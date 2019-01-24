Bootstrapped Unicorn Atlassian Acquiring Capital-Efficient Startups

by: Sramana Mitra
Summary

Atlassian appears to recognize the market potential in acquiring smaller startups to get to the next level.

Earlier last year, it had announced the $295 million acquisition of OpsGenie.

Atlassian also recently announced the acquisition of bootstrapped startup Butler for Trello for an undisclosed sum.

According to a recent MarketsAndMarkets report, the global enterprise collaboration software market is estimated to grow 11% annually over the next five years to $59.86 billion by 2023 from $34.57 billion in 2018. Billion-Dollar