and cost, we are. But a lot of those initiatives in the boxes I share are about ensuring we have throughput availability and well utilized gear to get the volume throughputs both ex pit and process plant.

We have been doing more work on the recovery with the mill projects, we think that helps there. And some issues not shown on this slide dealing with grade on the resource model and operating practices, and costs I have talked about before in terms of projects and contractor management. In the press release, you will see one additional comment that’s focused now on what we call employee retention and performance management. Now that we have we believe a strong leadership team on site, our focus is ensuring we retain them and motivate them. So that’s what that particular item refers to. And then finally, the focus for this year we have talked about cell number 2.

In addition to that, I now want to hand over to Jim Mavor, our CFO, to discuss the balance sheet.

James Mavor

Thank you, Frazer. The company's financial position is strong, ending the year with $132 million of cash and cash equivalent, and $222 million of undrawn available liquidity on our $500 million credit facility. The year-end cash balance is after paying for the proxy contest cost and the associated payout of long-term incentives due to the change of control that was triggered by a majority change of our board in December.

Note that we will be reviewing what portion of these costs should be included in our AISC and any that should be excluded. From the recorded hedging positions at the end of 2018 that we disclosed in our January 15th press release, the Board has approved an increase in our hedging position for 2019 in order to protect against downside while we work through our last year of high capital expenditures. So as of yesterday, the company has hedged 120,000 ounces of its projected gold sales at a floor price of $1,250 an ounce and we have upside participation to $1,400 per ounce.

About 60% of our projected Canadian dollar expenditures or about $315 million have been hedged through zero cost callers whereby we can sell U.S. dollars as high as 135 and we can buy them as low as 127, so we have a good range. And then 45% of our projected diesel fuel has been hedged at an approximate rate of CAD0.85 Canadian per liter and these settle in on a net basis. The hedging programs that we have in place for gold Canadian dollars and diesel fuel are partially to de-risk the company's exposure to these markets. As this is a year of relatively high all-in sustaining costs for us due to the large capital expenditures program, management and the Board agreed it made sense to de-risk some of the sensitivity, in particular the gold price and foreign exchange movements. And despite this being low cash generation year for the company at budget rates, the company will benefit highly on its unhedged exposure if the same dollar continues to weaken and if the gold price stays at today’s levels let alone it goes higher.

Finishing off our minor guidances for 2019. Our 2019 corporate G&A expense is estimated at $21 million and this excludes any share based compensation cost, as well we expect to incur interest cost about $15 million on our credit facility. While I’m talking about our credit facility, I plan to meet with our bank group mid-year to discuss the extensions of $200 million term loan that we currently have outstanding and that would mature in July 2021. We would like to discuss the opportunity to move that out by one year in order to better position us to refinance it after we get through this transition year of high capital expenditures, and then we are generating significant free cash flow in 2020 and later.

In closing, Frazier and I have spent considerable time looking at and finalizing the 2019 budget with our site management and corporate teams and we feel this is an achievable budget and certainly there is upside if we can outperform. You will note that our financial assumptions are slightly below market at present and these were justified based on one year, two year and three year rolling averages. So if we continue to enjoy today's gold price and FX rate, the company is very well-positioned to generate significant cash flow in 2019 and maintain a strong balance sheet.

With that, I'll turn it back to Bill.

Bill Williams

Thank you, Jim. Before we take questions, I just want to reiterate the board management's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. This comes after the execution of the life of mine plan by the continued implementation of operational improvement action plans initiated in 2018 with the objective to achieve sustainable results in the next 12 months.

With that, operator, I will open up the call for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Kerry Smith of Haywood Securities.

Kerry Smith

Frazer, just on the CapEx that you have to spend, you said it's going to be higher in Q2 and Q3. Can you just give me directionally how much CapEx of the total you would spend in those two quarters, would it be 60% or 70%?

Frazer Bourchier

I don’t have that number exactly. It'd obviously be more than 50% if we're spending more in Q2, Q3. I think it's probably between 60% to 70%, that’s all driven Kerry by the sales management, which is a seasonal activity and really goes from about April till October.

Kerry Smith

So the $80 million to $90 million for the TMA would get spent in Q2 and Q3, it's actually that’s the way we could model it then?

Frazer Bourchier

The majority would be spent there, there's always a lag in that where we have some fall over into Q4.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [John Wolfson] of Desjardin and Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a question with regards to comment about the grade reconciliation that was positive in the fourth quarter. Is there any information you can provide on the zones that you will be mining relative to some of that positive contribution in the fourth quarter and if any of that has been factored in going forward?

Frazer Bourchier

In terms of the fourth quarter, the positive reconciliation wasn’t specific just to the fourth quarter last year. That was a general positive reconciliation throughout the year based on a number of factors, the Campbell crown pillar pit we spoke about, but also some positive grade reconciliation throughout the domains that we're mining. So you may recall last June when we put out the press release, we estimated our grades, I think it was between 0.88 and 0.92, we now upped that grade estimate for this year based on ongoing work we are doing with the resource model and assessment of grades to better reflect that positive grade reconciliation we have been getting. So the grade we now have ranged 0.91 to 1, we believe reflects that through the various domains that we are mining.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of I guess First Nations' engagement. Has there been any progress on that front or are there any milestones that we can look forward to?

Frazer Bourchier

We have entered into what we would call internally a reengagement discussion with them, which is good. We have taken it down to the people that do the work rather than the Chief and the CEO, so we're involved in the level below that as we go through a number of issues with them. So we are progressing that. Again, we don't believe it's going to have any impact. We have got over 100 permits since this operation started between 10 to 12 last year and other 10 to 12 this year, so we are progressing following due process with robust engagement with all our First Nations' partners.

Our next question comes from Trevor Turnbull of Scotiabank.

Trevor Turnbull

I just was curious with respect to the unit cost mining and milling. You were making progress bringing those down throughout 2018. And then based on the tech report further improvement should be expected over this year. And I just wondered if you can say anything about how they trended in Q4 and if you expect them to be in line with what the tech report was saying?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, few things on that. Because the cost came down, the unit cost came down, they continue to come down somewhat because even though inflation always goes against us, if we get our volumes up that's what drive their unit cost down. For the year, while we might still have been north of CAD3 on tonnes mined for ex pits and approaching CAD11 per ton milled, we believe we’re pretty well in line with what we shared in the mid-June press release for unit costs for this year. We’re not showing those numbers right now. We can comments on those after the quarter. And even though inflation, as you know we use a cost of dollar our model when we do our life of mine plan, inflation can sometimes go against us a little bit. We believe that eventually gets offset gold price, which is also used as a constant factor. So general answer there is they're going down, because of the volumes and we don't see any flags different than what we published in June of last year.

Trevor Turnbull

And just to be clear, so June of last year that would be like…

Frazer Bourchier

When I say June, it's June 27th press release. I think we showed on that press release the actual unit costs that we expected or least the absolute cost that we expected in that press release. I think it was 948 per tonne processed and I think it was 301 per tonne mined those are Canadian, also in the technical report as well.

Trevor Turnbull

The one published in October or so, but yes…

Frazer Bourchier

In November, correct, it was just more detailed, yes.

Our next question comes from Mike Parkin of National Bank.

Mike Parkin

With regards to the 50 North zone, has there been any change in terms of the strategy around that in terms of advancing it with the new board or same plans like continue to advance it relatively slowly priority is trying to get Detour West permitted?

Bill Williams

Yes, priority obviously is the Detour West. But I would tell to you, we're going to do a bit of expiration to look for extensions, it's still open and we need to pursue that. But we’re going to be carefully studying this slowly as you put it to look at going underground. It's about time to go underground there to see what we really have and that’s kind of our plan. So this year when we do bit of an internal scoping study and move along slowly and hopefully, we can get underground by next year.

Our next question comes from Dan Rollins of RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Rollins

Jim, two questions for you. Could you provide a little bit of guidance around the additional expenses that you expect to incur due to the Board change over in Q4 just so we can get an estimate of how much might stay in adjusted earnings and how much might come out?

James Mavor

Well, on adjusted earning, adjusted earning is really to reflect what is the ongoing earnings generation of the company. So the proxy contest that went on for better part of six months had two significant components; one, the components that we paid for our advisors to get us through to the end of the year; and then secondly, we've told the market the change of control that occurred, because majority of the Board of Directors changed over, triggered the payment and release of all the company's long-term incentives so those are a few units and PS units to the employees. So that was a very significant payment, which will be disclosed of course in our fourth quarter results.

Dan Rollins

Okay. But we can look at the current RSU and PSU position as a proxy for that. Just on the hedging, by the way I would like to see and congrats on putting the collar in. I've been asking for a while if you guys are going to do that and it's great to see. Any thoughts about continue that process into 2020 just to provide a little bit of comfort while you remain in this heavy investment phase?

James Mavor

So the hedge programs have always been put in place as what we think is prudent with management different when they first were put in place the company had a lot more debt. And there has been volatility in gold and FX year-to-year. And we reinstituted it this year, because we are looking at a higher AISC year that’s coming down it will be lower than last year and we are transitioning of course, as Frazer said, based on the life of mine the improvement. So at this time, it's just approved for 2019 that we'll reconsider depending on market conditions and also what the profile finally we looks like for 2020.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Williams for any closing remarks.

Bill Williams

Thank you for joining us this morning. We are looking forward to a very successful 2019. And please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions or observations. Have a great day.

