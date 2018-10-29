Although crude oil and NGL prices have declined a lot since I originally wrote this back in late October 2018, soon after Range Resources' (NYSE:RRC) Q3 2018 conference, I write to share my notes and this piece as it contains some important information that may be of interest for fundamentally-driven long-term investors.

Now, let me be clear, back in early November 2018, I thought we had a great setup with NGL prices trading at very attractive levels, a colder November, coupled with low natural gas inventories, that supported higher (December 2018 - March 2019) natural gas prices, and crude oil (WTI and Brent) prices trading in the $60s and low $70s (many NGLs are correlated to Brent crude prices). Yet, the perfect setup proved fleeting as significant builds in U.S. crude inventories, combined with slower global growth and an expensive U.S. dollar (making oil more expensive to buy in India and China), meant that a big increase in oil production met a lower oil growth forecast. As we all know now, oil prices tanked from a recent peak in the low $70s to as low as $42 or $43 in December. This in turn dinged NGL prices, and this, combined with a warmer-than-expected December, took the wind of the sails of Range and most energy E&P companies.

Setting aside the significant volatility and the macro view in terms of the underlying natural gas, NGL, and condensate prices, Range Resources very well might be at an important cash flow inflection point. As of Q4 2018, Range will have enough wells online and will be unencumbered by future take or pay commitments. Because of Range's lower decline rates (cited at about 20% by RRC management), low cost structure, and ample reserves, there is a lot less capital required to maintain production vs. targeting double-digit production growth, like in years past. Therefore, despite the uninspiring current natural gas strip, Range should be able to live within cash flow and generate free cash flow in FY 2019.

In this piece, I want to highlight a few important excerpts from the Q3 2018 RRC conference call that both signals and confirms my thesis that FY 2019 could be the inflection point year when it comes to free cash flow, again, because Range isn't forced to grow production to meet new take or pay firm takeaway commitments.

However, before we do that, I want to share my Range production and cost history tracking sheet as well as my revenue mix and free cash flow tracking sheet.

Production and Cost History

Please note that the big jump in NGLs processing costs is related to the new 2018 accounting rules. The processing costs are now included in the revenue and expenses, as opposed to previously being reported on a net basis. The accounting changes do not impact the net economics or operating income realizations.

Enclosed below is the slide, from a recent Range's latest investor deck, in the Appendix section (page. 18), that explains this in greater detail.

This is very important because a big part of the potential operating leverage and share price upside appreciation potential relates to capturing the higher NGL prices (Ethane, Propane, Butane, Natural Gasoline, etc.) net of transportation and processing and fractionation. I confirmed with my IR contact at Range that the transport and processing costs are relatively fixed (some of the NGLs processing contracts are based on some form of revenue sharing, but it isn't a big piece).

Secondly, and related to the completion of the last take or pay commitment, in Q3 2018, Range's marketing group took a $7 million loss. This was tied directly to buying in basin gas to meet the incremental (0.4 Bcf/d) on Rover. Please note the excerpt from the Q3 2018 conference call.

As discussed on prior calls, Range has capacity on Rover of 400,000 a day and we're currently on track to fill this by year-end.

If you look at the P/L, you can see that marketing expenses were a net $7 million higher than marketing revenue during Q3 2018.

And finally, before discussing the idea of Shale 2.0, here is my revenue mix chart by segment as well as free cash flow tracking sheet.

Q3 2018 Conference Call (see here)

There are two topics from the Q3 conference call that I want to highlight. This commentary, if proven correct, is very bullish and supports my inflection point theory.

Interesting Item #1: Depletion of good core well inventories?

Within his opening remarks, CEO, Jeff Ventura noted the following:

And given our vast inventory of high-quality Marcellus locations, we believe we're in a unique position to not only deliver on a plan of free cash flow and growth, but to continue this beyond the five-year outlook into a market that will see others exhausting core inventories. In fact, I believe that Range has the best natural gas assets in North America when you consider five important factors and that's quality, quantity, infrastructure, liquids optionality and stacked pay. As I said on the last call, the entire Range team from the field to management to the board is focused on translating our incredible inventory into shareholder value.

On the analyst Q&A, Piper Jaffray's analyst, Kashy Harrison followed up.

If Jeff is correct and companies were drilling some of their best core acreage (over the past few years) in order to hit production growth target and hit CAPEX budgets, then that would suggest Marcellus supply growth rates could be lower to much lower than the street is anticipating. Longer term, this is good for overall prices, but it could be a vivid example of the tide going out and expose producers with weaker acreage and drilling inventory.

Incidentally, the largest producer in Appalachian, EQT Corp. (EQT), reported earnings where production guidance trailed expectations, and CAPEX guidance was higher than expected. Its stock got hammered on the news. Perhaps, this is an example of what Jeff was referencing (keep in mind, the RRC call was on October 24th, and EQT reported on October 25th, so Jeff had no advanced knowledge when making that statement!).

Interesting Item #2: Shale 2.0?

The topic of Shale 2.0 came up. B. Riley asked about adjusted production in the face of better short-term prices, given the low industry-wide natural gas inventories entering the winter of 2018/19. Jeff noted if $3.50 MMBtu gas were to occur, they will take advantage of would be excess cash flow and simply pay down debt faster. Moreover, and I have noted this in the past to readers, because the natural gas forward curve is really low in the out years, producers can't hedge and ramp up production. Ceteris paribus, this should lead to more disciplined CAPEX programs in 2019 and beyond.

Takeaway

Range Resources reported a strong Q3 2018. Both production and cash flow were favorable and the operating leverage from better NGL prices started to show up, especially as prices got really favorable in the month of September. Range is growing production nicely and using cash flow from operations to meet its CAPEX targets. After the Rover take or pay contract is met, which should occur in Q4 2018, Range has a lot more flexibility with its cash flow dollars and can use excess cash flow to de-lever faster. Without future major take or pay commitments, RRC is no longer forced to engage in uneconomic future drilling.

Notwithstanding a crazy stock market, with so many cross-currents and ample amounts of fear to go around, on balance, Range Resources reported a good Q3 2018. As I have consistently noted, since recommending RRC during the second of 2017, they have great reserves (low cost, strong production, and years of inventory). At some point, the market might start to differentiate and separate the low-cost producers with the high-quality assets from some of the lesser quality peers in the space.