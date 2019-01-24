3 Mall/Shopping Center REITs For Your Portfolio

Summary

The threat of the "retail apocalypse" has these three REITs trading at a discount.

SPG has long been the leader in the industry with a strong portfolio of Class A malls and outlets.

KIM is going through a restructuring to focus on their best-performing properties in the highest barrier of entry locations.

FRT is the granddaddy of REITs and has a strong portfolio of high-performing properties located in the highest income populations, which should bode well in any economic backdrop.