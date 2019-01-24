Canada Goose - The Golden Goose Opportunity

UBS recently put out a report that the dip In Canada Goose’s stock (GOOS.TO) is overrun, I’d like to reiterate that standpoint by pointing to two fundamental catalysts and take the talk away from the trade war headache revolving around China.

I believe Canada Goose is a Strong Buy because of their revenue segment shift towards DTC (direct to consumer) as well as their growing international presence.

As the company continues to take initiatives to sway the business more away from the wholesale retail model and more towards the DTC model their margins significantly improve. Canada Goose’s eCommerce platform first came about in 2015 but figures show DTC is only now becoming an integral part of their revenue.

Canada Goose's Sales Channels

From 2016 to 2018 we saw DTC become 11, 28 and 43% of their total revenue respectively. On the company's income statement, COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) and SG&A (Sales, General & Administrative Expenses) are the two figures predominantly affected by this.

Canada Goose 2018 Annual Report

Canada Goose 2017 Annual Report

Data comprised from the company's last two annual reports show COGS to be a tad north of 50% of revenues on the Wholesale segment and around a quarter of revenues on the DTC side. From the same reports we see SG&A represent approximately 11% of Sales from the Wholesale side, and 20% of DTC plus one time corporate expenses that are the same for either segments.

As the company continues to expand and invigorate their DTC sales channel we can expect over the years for this to become the majority segment of their business. And Canada Goose becomes an insurmountably better business the more it pushes towards DTC. It becomes more profitable for every coat or garment they sell.

To put into perspective the discrepancy between these two sales channels lets recreate two of Canada Goose's 2018 fiscal year income statement assuming a 100% Wholesale and 100% DTC example.

(We use an average of the last two years for the COGS figures)

(Figures in millions) Wholesale DTC Revenue: 591,181 591,181 COGS: 324,262 (54.8%) 146,612 (24.8%) Gross Profit: 266,919 (45.2%) 444,569 (75.2%) SG&A: 173,356 235,666 Depreciation: 9,374 9,374 Operating Income: 84,189 (14.2%) 199,556 (33.7%) Net Interest & Other Finance Activities: 12,888 12,888 Income Before Tax: 71,301 186,668 Income Tax (23.3%): 16,613 43,493 Other Comprehensive Loss: 1,822 1,822 Net Income: 52,866 (8.9%) 141,353 (23.9%) Diluted Shares Outstanding: 111,519,238 111,519,238 EPS $0.47 $1.26 PE Ratio (approx5yearaverage) 70 70 Stock Price: $32.90 $88.20

These figures imply 100% of their sales are completely in one or the other revenue segment. As of right now an imaginary scenario and of course this is a extreme example that is unlikely to occur. Nevertheless, it speaks out to the kind of profitability the company can adhere to as DTC grows and grows.

Although 100% DTC may not be on the cards, it isn't too ambitious to assume the company can reach 60, 70, or even 80 percent DTC over the years. After all, from 11% to 44% in two years is quite the accomplishment. They have slowly added more physical stores (elaborated on in the international growth section) and a report from askwonder.com discusses how Canada Goose is a leader in their social media presence compared to its competitors.

See:Canada Goose's Superior Social Media Presence

Both these are a DTC expansion strategy and with both progressing we can expect DTC to grow as well. However, these figures presented assumes a no-growth model which is not the case at all, which brings us to catalyst number two.

Their rapid top line growth especially in their international geographic presence.

Canada Goose's sales split geographically according to their annual filing in the last 3 years is as follows:

Canada: 36.6% United States: 33.1% International: 30.3%

The company lacks a recurring cash flow business model and therefore relies on new and increasing customers to continually line up. Canada also has a small population of just under forty million people. Other markets contain larger populations which is an attractive prospect. Management has quoted the following:

In larger addressable markets such as the United States, Western Europe, Japan, South Korea and China, our corresponding penetration levels range from one to 10 units per 1,000 addressable customers. As we continue strengthening our brand and building out customer access globally, achieving 35% of our current penetration in Canada would more than triple annual unit volume

(Canada Goose Management Discussions)

In other words, emulating the Canadian success story is a key target for the company. Sales growth figures from their recent annual report suggests this is undergoing.

Canada: 47.5% United States: 39.7% International: 52.6%

The company is a growth stock, in 2018 we saw them open stores in Chicago, Calgary, London, Boston and recently, Tokyo. The company is not aiming to be an apparel store with locations on every block. Rather, by opening up single stores in key cities it is meant to amplify their global presence. Their stores are start of the art in aesthetic and creativity. In fact, some of their change rooms are gigantic human sized fridges to emphasize the company products that is their performance in chilled temperatures (and a fabulous marketing tactic at that).

From a relative standpoint their PE & PS ratios are near or below recent valuations.

GOOS PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

GOOS PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I'd like to reiterate that the company is still a massive growth stock but unlike other growth stocks that are small or in their infant stages, the ones that follow the traditional characteristics of the Industry Life Cycle, Canada Goose is improving on margins and lowering costs as well. Whereas small or infant companies typically have more narrow focuses such as solely growing their sales or their markets share footprint.

To add to this, they are a big eCommerce presence and are alleviating away from the mistakes too many apparel and retailers make which is rapidly opening up too many physical stores. A mistake that especially in recent times has lead to companies writing off big losses and having the unfortunate burden of closing stores down as soon as the economic tide turns. Adding to this a record level of growth in sales and a slash in price due to a short term fumble and you have an attractive entry point.

It's no secret that compared to other stocks their valuation raises a few eyebrows. But I think 2019 will be a big year for Canada Goose. I have already pointed out to two major catalysts. They have increased sales at an average rate of 46.6% in the last 3 year with their recent year being the strongest. It's fair to say the company has momentum on it's side. If they can maintain that average growth rate and hit a DTC sales split of 60%, we can imply the value of the stock going forward as follows (Revenue and Net Income in Millions):

Revenue (46% growth): $866,671 Net Income DTC Portion (60% split at margins above) $124,280.1 Net Income Wholesale Portion (40% split at margins above) $30,853.2 Comprehensive Net Income: $155,133.6 Diluted Shares Outstanding: 111,519,238 EPS: $1.39 5 Year Average PE Ratio: 70 Stock Price: $97.00 Implied Upside: 46% (approx)

Some may point to the immediate rebuttal that stocks cannot maintain such a high PE for so long. This is true, but in their high growth stages a stock can maintain an substantially high premium relative to peers and the market for extended periods of time. Netflix's PE was labelled "too high" by the naysayers at a PE of 100 before it gradually reached nearly up to 300 for a number of years.

And yes eventually as growth slows down the PE pulls back and we see the volatility and excitement in the stock start to settle. If stocks follow a growth to value life cycle this is usually where the stock price begins to somewhat stabilize but not to be deterred as the drop in PE is offset by having had years of expanding and resilient earnings meaning a stock price that doesn't fall like you'd think.

With all this said Canada Goose has many strong years ahead as their recent growth figures suggest. The holiday season is often a make or break for most apparel and retail brands. Canada Goose is no exception. Their next earnings report for the quarter ended December 2018 will be out on February 08, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.