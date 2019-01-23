Halliburton: A Detailed Look At 2018 Results

There are clear signs that the company is expecting a slowdown of activity in the US shale this year, and we have to adapt by applying the right investing.

Halliburton is more exposed to the US fracking slowdown than Schlumberger.

Investment Thesis

Halliburton (HAL) is one of the most massive oilfield services giant, which is often compared to its main rival Schlumberger (SLB) that I have covered recently as well. The company has a substantial presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which makes Halliburton very fine-tuned to any variations in this particular region.

The company has noticed declining demand for its oilfield services as U.S. oil and gas producers are scaling down on spending due to the oil prices plunge experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. Also, acute transportation bottlenecks in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico aggravated the downturn.

As explained in my preceding article, the situation is clear and doesn't need sophisticated developments. Because Halliburton is an oilfield services company which means that as long as oil prices stay volatile and weak, the company will struggle with lower revenues and the stock will probably languish. Unfortunately, oil volatility is an unavoidable component of the oil sector and investors will have to deal with successive bearish and bullish cycles.

The oil outlook looks a little bit better for 2019, but I do not buy the actual excitement, the economy is showing signs of fatigue and oil demand will go down. It is more likely that oil will weaken again later this year, despite OPEC+ efforts to support the bottom line.

Jeff Miller, the CEO, said in the fourth quarter conference call:

Total company revenue grew 16% compared to 2017, and adjusted operating income increased 35%, finishing 2018 with total company revenue of just under $24 billion and adjusted operating income of $2.7 billion. In our Completion and Production division, we capitalized on the market recovery in North America, delivering total year revenue growth of 22% and operating income growth of 40% year-over-year. Our Drilling and Evaluation division delivered 6% revenue and 3% operating income improvement year-over-year, reflecting the beginning of a recovery in the international markets.

Comparison between Halliburton and Schlumberger

Halliburton and Schlumberger have a pretty similar business model. I have previously warned that slowing growth in the largest U.S. shale basin would impact their results, especially during 2019 and until the end of 2019 with the possible resolution of pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian Basin and better oil price potential which remains to be seen.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (64.55% in 4Q'18)

in 4Q'18) Drilling and Evaluation (35.45% in 4Q'18)

Schlumberger's business model is quite similar as we can see below:

The North America region represents 56.3% of the total revenues of Halliburton in Q4'18. Halliburton is present in every unconventional Basin in the U.S. (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 34.5% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US).

When we compare revenues per region, it is evident that Halliburton has a stronger presence than Schlumberger in the USA.

Conversely, while demand for North American completions services has weakened, the companies' international businesses are showing encouraging signs of recovery.

However, both companies have suffered a double-digit retracement of about 45% in one year period.

HAL Financials: The raw numbers - fourth-quarter 2018

Halliburton 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.082 4.198 3.835 3.833 4.021 4.279 4.957 5.444 5.940 5.740 6.147 6.172 5.936 Net Income in $ Million -28 -2412 -3208 6 -149 -32 28 365 -824 46 511 435 664 EBITDA $ Million 875 571 458 482 7932 586 794 1036 1149 1013 1179 1116 n/a Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0.16% -3.71% 0 0.56% 6.70% 0 0.80% 8.31% 7.05% 11.19% EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -2.81 -3.73 0.01 -0.16 -0.04 0.03 0.42 -0.95 0.05 0.58 0.50 0.76 Operating Cash Flow in $ million 885 -171 -3632 1041 1059 5 346 1106 1011 572 956 777 852 CapEx in $ Million 436 234 213 178 173 265 327 342 439 501 565 409 551 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 449 -405 -3845 863 886 -260 19 764 572 71 391 368 301 Total Cash $ Billion 10.08 9.59 3.11 3.29 4.01 2.11 2.14 1.90 2.34 2.33 2.47 2.06 2.01 Total LT Debt in $ million 15.35 15.39 12.92 12.32 12.38 10.91 11.15 10.94 10.94 10.89 10.87 10.46 10.78 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 856 858 860 864 864 867 871 873 873 878 880 878 873

Source: HAL filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook.

1 - Revenues

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.76 for Q4'18 on $5.936 billion in revenues compared to $5.936 billion the same quarter last year. Earnings were boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $306 million due to a change in its corporate structure.

However, revenues for the 4Q'18 were down 3.8% sequentially. The results beat Wall Street's estimate, and it was a surprise because of strong company association with the US shale and judging by the way management was addressing investors at the end of the third quarter.

Net income reported for the fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $664 million, well above the minus $824 million for the same period last year.

In the conference call:

We finished the quarter with total company revenue of $5.9 billion and operating income of $608 million, representing a sequential decrease of 4% and 15% respectively. Our Completion and Production division revenue declined 8% sequentially and operating income was down 19%, driven by lower activity in pricing for stimulation services in North America. Our Drilling and Evaluation division delivered a strong quarter, growing revenue 5% and operating income 2% sequentially.

Highlights per region

1 - In North America, revenue decreased by 11% (Q4 revenues $3.341 billion): Lower activity and pricing in stimulation services were to blame, whereas higher fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico helped to mitigate the loss of revenue.

2 - In Latin America segment, revenue increased by 16% (Q4 revenues $0.607 billion): The year-end software and completion tool sales and higher stimulation activity across the entire region was a good contributor. Furthermore, improved movement across multiple product service lines in Mexico are also contributing to this significant jump.

3 - In Europe/Africa/CIS, revenues were flat (Q4 revenues $0.746 billion): Seasonal declines in pipeline services across the region did not help, and the company noticed a decreased activity across multiple product service lines in the North Sea sector. The completion tool sales in Ghana and Nigeria at year-end were helpful.

4 - The Middle East/Asia revenue increased 8% (Q4 revenues $1.242 billion): The year-end completion tool sales in the Middle East and higher project management activity throughout the region contributed to this increase.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is an excellent indicator of financial strength. The free cash flow is used to cover for the dividend and also pay for shares buyback. Without a sufficient FCF, the company will have to divest non-core assets or add more debt, which is not good for the long-term stability of the company. Thus, monitoring this indicator on a quarterly basis is paramount.

Free cash flow on a yearly basis was $1,131 million (estimated by Fun Trading), and the company is spending $632 million annually to pay for dividend and also $400 million for the shares buyback program in 2018.

Jeff Miller indicated in the Q4 conference call:

We generated approximately $3.1 billion in operating cash flow and retired over $400 million in debt. Finally, we continued our focus on returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, which totaled over $1 billion in 2018.

HAL is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $8.77 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2X, which is excellent and similar to Schlumberger. For comparison purpose, Schlumberger has $13.27 billion in debt.

Net interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $137 million, and the company expects the same amount for the first quarter of 2019.

Conclusion and technical analysis

I believe we have entered a consolidation and accumulation phase, and I recommend adding HAL for the long term on any significant weaknesses (see technical analysis below) which are likely to occur in this challenging year.

However, what I have said about Schlumberger earlier is also true for Halliburton. The most valuable takeaway is that the company continues to be a substantial long-term investment offering financial security, low debt profile, and a secured sizable dividend of $0.72 per shares or a yield of 2.3%. While the dividend is great, it is still nearly 50% lower than the 4.5% paid by Schlumberger.

Halliburton is an oil services company particularly focused in the US shale, and consequently, the company will suffer the most on any oil price weakness in this region.

Halliburton business presents a high probability for some revenue struggle in 2019, and while it is a long-term investment, perhaps the best in this category, investors must be aware of the extra risks attached to "oil services company" like Halliburton. In the conference call, Lance Loeffler said:

For 2019, we intend to reduce our capital expenditures by around 20% to $1.6 billion. This spend will be focused on key technologies and capabilities that deliver differentiation and drive returns, such as our new directional drilling platform and our production business expansion... North American results will be impacted by near-term headwinds that Jeff described earlier. We will continue to pull the levers that enable us to keep generating positive cash flow for our businesses.

The cut in CapEx by 20% from $2 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion in 2019 is a clear sign that the company is expecting a slowdown of activity in the US shale this year, and we have to adapt by applying the right investing strategy.

A good solution is to trade regularly about 30%+ of your position short term taking profit of the volatility using technical analysis and the RSI.

Technical Analysis

HAL is showing a long-term descending channel pattern with a line resistance at $32.80 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position at this level) and line support at about $25 (double bottom, I recommend buying and accumulating at this level.)

Descending channel patterns are considered short-term bearish which is another sign pushing me to recommend selling on bullish outburst.

