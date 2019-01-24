3 Dividend Stocks Bouncing Back In 2019

2018 hasn’t been a fun ride for many companies. Last week, I’ve identified two financials that were severely hurt last year and haven’t recovered yet. It was great timing to buy BlackRock (BLK) and Bank OZK (OZK) before their earnings report, as both companies did well. OZK is already rewarding shareholders with a double-digit bounce back.

As we are in the middle of the earnings season, I thought of sharing three other companies that should offer a double-digit bounce back to investors in 2019. After all, A.O. Smith (AOS), Lazard (LAZ) and United Parcel Service (UPS) seriously lagged the market in 2018.

Those companies are quite different, but they all share something besides being losers in 2018 - their dividend growth potential. I’ve handpicked them as I believe they will offer shareholders high-single to double-digit dividend growth in 2019. While we don’t really know where the market is going in this beginning of the year, you might as well pick strong dividend growers.

A.O. Smith isn’t done with China yet

A. O. Smith Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, offering a comprehensive product line featuring the best-known brands in North America, China, and India. AOS owns brand names such as AO Smith, American Water Heaters and Aquasana. According to AOS, the company controls nearly 40% market share of the residential market in the U.S. (AOS November presentation). This market is an oligopoly with three players: AOS (~39% market share), Rheem (~33%) and Bradford White (~21%). Strong from its presence in the U.S., AOS launched A.O. Smith-branded water treatment products in more than 1,700 Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) stores across the country in 2018.

The company is generating steady cash flow from its core market while both revenue and earnings are growing at similar pace. But the real opportunity (and the reason why the stock was hurt in 2018) is in emerging markets.

After producing all kinds of goods and raising their population lifestyle, emerging market consumers are now after a better quality of life. This obviously includes improving their air and water quality. This is how China has become AOS’ second-largest market in terms of sales. This growth vector is far from being done.

Source: AOS November presentation

There is a lot of room for AOS to grow in China and India. These relatively new markets offer growth opportunities for the next decade. Both countries are known for their poor air and water quality. This is where AOS can use its brand recognition and the strong network the company built in China (over 9,000 distributors).

AOS isn’t the most impressive dividend stock you will find on the market with a meager 1.60%. You can’t really blame the dividend aristocrats for not rewarding shareholders as the company nearly tripled its dividend payment in the past 5 years:

Why you are getting a deal

While AOS enjoys a stable business in the U.S. and growth vectors abroad, there are a few darker clouds over its head. Tariffs war is definitely the most important. AOS rose its price in the U.S. by 10% to compensate steel tariffs and its margins were negatively affected. Tension between the U.S. and China is nothing to help AOS to develop its brand in emerging markets. As China now represents over a third of AOS sales, investors start to worry.

On U.S. soil, the market is concerned about the housing construction slowdown. Recent new housing starts data didn’t look good (-5.85% over the past 12 months as of November 2018, source YCharts). Unfortunately, we also see a slowdown in housing construction in China. Therefore, management had to revise their guidance for 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. The company still expects to grow by 7% in 2018. Needless to say that I can’t wait to read more about AOS earnings report next week (expected to report on January 29th).

Lazard shares are down – management talks share buybacks

I was hammered for my choice of picking Lazard in my portfolio in late 2017. While it looked like a genius idea for the first 6 months, LAZ shares tumbled over the second half of 2018. The stock has not yet recovered, but I’m not worried. Lazard’s share price history shows you how the market is emotional:

Instead of looking at LAZ price direction, I rather focus on how the company’s business is doing. It seems LAZ business model is a lot more stable than the price of its shares:

Source: LAZ investors Q3 presentation.

Lazard shows a great combination of financial advisory fees (for M&As and restructuring programs) and active assets management. On top of distributing a 4.50% yield, the company also offers a special dividend in February based on its performance. Last year, the special dividend was of $1.30/share. Not bad for a “shaky stock,” huh? Lazard is among the rare companies qualifying for my high-yield portfolio requirements.

As of October 2018, management announced it had repurchased 6.2M shares (source) and expect to increase the pace in 2019. Based on the CEO comments during Q3 call, I expect more share repurchase and probably a smaller special dividend in 2019.

Based on the feedback we've received in discussions with our shareholders, we expect to increase our capital allocation towards share repurchases. Our total outstanding share repurchase authorization is now $524 million, following yesterday's additional authorization by our board of directors.”

Buying back shares at this price is a great deal and will create lots of value for shareholders. Next earnings report is expected on February 5th. I’m ready to cash some extra dividend while waiting!

Why you are getting a deal

Mike, why in the world LAZ is such a good company but its shares lagged the market big time in 2018?

That’s the question you should be having right now. LAZ's performance on the market has been rather shocking in 2018. After reaching close to $60, shares lost about 40% of their value to low $30s in the middle of the storm. Shares are on their way up, but there is a long way to reach their previous peak.

Lazard has been under pressure due to their assets management segment (about 50% of its revenue). Net inflows are slowing down and competition from other asset managers and ETFs is fierce. You can see that many asset managers are getting hurt on the market right now (Franklin Resources (BEN), Invesco (IVZ) and BlackRock (BLK) just to name a few). As many investors expect the economy to slow down, Lazard won’t be surfing on the strong M&A’s tailwind for much longer. Therefore, many expect LAZ revenue to decrease going forward.

These concerns are real, but I find them short-sighted. Lazard’s business model is very strong and the investing firm has proven in the past it can get the best out of the worst situation.

Source: LAZ investors Q3 presentation.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the company not only did well, but increased its market share for both business segments. Lazard is definitely a long-term play where you get paid handsomely for waiting.

United Parcel Service will deliver

UPS is the world’s largest package and delivery company. It employs over 430,000 employees through 2,500 operating facilities across 220 countries and generated over $70B in revenue. UPS serves 1.5M pick-up customers and 7.9M delivery customers daily. UPS has evolved in an industry where size does matter.

While many fear a recession (we keep hearing this all the time), current metrics are still good. Unemployment rate is low, consumers are confident in the economy and will spend their money. As the economy rolls, UPS has more packages to deliver across the world. UPS is the largest player in a playground where size and economy of scale matter. UPS also shows the best margins in the industry as they are obsessed with efficiency. Also, online shopping means more delivery service options. While not a new phenomenon, this trend is growing, leading UPS to do more B2C business. Finally, international opportunities are rising. UPS captured important growth coming from it over the past decade with roughly +7% CAGR volume trend. The strength and efficiency of the UPS network make it the first choice for many businesses.

UPS has invested massively in upgrading its services and recently launched Ware2Go, a new network service for small to medium businesses. This cloud-based platform selects the closest warehouse to use and offers 2-day delivery to its clients. Such initiatives will help UPS in keeping its leadership in the parcel delivery landscape.

This year will mark the moment where UPS becomes a dividend achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here. UPS shows a yield of 3.55% and the company has increased its dividend by more than 6% CAGR over the past 5 years.

Why you are getting a deal

Recently, UPS failed to please the market as it missed revenue expectations before the Holidays. Still, we consider a revenue growth of 8% as more than acceptable for such a large company.

As UPS invests money to improve its network to face competition, operating margin erodes. The company must also deal with an important pension plan where additional contributions hurt earnings.

The market is concerned about UPS' operating margin as e-commerce increase the number of single-package deliveries. Those are costly for UPS (vs. to deliver several items at the same place). The company offers drop points for customers to pick up their stuff, but that doesn’t compete very well with Amazon's (AMZN) 2-hour prime delivery service.

While using a 6.5% and 6% dividend growth rate and an expected return on my investment of 9%, I get a potential upside of more 30% for UPS:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.64 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.50% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $241.77 $160.91 $120.49 10% Premium $221.62 $147.50 $110.45 Intrinsic Value $201.47 $134.09 $100.41 10% Discount $181.32 $120.68 $90.37 20% Discount $161.18 $107.27 $80.33

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

With this kind of margin of safety, I’m willing to make the play.

Final Thought

I already have those three companies in my portfolio. Therefore, I will not purchase more shares in 2019. I appreciate AOS for its growth potential and its leadership in a growing and essential market. I smile each time I look at how much LAZ is paying me in dividend and I’m willing to see the stock bouncing up and down from time to time. Finally, I appreciate UPS's cash flow generation abilities and its steady dividend growth. I think UPS offers the perfect balance between a solid dividend growth and a decent yield. Which one is your favorite?

Disclosure: We hold AOS, LAZ, UPS in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS, LAZ, UPS, BLK, OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.