Nevro: Upside Via Data Presentations And Product Launches

Shares of medical device firm Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) have lost 46% of their value since my February 2017 article stated that this medtech runner had further upside. The stock is in the red by 39% since my January 2018 article stated a rebound was likely in the year ahead.

With the chart showing signs of a rebound taking place and the large market opportunity targeted ($4 billion plus) contrasting sharply to the $1.25 billion market capitalization, I'm looking forward to revisiting despite my poor track record on this one.

Chart

Figure 1: NVRO daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: NVRO 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a steady decline from above 90 to the point of maximum pessimism in the high 30s. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see signs of significant accumulation as buyers push shares higher (bodes well for upside in the near to medium term).

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The medical device firm developed HF10 therapy, a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. They continued to gain market share in the $1.7 billion spinal cord stimulation market (15% in just the fifth quarter of sales launch in the United States). FDA approval of next generation Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System appeared likely to increase how comfortable patients are with using the device in addition to providing new placement options from which to experience its benefits (broadening patient access to HF10 therapy in the medium term and beyond).

Three-month data from the Upper Limb and Neck exploratory study (n=20) was encouraging, with 83% of upper limb pain patients and 75% of those with neck pain responding to treatment. Other clinical data (i.e. publication of 24-month SENZA-RCT results in the Journal of Neurosurgery) continued to highlight the firm's competitive advantage in the form of robust clinical evidence.

Also, I noted that gross margins continued to improve as a result of gains in efficiency and opportunities to leverage manufacturing. Management estimated that a mid-$300 million annual revenue run rate would be necessary to achieve profitability and guided for 2018 revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

Lastly, I stated that potential in other indications, such as non‐surgical refractory back pain, peripheral for diabetic neuropathy, chronic regional pain syndrome, and chronic focal pain, could drive additional upside for the long term. Early results in ULN and PPN trials were encouraging, providing evidence needed to push forward with larger confirmatory studies. The PDN and NSRBP trials the company was running were the largest ever randomized studies for these important indications. I also noted that the stock makes sense as a play on the opioid crisis, with a 24-month European study revealing that three times the number of patients came off opioids as compared to baseline and a 70% reduction of morphine equivalent dose per patient was realized.

Figure 3: Strong launch and track record of execution (Source: corporate presentation)

After listening to management's presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, it appears that the future is bright for the company as additional indications are targeted, and market share is taken from the competition. Let's take a look at recent events.

Recent Developments

On March 22nd, the company announced that full-body MRI conditional labeling was available in the United States for the Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. The labeling allows for head and extremity MRI scans, allowing a broader pool of patients access to receiving treatment with HF10 therapy via Senza SCS System.

In late July, the company announced the outcome of its patent dispute with industry giant Boston Scientific (BSX), namely that the district court ruled in favor of Nevro in regard to six method claims in three Nevro patents (found them patent eligible and rejected Boston Scientific's arguments that claims were invalid). Specifically, these claims cover methods for delivering SCS therapy at frequencies between 1.5 kHz and 100 kHz. On the other hand, the court found that the latter's sale of Spectra WaveWriter systems in the US did not infringe on method claims because they are limited to frequencies at or below 1.2 kHz. In the US, Boston Scientific was only using high frequency SCS in its ACCELERATE clinical study. The Court also ruled that practicing method claims in Europe does not infringe on US patent law.

However, just a few days later, the company announced that together with Boston Scientific a statement was filed proposing dismissal of the judgement claims remaining, as Boston Scientific's representation that it has no plans to launch high frequency SCS product in the U.S. This was a positive turn of events, as previously Nevro was expecting the larger firm to seek FDA approval and launch its high frequency SCS product following release of the ACCELERATE data.

In mid-September, the company received TGA approval for the next-generation Senza II SCS System, which provides a smaller footprint and potentially more comfort for patients along with more options for placement.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported net loss of $9.2 million as compared to cash and short-term investments of close to $250 million. Operating expenses rose 23% to $76.5 million, while gross profit increased to $67.2 million (70% gross margin). Revenue grew 16% to $95.6 million (US revenue growth of 20% and international revenue growth of 4%). The company guided for full year 2018 revenue to fall in the low range of previous guidance, $385 million to $390 million. Preannounced 4th quarter revenue was $107.6 to $108.1 million (roughly 10% growth)

On the Q3 conference call, management noted that leadership of the US sales team has been strengthened, and a new indication should be launched in the next 12 to 18 months. As for clinical data, at upcoming conferences, we can expect 12-month results for ULN (upper limb and neck) as well as chronic abdominal pain, chronic post-surgical plain and interim results from predominant leg pain trials. We can also look forward to 24-month results from the painful peripheral neuropathy trial and 6-month results from the migraine trial.

Figure 4: Progress in pipeline indications (Source: corporate presentation)

As for future catalysts of note, as mentioned above, there are several data presentations to look forward to as well as new product launch.

For readers interested in the story, I suggest tuning into President and CEO Rami Elghandour's presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Here are a few takeaways for me:

He starts by emphasizing how the company has led and transformed the SCS market over the past three years, which has grown from $1.5 billion to over $2 billion. Key growth drivers include differentiated technology, proven IP, best in class clinical evidence, and comparative superiority. A potential opportunity to play a key role in addressing the opioid epidemic was highlighted and could provide a long-term tailwind for the business. As for advancing other indications, we are reminded that two randomized trials in PDN and NSRBP began enrollment, and early momentum has been observed in the diabetic neuropathy study (nearly 50% enrolled), and the company secured approval for the first chronic DBS (deep brain stimulation) study.

For readers unfamiliar with how HF10 works, a brief overview is given, including how it operates at 10,000 hertz (delivering 10,000 pulses per second) relative to traditional SCS (operates at 1,200 hertz). Responder rates for HF10 are essentially double that of traditional SCS therapy, and long-term pain relief appears substantially improved. HF10 gets at the root of chronic pain via quieting painful nerves and granting patients the ability to drive, sleep and in general get their strength back. A $4 billion market addressable market opportunity is highlighted that can be unlocked as additional indications come online.

In the back of 2018, the company reaccelerated hiring of the salesforce ending with net 41 additions to its US sales team. It also bolstered US sales leadership and made key appointments for the European team. In the first half of 2019, the company plans on entering into contracts with two leading GPOs (represent substantial portion of US SCS market) to help streamline the process. Additionally, a pilot direct to patient program in 2018 was well-received and so it's being expanded this year. The company's new product launch late this year will provide the most versatile SCS platform with broadest frequency and waveform capabilities. It's also highlighted that they have the industry's lowest explant rate in SCS (less than half of traditional therapy), and high patient satisfaction (80% plus) for a range of questions shows the strong reception they've had.

The presentation is closed with a video of a patient receiving deep brain stimulation, which has applications in the Parkinson's disease and essential tremor settings.

Figure 5: Commercial patient follow up queries & satisfaction (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Point 72 Asset Management, Consonance Capital, and Orbimed Advisors all own significant stakes. Recently, Integrated Core Strategies disclosed a 5.2% position.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, despite prior poor performance (due to concerns on slowing growth and competition), it appears there are several reasons to be optimistic on the prospects of this medical device firm in the medium to long term. Considering that its IPO priced at $18 per share back in 2014, performance is still respectable and reflective of management executing on key initiatives.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips. This one appears more attractive for investors with a multi-year time frame as additional product launches and indications coming online create further value for shareholders (and more importantly patients).

Risks include disappointing data for upcoming clinical presentations, slowing sales growth, competition (in some cases from much better funded medical device firms), negative regulatory decisions and continued IP concerns/litigation (including European patent oppositions initiated by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Boston Scientific).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, trading at a price/sales multiple of 3.5 or so seems quite reasonable (or even cheap), considering Nevro is a smaller firm with multiple levers to drive growth that can be pulled in coming years.

BSX PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For our purposes in ROTY, given current concerns, including competition, I plan on potentially revisiting later on. In the medical device space, I've liked NovoCure (NVCR) for a number of years, given novel approach and ability to be combined with other therapies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.