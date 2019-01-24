3 Mall/Shopping Center REITs For Your Portfolio
About: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), KIM, SPG
by: Mark Roussin
Summary
The threat of the "retail apocalypse" has these three REITs trading at a discount.
SPG has long been the leader in the industry with a strong portfolio of Class A malls and outlets.
KIM is going through a restructuring to focus on their best-performing properties in the highest barrier of entry locations.
FRT is the granddaddy of REITs and has a strong portfolio of high-performing properties located in the highest income populations, which should bode well in any economic backdrop.
As we continue our series of our favorite REITs within each sector we cover, we now turn to the shopping center/Mall REITs. This sector of the REIT industry has seen its fair share of ups