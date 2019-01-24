UPRO Fails 50-Day Resistance After Historic Rally, Here's How To Play It

Summary

UPRO fell over 50% in 2018, but shares have already come nearly halfway back in 2019 from where those lows were set.

Although the global economy is not expected to enter into a recession in 2019, growth is slowing at a time when rates are rising.

This gives investors cause to worry about a recession for 2020 or 2021 which, if growth slows due to less CapEx spending from higher rates, could be a real threat.

As a result, I am staying prudent and rebalancing UPRO since the position is now overweight from the recent rally, and the risk of losing the gains to misperception fears of a 2019-2020 recession could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.