Stanley Black & Decker: Where Is The Power?

I like the powerful brands, diversified operations and non-demanding valuations, as I am happy to average down at these levels.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has been a name that I have followed with great interest, and I was a happy buyer at levels around $135 this past summer. For a long time, that modest position was more or less breaking even, but shares dropped 15% to $115 upon the release of the fourth quarter results, mostly on the back of a soft guidance.

Such a violent move of course warrants a review of the results, the outlook and the prospects for the business and the investment thesis, as I still consider the shares as an excellent long-term investment.

Still A Great Business

SWK is a $14 billion business with strong brands enjoying brand recognition and reputation across the globe. The core of the business is a nearly $10 billion Tools & Storage unit with strong brands, including the namesake brands, of course. This business is complemented by an industrial and a security business, each reporting sales of roughly $2 billion.

Part of the enthusiasm among investors has been the 2022 goal calling for $22 billion in sales. With revenues of $14 billion per annum at the moment, that implies an average tick-up in sales of $2 billion a year projected through 2022, which should be the result of organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking. Needless to say, that looks quite ambitious.

The company believes that the so-called "SFS" operating system provides for healthy margins and cash flow generation to drive organic growth and provides resources for further dealmaking, yet these remain highly optimistic projections.

The Numbers

Stanley Black & Decker has seen reasonable results for 2018, as organic growth came in at 5% for both the final quarter of the year and the entire year of 2018. The company has seen solid revenue growth driven mostly by volumes, and pricing and acquisitions helped as well, while the impact of currencies was a negative.

While sales were holding up pretty well, the company has seen a kitchen sink quarter at the end of the year with regard to margins. It reported a fourth-quarter loss of $67 million, versus adjusted earnings of $317 million. Most of the $383 million reconciliation came from taxes ($221 million charge), and the remainder relates to integration and cost reduction programs.

For the year, the company reported earnings of $8.15 per share (non-GAAP), with GAAP earnings only totalling $4.26 per share. Roughly two-thirds of the discrepancy results from integration and optimisation efforts, while a third relates to tax charges.

The issue is that the business is seeing margin pressure, with adjusted gross margins down 280 basis points to 33.3% in the final quarter of the year, mostly due to commodity inflation, adverse currency headwinds and cost inflation, by far not offset by pricing and cost reduction efforts.

While the company remains committed to its 2022 targets, it is becoming a challenge, as the 2019 outlook is not that inspiring.

The All-Important Outlook

For the year 2019, Stanley Black & Decker sees similar operating conditions as it had to work with during 2018. Organic growth is seen around 4%, which is higher than the expectation for the markets in which it operates. Margins will not see much leverage either, as adjusted earnings per share are up 4-6%, at $8.45-8.65 per share, with GAAP earnings seen a dollar less. Cash flows conversion is seen at just 85-90% as a result of the cash payments associated with the recently announced cost actions to be taken.

The company kindly provided a bridge for the earnings outlook versus the current numbers. Volume growth is set to boost earnings by $0.30-0.40 per share. Cost savings of a $1.05 per share look impressive, yet are largely offset by the $0.90-1.00 per share in headwinds from tariffs and anticipated inflation, and taxes provide a small negative as well.

It is this outlook which is disappointing, although valuations are not that demanding and the company anticipates to outperform peers. Trading at $115 per share, shares trade at just 13-14 times adjusted earnings for 2019, although the multiple rises to 15-16 times based on GAAP earnings.

In terms of the financial state of the business, SWK holds $311 million in cash, with debt of $4.2 billion working down to a $3.9 billion net debt load. The last time I checked, net pension liabilities exceed little over half a billion, for essentially an adjusted net debt load of roughly $4.5 billion.

Based on the adjusted earnings numbers, the company earned $1.90 billion on an operating basis. With D&A charges of another half a billion, leverage remains very manageable at around 2 times, while net capital investments are pretty flat and the earnings yield is quite good.

Why So Negative?

The negative take of the market in reaction to the earnings report is that of margin pressure in good economic times, restructuring costs taken despite solid overall organic growth, and the fact that another year of sluggish growth is seen in 2019, although 4% organic growth is still pretty good in my book.

The market has been hoping that integration of deals in recent years and e-commerce growth would aid sales growth and margins, but so far there's no good news on those fronts yet. With the company still having challenges enough to maintain or grow margins at the core business, and having made several deals in recent years (including the August deal for IES Attachments), I do not anticipate real M&A efforts anytime soon.

Still Holding, Long-Term Power

When reviewing the recent accelerated share buybacks and the bolt-on purchase of IES in August 2018, I noted that SWK was right on track to deliver on long-term value for its investors. After all, shares traded at 16-17 times earnings, while the company has solid growth, a long-term track record of great capital allocation, and leverage is manageable. My worry in August was that SWK was only maintaining the guidance for earnings per share through share buybacks, as margin pressure was continuing to show up through 2018, with inflation and tariffs offsetting the cost savings measures.

Despite the increased uncertainty about the global economy at large in recent weeks and months, I still feel that the company is offering solid value at current levels. I am doubling my position and hence averaging down to $125. The +50-year dividend track record, although still working down to a yield just north of 2%, is another nice bonus as a long-term value compounder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.