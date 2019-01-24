LinkedIn: Microsoft's Underappreciated Asset

Back in June 2016, Microsoft’s (MSFT) announced its acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, all in cash. At the time, there were many who thought Microsoft had done what large companies can do from time to time - overpay for a hyped-up acquisition that delivered little in the way of actual profits. The $26.2 billion price tag was nearly three times larger than Microsoft’s next largest deal - the disastrous $9.4 billion acquisition of Nokia’s (NOK) phone business.

However, 2+years later, I don’t think anyone can say that LinkedIn has been anything but a success for Microsoft. While the company’s Azure cloud computing platform gets the majority of attention today (for good reason) and consumers like to focus on the company’s Xbox gaming platform, I think Microsoft’s LinkedIn asset could be what makes a big difference in the future of enterprise computing and Microsoft’s further push into sales and HR software. It's not a surprise that Salesforce’s (CRM) Marc Benioff bid for LinkedIn as well - even after the deal was announced - and complained to regulators that the deal would be an antitrust violation. Microsoft did have to make some concessions about sharing data and letting other platforms use LinkedIn, but ultimately, the deal was approved (See "Why Microsoft beat Salesforce to acquire LinkedIn")

Here’s all the ways in which LinkedIn is benefiting Microsoft shareholders.

LinkedIn was cheap compared to other social networks

Social networks can be quite powerful because of their network effects - i.e., they become more valuable by virtue of having more customers. More value leads to even more customers, in a virtuous cycle.

That explains the power of platforms like LinkedIn and other social media platforms like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). While FB stock has taken a huge hit this year due to concerns about data privacy and security, it still trades at a far higher multiple than LinkedIn, if you contemplate the current revenue run rate from the LinkedIn segment.

Company TTM Revenue Revenue Growth (CY Q3 2018) P/S Ratio LinkedIn $5.325 billion 33% ~5x (based on purchase price) Facebook $51.9 billion 32.9% 8.3 Twitter $2.87 billion 28.6% 8.8

If you use an average 8.55 P/S for these other platforms as the multiple for LinkedIn - which is arguably conservative, since it is growing faster than either Facebook or Twitter - you get roughly a $45.5 billion valuation, or 74% higher than Microsoft’s purchase price 2.5 years ago, roughly a 28% IRR through September 2018.

So, even based on LinkedIn's financials alone, it appears as though Microsoft got a bargain.

LinkedIn, with benefits

Not only have the financials of LinkedIn's advertising and premium memberships worked in and of themselves, but the LinkedIn asset has also driven revenues in Microsoft’s other segments, especially around Dynamics 365 (CRM, ERP, HCM solutions) and even Bing (yes, that Bing - which is, remarkably, still growing revenue year after year). Just this past fall, Microsoft integrated LinkedIn more tightly with these solutions, and allowed Bing to mine LinkedIn data to use to hone its search engine and get more targeted rates for advertisers. (See "Microsoft Allows Advertisers To Use LinkedIn Data For Search Ads On Bing")

LinkedIn, either by virtue of its own leadership under CEO Jeff Weiner or thanks to Microsoft’s help, has continued to grow to 590 million total users and 260 million monthly active users, which is about 160% more MUAs than the 105 million it had at the time of the acquisition. (Sources: "LinkedIn by the Numbers: Stats, Demographics & Fun Facts"; "Microsoft to Acquire LinkedIn for $26.2 Billion")

That huge network yields tons of data, which can be used to improve a company’s sales efforts to enterprise clients, or even recruiting and HR.

And here is why Marc Benioff was so steamed that Microsoft got to LinkedIn first.

In a recent Forbes article from just this past December, the author describes how Microsoft’s optimization with LinkedIn help gain a customer win in CRM/ERP solutions. The company, Park Place Technologies, is a B2B that helps with data center equipment post-warranty. As such, the company likely has to get in touch with and track lots and lots of IT professionals, which can more easily be done with LinkedIn and the optimized automation that comes with it (instead of having a human try to track individuals as they change jobs). According to the article, Park Place’s use of LinkedIn drove it to buy in to Microsoft’s Dynamics platform over other competitors such as Salesforce and SAP (SAP). I could see the LinkedIn integration giving Microsoft a competitive advantage in B2B contracts.

On a personal front, I can tell you firsthand that I check LinkedIn much more often than Facebook or Instagram or Twitter these days. In the past few months, I’ve also had a number of people and organization reach out to me - some are spammy, of course, but there are also quite a few “real” networking opportunities. Clearly, LinkedIn is the center in connecting people with the right jobs and opportunities, and it’s likely we’re still in the relatively early innings of the business world coalescing around LinkedIn's network.

And while Microsoft is already a large company, it appears that it could potentially take market share from other customer relationship behemoths (Salesforce, Oracle (ORCL), SAP, Adobe (ADBE)). Microsoft still has a relatively small market share in this segment:

(Source: Top 10 CRM Software Vendors and Market Forecast 2017-2022 - Appsruntheworld.com)

Microsoft could also even make headway into Human Capital Management against the likes of Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Workday (WDAY), and Ultimate Software (ULTI). Take a look at how fragmented the HCM market is - much more so than CRM:

(Source: Top 10 HCM Software Vendors and Market Forecast 2017-2022 - Appsruntheworld.com)

While these markets will continue to have many strong players, LinkedIn could potentially lead to customers wins in each, peeling away marginal customers from each of the others. Given the size and scale of these markets, LinkedIn could add to meaningful growth in Dynamics 365 above and beyond the LinkedIn standalone revenue.

Microsoft’s got a lot going for it

Stan Druckenmiller recently commented that the cloud leaders have a combination of "safety and disruption," and I would mostly agree; however, I think Microsoft may stand even above some of the other pure SaaS players due to having infrastructure (Azure) as well as LinkedIn. With the growth of cloud computing and social media platforms dominating today’s communication, Microsoft could - and should - continue to take market share from others. And while the company is already rather large, CEO Satya Nadella’s savvy acquisition of LinkedIn could augment Office and Dynamics market share for years to come, allowing the giant from Redmond, Washington, to continue to grow sales and earnings despite its already massive size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

