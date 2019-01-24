Globant To Acquire Avanxo For Service Offering And Partnership Expansion

Globant is gaining the benefits of service offering expansion and partnerships on which to further grow its business.

Globant will acquire Avanxo for up to $48.5 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Globant (GLOB) has announced the pending acquisition of Avanxo for a total consideration of up to $48.56 million. Avanxo provides cloud IT consulting and implementation services to enterprises in Latin America and elsewhere.

GLOB stock has delivered strong performance in the past 12-month period, and the deal for Avanxo positions Globant to build on the important partnership opportunities for future growth.

Target Company

Bogota, Columbia-based Avanxo was founded in 2003 to provide small and medium enterprises with technology consulting and integration services. The firm is a large Salesforce (CRM) consulting partner in the Latin American region.

Company management is headed by founder and CEO Diego Maldonado, who previously held several director-level positions at Compaq Latin America.

Below is a brief corporate video about Avanxo from 2017:

(Source: YouTube)

Market and Competition

According to a report by Consultancy Latin America, the South America consulting market grew by 4% in 2017, reaching $2.6 billion. Brazil represented the largest market, accounting for $1.2 billion of the $2.6 billion in total spend during that year.

According to Source Global Research, the report indicated that consulting service demand was expected to grow for "smaller clients, a group which previously hardly made use of consultants." This represents the beginning of a "cultural shift."

Another potential driver of growth is the desire of businesses to increase digitization in order to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Major competitor vendors that provide IT consulting in the region include:

Bain & Company

EY

Deloitte

KPMG

OC&C Strategy Consultants

Protiviti

PwC

Roland Berger

ZS Associates

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Globant disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a Form 6-K as follows:

Of the Total Consideration [USD 48,557,247], an amount of up to USD 40,939,104 will be payable on the closing of the Acquisition. The remaining portion of the Total Consideration (USD 7,618,143) will be payable in two installments, at the end of each of the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020, and is subject to upwards or downwards adjustment based on Avanxo’s achievement of specified revenue, gross margin and operating margin targets for each of the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020 (the “Earn Out Payments”)...



At the Company’s sole option, the Company will be entitled to pay a portion of the Total Consideration through the issuance and delivery of common shares of the Company, as follows: [i] up to USD 865,323 of the amount payable on the closing of the Acquisition and [ii] at the time of payment of any Earn Out Payments, up to 25% of such Earn Out Payment. (Bolded figures mine)

Company management did not issue a change in financial guidance in connection with the transaction.

Globant is acquiring Avanxo primarily to expand its service offerings and partnership reach. As Martin Umaran, co-founder of Globant, stated in the deal announcement:

With Avanxo, we are expanding our service offering along with the key partnerships Avanxo holds with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Google and Informatica.

In the past 12 months, GLOB stock price has risen 36.3% versus the S&P 500 Index drop of (8.9%), as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Perhaps the reason for the stock’s performance has been the company's positive earnings surprises in the last three quarters of 2018, as shown below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analyst ratings are mostly bullish on the stock, with eight out of eleven currently at "Strong Buy," as shown in the graphic below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, consensus price targets are now not much higher than the current stock price, leading me to wonder where the catalyst for the next upward move will come from.

For Globant, the deal for Avanxo doesn’t represent a transformational acquisition that will generate immediate results. Rather, I see the acquisition as a smart move to position Globant for longer-term future growth as it seeks to expand the platform it can build on via the important partnerships that Avanxo brings to the table.

