Buying Harley Again Post Tax Loss

On October 25, 2018, I wrote an article on Harley Davidson Inc. (HOG) where I said that I was going to take a tax loss on the company and possibly buy back at a later time. I was hoping that my timing wasn't too terrible, as I sold at a very cheap price. The timing was perfect. The very next day, the shares started to rally, ultimately rising 15% before falling back down. Since then, the company has released financials, so I’ll update my financial analysis in an effort to decide whether to buy back or not. I’ll also look again at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the the business. Since I’m intrigued by the juicy yield here, I’ll also spend some time analyzing whether it’s sustainable or not. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority. For those who can't stand the suspense, I'll be buying back this week.

Financial History

Since my latest piece on the company, Harley-Davidson has published financials that were generally impressive in my view. Although trade jitters may cause some pain in the next few quarters, the first nine months of 2018 were much better than the same period a year ago. Specifically, both the top and bottom lines were up about 3.5%, and earnings per share were up 7.5% on the back of a lower share count. At the same time, total debt seems to have improved, indicating that there’s even less risk in the capital structure. Most importantly to me is the evidence that management seems to be very shareholder friendly. As an “evidence based” investor, I prefer to review what management does, rather than what they say on conference calls or in presentations. Management here has been exemplary in my view, given that they’ve returned just over $5 billion to shareholders since 2013 (About $3.6 billion has come from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends).

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Finding a company that seems to generate healthy revenue and net income is only half the battle in my view. In order to be successful at investing, we need to pay as little for those future cash flows as possible, and for that reason I need to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The following chart indicates the relationship between stock price and cash flow per share. For your education and edification, I’ve highlighted in red the area where the stock was this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis. Note that from that valuation, the stock went on to rally. While history may not repeat, I believe it sometimes rhymes, and I’m quite happy buying at a level that has worked out very well in the past.

Source: gurufocus

Source: Gurufocus

Dividend Sustainability

What’s particularly intriguing to me is the dividend yield here. At the moment, the yield is just under 4%, and I must determine whether this is sustainable or is in danger of being cut. Obviously if the dividend is cut, the probability is very high that the shares will plummet in price. When I review the history of the ratio of dividend payments to free cash flow, I see a company that has been very conservative with dividends. In my view, this graphic is the best proof I can muster to suggest that the near 4% yield is quite safe here.

Appeal To Authority

I must admit that not all investors are created equal. Some people have the training and or disposition to excel at this activity. Some of these are institutional investors who have access to teams of analysts and sport multi year winning streaks. With that in mind, I’d point out that this past June, Joel Greenblatt initiated a position in Harley Davidson, acquiring just over 128,700 shares. In September, he added to the position, and now holds just over 194,290 shares. In addition, both Dodge and Cox and Hotchkis & Wiley added to their positions in the Fall, and now control 9.7 million and 3.4 million shares respectively. I think that when investors of this caliber make moves, it would be wise to at least sit up and take notice.

Conclusion

I will be buying back my position in Harley-Davidson, given all that the company has going for it. The business seems to continue to do well enough under the circumstances. The stock is at multi year lows on a price to free cash flow basis, and the last time it was this inexpensive, the shares went on to rally. Management seems to treat shareholders well in a host of ways, including maintaining a very sustainable dividend payout policy. Finally, some very talented institutional investors are long the stock, which helps me sleep at night. Although I love my Triumph, I really like Harley-Davidson shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.