Bootstrapped Unicorn Atlassian Acquiring Capital-Efficient Startups
by: Sramana Mitra
Summary
Atlassian appears to recognize the market potential in acquiring smaller startups to get to the next level.
Earlier last year, it had announced the $295 million acquisition of OpsGenie.
Atlassian also recently announced the acquisition of bootstrapped startup Butler for Trello for an undisclosed sum.
According to a recent MarketsAndMarkets report, the global enterprise collaboration software market is estimated to grow 11% annually over the next five years to $59.86 billion by 2023 from $34.57 billion in 2018. Billion-Dollar