IBM Earnings: The Hidden Growth

IBM (IBM) released the Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance. From a high-level perspective, the story is simple. With an expected 2019 EPS at about $13.9 and a flattish global business, IBM can be valued at $166.8/share, assuming a multiple of 12x the EPS.

But, with IBM, flat revenue means growing segments offset the decline of the legacy businesses. And the company is now at an inflection point as "Strategic Imperatives" revenue represented 50% of the total revenue during 2018.

With the operating leverage and the increasing part of the growth businesses, I expect the bottom line to amplify the evolution of the top line beyond 2019.

Before valuing the company based on my estimation of the growth profile, let's analyze the evolution of the business with the latest results.

Flat Q4 earnings hide mixed results

At constant currency, Q4 revenue decreased by 1% YoY. For FY 2018, revenue stayed sable. The best-performing segment during Q4 was "Global Business Services" with 6% revenue growth YoY.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

The 20% drop of the "Systems" segment was expected due to the late life cycle of the IBM z14 and the 28% growth reported during Q4 2017. The table below shows the 44% decline YoY of IBM Z.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

As shown below, the impact of the IBM Z results on the cloud and security "Strategic Imperatives" is important. For instance, the cloud segment grew by a weak 6% YoY when taking the IBM Z results into account.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

Of course, when IBM Z was driving revenue growth over the previous quarters, IBM did not disclose results excluding IBM Z.

In any case, the shift to the new businesses over the legacy activities becomes real. For the FY 2018, cloud represented about half of the "Strategic Imperatives" revenue. And "Strategic Imperatives" revenue amounted to half of the total revenue. Also, the part of cloud activities will increase again in 2019 after the acquisition of Red Hat (RHT).

This quarter confirmed the gross margin stabilization initiated during the previous quarter. Looking at the details, the lower margin of the "Systems" unit was offset by the operating leverage of the GBS and TSC segments.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

Illustrating the operating leverage, the pretax income margin grew faster than the gross margin. But the net margin decreased due to the higher 12.2% tax rate compared to last year.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

It's difficult to estimate the sustainability of these low tax rates. The company seems to be isolated - for the moment - from the criticisms and the threats of new tax plans against IT giants that pay low taxes in some countries.

Speaking about financial engineering, the timing of the share repurchases was excellent.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

The company spent more than 45% of the 2018 buyback program during Q4. The stock price during this quarter was at the lowest levels.

With these results, IBM didn't provide any guidance on 2019 revenue. But management expects flattish 2019 EPS and FCF at $13.9 and $12 billion. The guidance doesn't take into account the Red Hat acquisition. Management will provide an update when the transaction becomes effective during H2 2019.

Growth beyond 2019

Beyond the flattish 2018 results and 2019 expectations, I expect the company to grow beyond 2019.

During the previous quarter, I had expressed concerns about the 21% drop of the signings. But this early indicator increased by 21% during Q4. It confirmed the confidence management expressed during the Q3 earnings call.

Source: Q4 earnings charts

And "Strategic Imperatives" represented 50% of total revenue during 2018. The growth in the cloud area will have an increasing impact on the performance of the company. Also, the operating leverage of the growing businesses will impact the bottom line. During the Q4 earnings call, management confirmed the expected strength of the operating leverage:

"And an operating leverage we’re driving and we expect that to continue. This gives us confidence in our expectation of at least $13.90 of earnings per share for the year and our hand-rolling gets stronger with the addition of Red Hat."

As an illustration of the importance of the cloud, IBM recently announced long-term cloud-related agreements with Juniper (JNPR), Vodafone (VOD), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). Each of these agreements represents revenue of several hundred million dollars.

I expect the hybrid cloud market to keep on growing for many years. Several studies confirm this trend. Hybrid clouds offer flexibility from operational and costs perspective. The focus in this area will be a strong driver of leverage and revenue growth within the "Strategic Imperatives" segment for IBM.

In the long term and from a broader perspective, the patent grants ranking is an encouraging sign of the competitiveness of IBM. The company even increased its leadership during 2018.

Source: ificlaims.com

My estimation of fair value above $200/share

Taking into account my growth expectations beyond 2019, a multiple of 12x the EPS is too conservative. At 15x the expected 2019 EPS, I estimate the fair value of IBM at about $208/share.

Of course, a slower than expected growth in the "Strategic Imperatives" segment is an important risk. The successful integration of Red Hat also is a source of concern.

With a 30% margin of safety, I consider IBM as a buy as long as the stock price stays below $145.

Conclusion

The Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance give the impression IBM will deliver flattish results in the future.

But considering the operating leverage and the focus on the hybrid cloud area, I estimate the company will grow beyond 2019. The impact of the declining legacy businesses will diminish as "Strategic Imperatives" represented half of the 2018 revenue.

Thus, considering a 15x multiple of the 2019 expected EPS, I estimate the fair value of the stock price at about $208.

