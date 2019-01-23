Currency Exchange International Corp (OTCPK:CURN) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Mitoulas - IR

Randolph Pinna - President and CEO

Stephen Fitzpatrick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dylan Steuart - Industrial Alliance Securities

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Research

Brian Powell - Acumen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Stephanie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Currency Exchange International Year-End Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Mitoulas. Please go ahead.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Stephanie and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International's year-end conference call to discuss the financial results for the three month and full year period ending October 31, 2018. Thank you all for joining us.

With us today are President and CEO, Randolph Pinna and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Fitzpatrick. Stephen will begin with a brief commentary on the quarter and the year-end financial results followed by his latest perspective on the company's business activities. Randolph then comment on the bank performance, corporate operations and sales initiatives after which we'll open it up to your questions.

Today's conference call is open to shareholders, perspective shareholders, members of the investment community, including the media. For those of you who may happen to leave on a call before its conclusion please be advised that this call will be recorded and then uploaded to CXI's Investor Relations website page along with financial statements and MD&A.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking information which is based on a number of assumptions and actual results could differ materially and please refer to our financial statements and MD&A reports for more information about the factors that could cause these different results and the assumptions that we've made.

With that I'll turn the call over to Stephen. Thanks Stephen.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Thanks Bill. Thanks everyone, for joining the call. Good morning. I will give a brief review the results and the, for the year as well as for the quarter, the fourth quarter. And as always, these results are in U.S. dollars unless we say otherwise. As we've indicated in the past, CXI is a currency business exchange businesses, typically very seasonal and it coincides with the peaks spring and summer travel seasons in North America.

So the first and second quarter they're usually slower and third and fourth are usually much stronger. This trend has continued in Q4, 2018 and that's reflected in the current results that were released yesterday. However, the Q4 revenues and EBITDA did not continue to benefit from higher volumes and so called exotic currencies. They only contributed $690,000 to the Q4 revenues compared to at $1.2 million in Q4 a year ago that's a 43% decrease.

But overall revenues increased 20% compared to the previous year to $39.1 million from $32.5 million. Total trade volumes in dollar terms increased nearly 50% over 2017, largely attributable to the growth in wholesale volumes for existing clients, but also onboarding new high volume banknote clients, particularly in the bank and EBC.

We also had significant growth in payment volumes. Q4 growth while strong, revenue growth was strong was slower than we had expected particularly in the retail business. And as I mentioned earlier, that was driven largely by these client slowdown in exotics revenues, core revenues. The banknotes and payments remained strong.

So apart from the effect of the exotic currency transactions on the top line, the increase in revenue is larger attributable to an increase in the number of customer transactions from the addition of three new branches in the US, 360 new wholesale relationships, 2724 new transacting locations which represents an 18% increase in activity since October of last year. Payments revenues increase significantly compared to 2017 and now represents 4.4% in revenues up from 3.5 in 2017 and while that may not sound like that much of an increase a 1 percentage point increase that's on revenues that have grown 20% overall. So it is still fairly significant growth. In the notes to the statements as I have mentioned in the recent earnings calls you will see that we have disclosed payments revenues separately, they are still below that 10% threshold, which would be a threshold for mandatory disclosure but we are trying to be transparent and to disclose the growth and the trends in our payments business because it is core to our strategy.

So as I mentioned during 2018, the company added three new branch locations, we closed one, so that brings the total in branch network in the US to 43 locations. Retail and consignment revenues are up 9% from a year ago, and I've mentioned it couple of times I won't mention it came about exotics. We still expect to add three to four locations this year.

Operating expenses are up from the previous year by 26%, and this is really the significant story in our 2018 financial results. Revenue growth obviously is very strong but we saw -- but we've thought we needed to sustain our investment plans and our strategic initiatives rather than defer them into 2019 or beyond. We had a total spend of nearly $1.4 million of which 680 was capitalized just under 80,000 was capitalized in intangible assets, and other just over 700,000 was expensed.

These initiatives include the loss of the payments platform and agreement to acquire a Montreal based payments company, which is still subject to regulatory approval. Opening a second vault in Canada located in Montréal and support to expand the offerings, such as forwards which also require regulatory approval, as well as other regulatory and compliance initiatives. These expenses mainly were in the legal and professional fees category on the income statement.

Compared to 2017, the combination of business growth and the investment in strategic initiatives led to increased salary cost as we hired for nearly 15 new positions. There were also increases in rents related to new branch locations posted and shipping costs were up because of higher transactional activity although at a rate that's below the rate of wholesale revenue and borrowing growth.

On a particular note regarding posting and posted joint shipping expenses, we have focused on those and continue to focus on them over the last four quarters. In 2018, shipping costs were 32% higher than a year-ago, while revenue increased 36%, and volumes were up about 50%, as I mentioned earlier. So those costs were not realized growth at the same rate as our revenues or volumes and as we even had a generally increase in shipping prices in that time. So we are making progress in managing this cost but we have more, we still have more work to do in our view.

Increased bank service charges because of higher payment activity and higher stock-based compensation and losses to higher losses and shortages which are really related to growth in banknote volumes, that typically in the 0.5% to 1% of revenues range. And it was that particular volumes impacted by non-recurring one-time losses in the second quarter. These all of these items, they all factored into the expense increases and as a result, our operating, degree of operating leverage, which is set change and EBITDA in relation of the change in revenues decreased to 12% for the year.

Obviously that's not a number that we're happy with. As I said and as Randolph will elaborate on these were expenditures and expenses that we had to make in order to keep the business growing down the road. So in-spite of all these challenges net operating income EBITDA in fiscal 2018 increased to $8.1 million, 3% up from last year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.67 from $0.61 a year ago.

And finally, in terms of our balance sheet, we continue to remain financially strong, well capitalized over 56 million in cash as of October 31, 2018. Total assets 73 million versus 64 million a year ago, so up 14%. Accounts receivable increased 3.2 million, this is a fluid number that relates to timing of transactions. I can assure you that all significant items and accounts receivable at the end of October were subsequently received in November.

We basically operate on an under five day turnaround with receivables. We carried no debt at year-end, we have access to lines of credit for seasonal peak periods 20 million and BMO 6 million Canadian from BMO for EBC. So overall strong balance sheet we're well positioned for things that we might want to do.

So at this time, I'll turn the call over to Randolph.

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, Stephen, and thanks all of you for getting up, especially the folks out west, early for this call. We appreciate your time. As usual, I'd like to start with the bank. As you know, the group sees it very strategic that exchange Bank of Canada allows for global correspondent relationships, which will keep us competitive with the global banks in the payment and note arena. Payment revenue at the bank was up over 600% from a small number that's easy to do. But the fact is, we now have over 100 active corporate clients trading regularly with us and growing.

As Stephen said, we put in a treasury management system for both the bank and CXI, which now allows for this type of triple digit growth in payments without the risks associated around hedging and management of all those positions. While the bank did lose money for the year, we feel we have reached a turning point and the bank as well positioned. It has the staff as we can clearly see in the expenses, but it has the staff that is required to really allow for a brand to grow rapidly.

It has the platforms the TMS and EBCFX, the software to allow for customers to see the advantages of utilizing specialty bank like exchange Bank of Canada. So not only were the payments up, but the banknotes continue to grow. Our vault that we've opened in Montreal is strategic. We have good customers in the province of Quebec, and we anticipate getting additional business now that we have manpower and a physical office downtown Montreal.

We are focused on growing the business not just organically, but as you know, we are anxiously awaiting the approval of our acquisition of an established well established team in Montreal that will add another 400 active trading corporations bringing the grand total to 500 as of today, if we were to close soon. We will continue to focus on growing the bank's business making it profitable and having it as a key contributor to the overall group's growth.

For CXI, the business continues to do well. Besides opening a few more retail stores, we did recognize one store location where we had two stores in the same location and to start our effort this year of cutting costs while continuing to grow revenue it was, it made sense for us to close the second location and just expand the first one. So the retail business is continuing to contribute roughly right now at 10% in same-store year-over-year sales, and then adding a few more locations which will continue to allow the retail branch network to contribute to our overall growth.

We're very pleased with the notes business. We see other opportunities and other segments that are relatively new to the company I mentioned them before in our other calls. That is materializing and we do anticipate a few new higher volume customers in these markets. Our staff in CXI is also well positioned. We have the team now in place to continue to allow for growth. I have started to lean more on our team to do some of the administrative functions of the CEO office so I can focus a little more on overall relationship growth and landing some other key major players and that is a focus of mine personally this year.

Yes, the costs were up but the revenues are up. We feel this year we will be focusing on continuing to grow the revenues, while I think we've got all the teams in place that we don't have to add additional major hires like we had in the last year or two. We are positioned for a great 2019 and we appreciate everybody's involvement and support of our group.

So I would like to open it up to the floor to answer your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Dylan Steuart with Industrial Alliance Securities.

Dylan Steuart

Good morning.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning.

Dylan Steuart

Just a couple of quick clarification questions, just you made a point on the exotic currencies $600,000 versus $1.2 million year ago. Was that for the entire fiscal 2018 or was that for Q4?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Just for the quarter.

Dylan Steuart

Just for the quarter, okay. And it looks like the Q4 fee income was lighter than historical spent half the level of historical levels. Was that due to the currency the exact currencies or is or was there something else going on there?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Yes, it was partly due to that, I would have to love to see if there was any other like fee waving, I'm not, didn't jump off the page for me.

Dylan Steuart

And just on the expenses, you mentioned about $700,000 I think believe that was capitalized due to the initiatives on the quarter. Is that considered non-reoccurring going into 2019 or just kind of just looking for an indication of run rate expectations for the new year?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

I would categorize, it was about $700,000. We capitalized about $680,000 and $700,000 was in expenses. And those were of a nonrecurring nature they were intended to they were put into strategic investments. So that those investments 90% are they're 90% complete so there'll be a little bit of carry over into 2019 for those specific initiatives but the nature of the spending was non-recurring.

Dylan Steuart

Overall a little bit carry over for 2019 but nowhere near the level we saw this quarter.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

That's correct.

Dylan Steuart

And maybe just one final one for me I'll re-queue. But just on the payments business you mentioned last quarter improving the functionality of the stock just wondering how that initiative is going and expectations for growth in that segment?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

I think that initiative is complete the platform is live, we went live early September so late in the year in the fiscal year, so we're now starting to ramp-up payment sales in activity with our other sales people on both sides of the board. So we're positioned now, that work had to get done although the growth has been strong when you look at the revenues it's not that much. So as Randolph said it's growth from the small base but with that platform in place it positions us to manage that business in a much more efficient way.

Randolph Pinna

Yes, Dylan some of these non-recurring costs were around upgrading that system in the treasury management system is now fully in place in both businesses. Another initiative which is not revenue generating but most importantly for all of our shareholders is our RCM project was completed and while we will continue to operationalize all the elements of the RCM which for those that don't know RCM is Regulatory Compliance Management system. So we didn't install a centralized compliance system in-house and that also was part of these non-recurring cost of getting that up to speed, hiring some consultants to ensure we've programmed it and covered all points. So in '18 it was a lot of investment a good chunk of that was in non-recurring that is now done and in place, the software's are both up and running and so we have the TMS system that allows the sales and the customers to interact on a broader basis with us, as a wholesale bank, and we have the RCM system in place to ensure that we remain in compliance with all the regulations both for the bank and for the group. Does that answer your question, Dylan?

Operator

Your next question comes from Robin Cornwell with Catalyst Research.

Robin Cornwell

I just wanted to go back on the extraordinary expenses in the I believe it was the fourth quarter you are referring to the 700,000?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

For the year.

Robin Cornwell

That's for the year. Could you so to quantify what the expenses would have been in the fourth quarter because fourth quarter seemed to be elevated as well?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

I don’t have that at my finger tips, Robin. But as the fourth quarter was a heavier -- a heavy quarter because there are lot of these projects were coming to an end. And so we were investing them but the bulk I mean that 709 it would have been primarily in the third and fourth quarter as that would have been there so…

Robin Cornwell

And so basically as we were discussing going forward looking at the I guess if it is lumpy and other expenses which would include your computer upgrades and things like that. Going forward, you would expect those quarterly numbers to kind of level off or decrease?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

The expense numbers.

Robin Cornwell

Yes. The other expenses other than your, the postage or salaries and things like that, when you look at other expenses, if those, that category, those other categories you could.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

We would look at legal and professional fees to add a lower level I would say. Because I'd say, we don't have those initiatives going forward other than a little bit of a tail like I said.

Robin Cornwell

I see. So the professional fee was a big element?

Stephen Cornwell

That's where costs largely showed up, there is a little bit in salaries, but for the most part, it's in those legal and professional fees. Because we had to get outside help and support to help us get these projects done. Where it go, if costs going up as volumes grow, payments volumes grow this bank service charges, for example so that's tied to payments activity. So there are some lines, but that's more, makes it more variable costs. What we're talking or I would put them in the fixed category.

Robin Cornwell

Move on to, we were talking, I think last quarter Randolph about licensing status in the US for the payments operation. And I think you were, you had, pardon me.

Randolph Pinna

Go ahead. If your licensing, you got, somehow we got disconnected, I heard you.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. I'll just repeat it. I think you're at 22 states, but then you were looking at doing a transaction or deal with, I think it was a Florida Bank to get access to more states?

Randolph Pinna

Yes. And we have not signed that deal. It is again, we, any new process, especially one like this that would touch on the whole country goes through our change management process which means that we had to, I had to write up an executive summary, write out the financial savings relative to the costs of doing it ourselves. And then of course, we had to go-to-market and talk with several banks to make sure that the bank that we think is the best bank is truly the best bank. We have done all of that. And so we are now, we are in a position, where we're confident that the bank, we want to select and work with.

One is licensed correctly and we do get the benefit of a national relationship. And so those remaining 28 states would fall under that. And so on the conclusion of entering into such agreement, we would then be licensed in all 50 states either the 20 odd for ourselves or the other 28 with the other bank. The good thing is the executive team of that bank understands that this is a shorter term solution, when I say short three to five years. That overtime, we will peel back certain states back to the business. And that is agreeable and the terms have been very reasonable.

So that is an initiative in this year that will keep our costs down as we all see the worst thing about the '18 year was our costs were higher than everyone of us expected. And as Stephen rightly says, we chose to do it in this time so that we are positioned for our next three years strategic plan growth in which we are clear on executing. This is one little piece of that which allows the corporate sales in the United States amongst all 50 states.

And so Robin, that's a good point, we haven't finished it. And the reason is, we had to go through a very thorough process to analyze the costs of doing it in-house versus, partnering with this bank. And then of course, making sure this bank is relative to the other banks we've worked with, we have banked our relationships with that were somewhat interested as well and putting them side-by-side and this Florida bank has shown the greatest level of flexibility allowing us to peel back states over time as we see that each state and possibly being more strategic have our own license.

So that we do expect that to happen in the next month or two. It is a current project on my office for me to finish.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, great. And one final question, was, we were discussing some time back with the EBC, having the licenses a bank and your ability to deal with the Southern Bank of Canada, which would reduce or produce some savings in the financial transactions. Has that come to fruition? I think we're talking maybe $300,000 to $400,000 of savings over time?

Randolph Pinna

Yes, so not all of it, but that is also a current initiative on my plate. Unfortunately, a Bank of Canada has a unique rule that you have to be a big mega bank to bank with the Bank of Canada. So we are captive to, yes they only have about eight customers I believe. And so we have to be payments Canada which is the association of banks in Canada. They, you're either what they call it direct clear which means you clear directly with Bank of Canada or you're an indirect clear which is exchange banks are as you can tell with our lines of credit BMO has been designated our direct clear. So we are working with the BMO to try to have as a conduit to the Bank of Canada. So, no, that hasn't happened there.

The Federal Reserve is finally recognizing our bank as being a bank. And therefore we, it is on our agenda as a Board to look at establishing a wholesale relationship. The Fed moves quite slowly. They're quite busy with a lot of things. In these last few years and so but that is an initiative but where we have started seeing savings we do have a direct relationship with a Mexican bank that allows us to source pesos and that has definitely added some savings and margin.

And so while you don't see the margin savings because of the dilution, you see from the high level of payments at low margin blended in with our bank note business, but the bank note business by sourcing directly from Mexico, we are anticipating hopefully being able to source Costa Rica colones which is another popular currency this time a year and in the cold north. And so we will continue to work on getting that $400,000 or $500,000 which is growing. As our total volume grows the savings we get on sourcing of notes is more and more significant, and we will continue to expand our correspondent relationships with select well run established fully compliant banks and jurisdictions where we seek to source directly. That's bang on Robin, you got two of my major active projects on my desk today.

Robin Cornwell

Great. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Brian Powell with Acumen.

Brian Powell

So I wanted to chat a bit more about both your postage and shipping and as well as bank service charges. There were certainly up a lot more than the revenue growth figures I'm trying to understand how these will trend longer-term you sort of indicated in the MD&A that there is possible savings in the bank service charges maybe we can just sort of chat about that. How those are possible savings may come to, come to fruition?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Because they are associated with payments when you send wires there is a feature called BEN deduct, I don’t know if you're familiar with it or not but it turns those activities in -- from a cost into a revenue essentially. I mean charging clients for the cost or the plus a little margin for that activity and so we are getting to a point now with volume where we can start to charge those fees to our clients and so that's so for bank service charges even though the core service charges may go up there will be -- we expect that we are going to see a revenue offset to, to keep those so we have to look at the two of those together, So that but we think that the we will see that cost being -- being offset. As regards postage and shipping we are actually right now in the process of renegotiating our contract with our courier supplier because of -- because we are a pretty high volume users of their services we do have some leverage and so we are like I said at the moment we are renegotiating those contracts. We’re expecting to see lower unit cost coming out of that.

Brian Powell

And when we looked at the new vault being opened in Montreal what sort of reduction in postage and shipping should we expect from that move from not having to ship from Toronto anymore?

Randolph Pinna

So it's about a wash on the fact that the increased lease and employee cost negates the savings we have by shipping locally, while it is a vault for the bank our business it is also will be housing the team that -- the business that we're merging with our acquiring there in Montréal. So it will turn into a full-service bank branch in the sense that it will have corporate payments on the frontend and then the secure vault in the back will be processing. But the savings it's about a wash though at current volumes with the fact that yea those savings reduction -- the cost reductions of shipping from Toronto everyday we get packages from Montreal to Toronto and vice versa that goes down significantly. But that is offset by the fact that we are paying rent. The staff is not much different because instead of hiring more people in Toronto were actually now have them in Montréal, which has reduced the volume in Toronto and so staff wise there is not too much of a difference. But you shouldn’t see that it's going to be saving that's of let’s say $300,000 or anything it's the money we will save is lost by that rent expense. But that's why it was more a strategic move to invest into the province. Our customers that are based there we have some sizable customer based there and they're very pleased with that. And it does open up the fact that we can now do same day processing and which allows us to capture more business from our competitors by having us there. So we do feel it will be a contributor to increase profitability for exchange Bank of Canada by having this second location.

Brian Powell

Okay, thanks. And then just again on looking at your payments business 100 active clients today, you indicated through the acquisition, that'll go up to about 500. Should we sort of expect the revenue to incrementally increase about the same amount?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Yes. The transaction is definitely accretive, they are a profitable business. We do not intend to add too much overhead to their business. We are a bank, so we will, it will follow our processes and those are the costs you're seeing. So now all of their trading active will go through our treasury management system. All the compliance and regulatory work of being in the province of Quebec, which is a bit different than other provinces, is all part of our RCM our Regulatory Compliance Management system. So we will put all that through, but I don't think that'll cause any undue cost to them. So we anticipate that this business will be accretive and as soon as it closes, it will allow us to fulfill the budget that we have which is in line with everybody's expectations.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Robin Cornwell with Catalyst Research.

Robin Cornwell

I just wanted to discuss the potential the acquisition in the payments. Is this been approved by the authorities yet, regulatory authorities or is it pretty much a done deal?

Randolph Pinna

It has not and while I would love to think, it's a done deal, it is not technically. We're very close, because of the forward product, because this business does forward themselves in the bank needs approval for the forward. So they are tied together and that is we've been in regular communications, the Christmas and winter is, when the Christmas is behind us. And so we're back to work full speed on this and we do hope that it comes soon. We do not anticipate any serious roadblocks or anything like that. We are really down to the last dotting of the Is and crossing the Ts in my opinion. But we are subject to the regulatory authorities reviewing this. But they are active and there they are reviewing it is, it's in a good spot and we are optimistic it should comes close to in line with our, what we have budgeted for. And so I don't anticipate anything, too far out of that.

Robin Cornwell

And you were, I guess, hoping for closing in the, your physical second quarter. Is that correct?

Randolph Pinna

That's correct.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no additional questions at this time.

End of Q&A

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, everybody for joining our call this morning. We look forward to talking to you offline. If there's any other questions you may have just wish contact Stephen, Bill or I and we thank you for your support of CXI, have a good day.

Operator

Thank you, this concludes today's conference, you may now disconnect.